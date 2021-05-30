Boston College beats Syracuse to win the 2021 DI women's lacrosse championship

Last Updated 3:06 PM, May 30, 2021Boston College beats Syracuse to win the 2021 DI women's lacrosse championshipShare Final minute and celebration from Boston College's 2021 women's lacrosse title 6:49 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:04 pm, May 30, 2021Boston College beats Syracuse to win the 2021 national title This time, Boston College wouldn't be denied one step short. After losing in the national championship three consecutive seasons, No. 4 BC won its first national championship by defeating No. 3 Syracuse, 16-10, Monday in Towson, Maryland. The Eagles (18-3) fell in the final 2017 through 2019, but this time BC finished the run with the title trophy. Charlotte North led BC with six goals, setting a single-season goals record with 101 — and later got 102. But she didn't do it alone. Jenn Medjid, Belle Smith, Courtney Weeks and Cara Urbank all scored two goals, while Caitlynn Mossman had four assists and Rachel Hall made nine saves. BC led 9-8 at the half and held Syracuse without a second-half goal for more than 12 minutes. After Syracuse did finally break through, North scored No. 101 about one minute later. 5:49 pm, May 30, 2021BC's Charlotte North breaks single-season goals recordCharlotte North stands above everyone else. The BC leader set the NCAA DI single-season goals record when her fifth goal of the title game pushed her to 101 for the season. That moved her in front of the previous record holder, Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy in 2016. North's historic goal made it 13-9 Eagles. Record Breaker. 101. pic.twitter.com/i3KaAvjlGj — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) May 30, 2021 Here's what the single-season list looked like going into this year: 5:34 pm, May 30, 2021North ties record to help Boston College near titleBoston College leads Syracuse 12-9 with 17:44 remaining in the game. It took Syracuse more than 12 minutes to get on board in the second half. By that point, BC stretched its one-goal halftime lead to four and star Charlotte North tied the NCAA DI record for goals in a season (100). Caitlynn Mossman has also come through for BC, totaling one goal and four assists. And that's No. 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣! pic.twitter.com/6sQTv5nZ3l — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) May 30, 2021 5:04 pm, May 30, 2021Boston College leads 9-8 at the half as North nears goals recordBoston College is nearing its first national title, though Syracuse isn't far behind as BC leads 9-8 at the half. Eagles star Charlotte North had three goals in the first half, leaving her one shy of tying the NCAA DI record for goals in a season (Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy had 100 in 2016). BC led 3-1 but then didn't score for 12:20, allowing Syracuse to move out in front. But the Eagles' 3-for-3 start on woman-up chances helped push it into the lead into the break. Emma Ward and Sam Swart both scored twice for Syracuse in the first half. Asa Goldstock also became Syracuse's all-time saves leader, reaching 661 in her career. TOUGH 😤😤😤 Watch on ESPNU pic.twitter.com/T4YILouK2A — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) May 30, 2021 9:10 pm, May 4, 2021Championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Maryland Cathy Reese 12-10 Boston College Baltimore, Md. 2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa. 2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa. 2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md. 2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova 2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook 2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook 2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson 2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson 2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson 2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn 2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University 2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy 2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton 2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse 2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.) 2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins 2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ 1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins 1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC 1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh 1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh 1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ 1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland 1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland 1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh 1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ 1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton 1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester 1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford 1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland 1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland 1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn 1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University 1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn 1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship. 4:26 pm, May 30, 2021Woman-up chances lift BC to small lead in first halfBoston College is now 3-for-3 on woman-up chances, giving BC a 5-4 edge with about 10 minutes to play in the first half. The second woman-up goal ended a 12:20 scoring drought, as Jenn Medjid tied the game at 4. But BC then scored again 1:14 later on another woman-up tally, this one from Belle Smith. No angle? NO PROBLEM! Belle Smith puts us back on top! pic.twitter.com/cbecptsN05 — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) May 30, 2021 4:18 pm, May 30, 2021Follow live: Syracuse vs. Boston College for the national titleBoston College and Syracuse are playing now on ESPNU, looking to make history and win their first national title. You can click or tap here to follow along with live stats and play-by-play. BC and Syracuse have finished runner-up in a combined five of the last eight national championships. This also the fourth meeting between the two this season, with Syracuse taking two of the three games (L 14-13, W 16-7, W 19-17). 