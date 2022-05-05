2022 NCAA DI women's lacrosse selection show is set for Sunday, May 8

The field for the 2022 DI women's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET live on ESPNU. Twenty-nine teams will qualify for this year's tournament. The first round is set to begin May 13.

Here's how to watch the 2022 DI women's lacrosse selection show.

When: Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: ESPNU

The 2022 championship will be held Sunday, May 29 at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Maryland. The interactive bracket will be here.