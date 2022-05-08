DI women's lacrosse championship selections announced

Last Updated 10:48 PM, May 08, 2022NCAA.comDI women's lacrosse championship selections announcedShare 2022 NCAA DI women's lacrosse championship selection show 14:32 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest11:35 pm, May 8, 20222022 DI women's lacrosse championship bracket revealed The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee has released the bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship. North Carolina was selected as the overall No. 1 seed after finishing 18-0 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. Big Ten Conference champion Maryland (17-1) earned the No. 2 seed in the field, while Boston College enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed with a 16-3 record. Northwestern (13-4) rounds out the top four seeds. Click here to view the full bracket. Click here to view the full release. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:10 pm, May 8, 2022How to watch the 2022 DI women's lacrosse selection show The field for the 2022 DI women's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET live on ESPNU. Twenty-nine teams will qualify for this year's tournament. The first round is set to begin May 13. Here's how to watch the 2022 DI women's lacrosse selection show. When: Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET Where: ESPNU The 2022 championship will be held Sunday, May 29 at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Maryland. The interactive bracket will be here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:00 pm, May 5, 2022DI women's lacrosse championship history Boston College won its first DI women's lacrosse championship last season with a 16-10 win over Syracuse. Maryland still leads the sport with 14 national titles. The Terrapins' most recent title was in 2019 over Boston College. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Boston College Acacia Walker-Weinstein 16-10 Syracuse Towson, Md. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Maryland Cathy Reese 12-10 Boston College Baltimore, Md. 2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa. 2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa. 2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md. 2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova 2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook 2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook 2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson 2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson 2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson 2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn 2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University 2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy 2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton 2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse 2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.) 2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins 2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ 1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins 1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC 1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh 1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh 1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ 1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland 1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland 1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh 1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ 1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton 1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester 1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford 1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland 1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland 1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn 1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University 1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn 1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link