2021 DI women's lacrosse championship: Selections set for May 9

2021 DI women's lacrosse tournament schedule

Here's the current schedule for the 29-team NCAA women's lacrosse tournament

The championship provides for a field of 29 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Sixteen conference champions qualify automatically; the balance of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee. The top eight teams in the 29-team bracket for the championship are seeded.  The top three teams receive first-round byes.

  • Selections: May 9 on ESPU
  • First Round: May 14
    • Thirteen first-round games will be conducted at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each game will advance to the second round.
  • Second Round: May 16
  • Quarterfinals: May 22 or 23
  • Semifinals: May 28 | Johnny Unitas Stadium | Towson, MD
  • National Championship: May 30 | Johnny Unitas Stadium | Towson, MD
Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Maryland Cathy Reese 12-10 Boston College Baltimore, Md.
2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 
2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 
2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa.
2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md.
2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova
2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook
2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook
2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson
2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson
2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson
2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn
2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University
2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy
2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton
2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse
2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.)
2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins
2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ
1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins
1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC
1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh
1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh
1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ
1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland
1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland
1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh
1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ
1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton
1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester
1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford
1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland
1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland
1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn
1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University
1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn
1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ

Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship.