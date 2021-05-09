Live coverage of the 2021 DI women's lacrosse championship

North Carolina Athletics

The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 29 teams that will compete in the 2021 DI women's lacrosse tournament.

The tournament begins with first-round games May 14. Eight sites will host first- and second-round competition Friday, May 14, and Sunday, May 16, and four quarterfinal games will be played Saturday, May 22 or Sunday, May 23. These preliminary-round games will be played on the campuses of competing institutions.

The winners of the four quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals hosted by Towson University at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland. The semifinal games will be shown live on ESPNU at Noon and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, May 28. The championship game will air live on ESPNU Sunday, May 30 at Noon.