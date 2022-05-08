DI women's lacrosse championship selections announced

The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee has released the bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

North Carolina was selected as the overall No. 1 seed after finishing 18-0 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Big Ten Conference champion Maryland (17-1) earned the No. 2 seed in the field, while Boston College enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed with a 16-3 record. Northwestern (13-4) rounds out the top four seeds.

