Live updates from the DI women's lacrosse championship

In one of the most exciting days of semifinals in recent history, both North Carolina and Boston College used late fourth-quarter comebacks to advance to the national championship game.

Below are results of the semifinals:

After being down 14-7 to Northwestern in the fourth quarter, the undefeated Tar Heels went on an incredible eight-goal run to win 15-14 and keep its hopes of a third title alive.

UNC's insane 8-goal comeback in 2022 NCAA women's lacrosse semifinals

Defending champion Boston College was down 16-13 with 7 minutes left before ripping off 4 straight goals to stun Maryland 17-16, with Cassidy Weeks scoring the game-winner with 18 seconds left.

Dramatic finish to Boston College-Maryland 2022 women's lacrosse semifinal

The title game will take place Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. North Carolina and Boston College have met twice already this season, with the Tar Heels taking both matchups, the first a narrow 16-15 win and the second a 16-9 victory in the ACC championship.

