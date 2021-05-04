2021 DI women's lacrosse championship: Selections set for May 9

Last Updated 6:44 PM, May 04, 2021 2021 DI women's lacrosse championship: Selections set for May 9Share A look back at the Maryland Terrapins women's lacrosse dynasty 5:16 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest9:33 pm, May 4, 2021The 2021 DI women's lacrosse bracketHere is the bracket for the 2021 DI women's lacrosse tournament: 🖨Click or tap here for the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:17 pm, May 4, 20212021 DI women's lacrosse tournament scheduleHere's the current schedule for the 29-team NCAA women's lacrosse tournament The championship provides for a field of 29 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Sixteen conference champions qualify automatically; the balance of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee. The top eight teams in the 29-team bracket for the championship are seeded. The top three teams receive first-round byes. Selections: May 9 on ESPU First Round: May 14 Thirteen first-round games will be conducted at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each game will advance to the second round. Second Round: May 16 Quarterfinals: May 22 or 23 Semifinals: May 28 | Johnny Unitas Stadium | Towson, MD National Championship: May 30 | Johnny Unitas Stadium | Towson, MD share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:10 pm, May 4, 2021Championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Maryland Cathy Reese 12-10 Boston College Baltimore, Md. 2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa. 2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa. 2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md. 2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova 2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook 2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook 2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson 2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson 2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson 2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn 2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University 2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy 2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton 2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse 2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.) 2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins 2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ 1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins 1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC 1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh 1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh 1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ 1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland 1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland 1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh 1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ 1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton 1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester 1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford 1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland 1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland 1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn 1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University 1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn 1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link