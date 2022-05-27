Live updates from the DI women's lacrosse championship

Last Updated 9:33 PM, May 27, 2022NCAA.comLive updates from the DI women's lacrosse championshipShare UNC's insane 8-goal comeback in 2022 NCAA women's lacrosse semifinals 5:23 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:00 am, May 28, 2022North Carolina, Boston College use late comebacks to advance to title game In one of the most exciting days of semifinals in recent history, both North Carolina and Boston College used late fourth-quarter comebacks to advance to the national championship game. Below are results of the semifinals: No. 1 North Carolina 15, No. 4 Northwestern 14 No. 3 Boston College 17, No. 2 Maryland 16 After being down 14-7 to Northwestern in the fourth quarter, the undefeated Tar Heels went on an incredible eight-goal run to win 15-14 and keep its hopes of a third title alive. UNC's insane 8-goal comeback in 2022 NCAA women's lacrosse semifinals Defending champion Boston College was down 16-13 with 7 minutes left before ripping off 4 straight goals to stun Maryland 17-16, with Cassidy Weeks scoring the game-winner with 18 seconds left. Dramatic finish to Boston College-Maryland 2022 women's lacrosse semifinal The title game will take place Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. North Carolina and Boston College have met twice already this season, with the Tar Heels taking both matchups, the first a narrow 16-15 win and the second a 16-9 victory in the ACC championship. Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:04 pm, May 27, 2022Maryland-BC semifinal time moved back Due to Northwestern-North Carolina getting stopped and delayed because of lightning, the BC-Maryland women's lacrosse semifinal will begin 40 minutes after the first game ends. GAME UPDATE: The first semifinal is at halftime right now. We will start approximately 40 minutes after this game ends!— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 27, 2022 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:30 am, May 20, 2022Top four seeds advance to the DI women's lacrosse semifinals