3:39 pm, May 30, 2021National championship: No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 4 Boston College Boston College Athletics For the fourth season in a row, Boston College is a finalist in the NCAA DI Women's Lacrosse Championship bracket, although the Eagles are seeking a national title after three consecutive national runner-up finishes. Across from them is fellow ACC foe Syracuse, which beat Boston College twice in three matchups this season. The Orange finished as the national runner-up in 2011 and 2014. The national championship airs at 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU and WatchESPN. Click or tap here to view the year-by-year history of the DI women's lacrosse championship. Here's a look at the updated bracket. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. 2:30 pm, May 30, 2021The 2021 DI women's lacrosse national championship is set A first-time DI women's lacrosse champion will be crowned later today. No. 3 Syracuse faces No. 4 Boston College in the 2021 title game at 12 p.m. ET. This is the Eagles' fourth straight appearance in the national championship and are looking for a different outcome after losing the previous three times. The Orange make their third title game appearance in school history, previously falling in the 2011 and 2014 finals. Syracuse took two out of the three head-to-head meetings with BC this season, most recently winning a 19-17 thriller in the ACC tournament semifinals. Here's a look at the updated bracket. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. 9:35 pm, May 28, 2021FINAL: Syracuse 21, Northwestern 13 Syracuse Athletics No. 3 Syracuse topped No. 2 Northwestern, 21-13, on Friday in the second national semifinal of the 2021 DI women's lacrosse championship. The Orange dominated the first 30 minutes of play. But the Wildcats responded early in the second half. Just as Northwestern was mounting a comeback, Syracuse threw the knockout punch. The Orange scored three goals in 64 seconds to turn a shrinking 15-12 lead into an 18-12 advantage. Prior that point, the Wildcats had scored the last four goals seemingly had all the momentum. Syracuse will now face Boston College in the national championship. That game is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 30. Headed to the Natty pic.twitter.com/o7HcgaPswc — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) May 28, 2021 Below are the box scores for each team. Syracuse Northwestern Click or tap here for the final stats. 9:11 pm, May 28, 2021Northwestern draws closer with back-to-back goals from Jane HansenThe Wildcats, who trailed 10-4 at the break, have cut the Orange's lead in half. Northwestern has outscored Syracuse 8-5 in the second half, and trails 15-12 with 6:35 to play. Jane Hansen scored two goals in less than two minutes to help the Wildcats draw closer. Jane Hansen with the back-to-back goals for the Wildcats 😼 📺 @espn #NCAAWLAX x @NULax pic.twitter.com/q72qRpDhfg — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 28, 2021 8:15 pm, May 28, 2021HALF: Syracuse 10, Northwestern 4Northwestern scored just 53 seconds into the game. But it was all Syracuse from that point on. The Orange scored the next five goals, and would add five more before the first half ended. Syracuse led by as many as eight. However, the Wildcats chipped into their lead and scored twice in the last four minutes. Emma Ward was one of four Orange players that recorded two goals in the first half. Emma Ward fires one in!!! 📺 @espn #NCAAWLAX x @CuseWLAX pic.twitter.com/7VTwLjQ5A2 — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 28, 2021 Below is the complete box score from the first half. Syracuse Northwestern Click or tap here for live stats. 6:18 pm, May 28, 2021FINAL: Boston College 11, North Carolina 10 Boston College Athletics No. 4 Boston College held off No. 1 North Carolina, 11-10, on Friday in the first national semifinal for DI women's lacrosse. The Tar Heels scored the last four goals of the game, but it wasn't enough. Boston College's Jenn Medjid led all scorers with four goals on six shots. Katie Hoeg and Caitlyn Wurzburger each had three goals for North Carolina. With the victory, the Eagles advance to the national championship. It's their fourth straight appearance in the title game. They'll face the winner of the second semifinal between No. 2 Northwestern and No. 3 Syracuse. Below are the final stats for each team. Boston College North Carolina Click or tap here for the complete box score. 5:45 pm, May 28, 2021Boston College goalie Rachel Hall makes a clutch saveWith just over 20 minutes to play, North Carolina's Scottie Rose Growney had a point-blank look at the Boston College net. She fired a shot on goal, but Rachel Hall deflected it and made her biggest save of the game. Hall currently has seven and the Eagles lead 11-6 with 13:35 left. ❌ Rachel Hall ❌ pic.twitter.com/44jfLnH5ER — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) May 28, 2021 Click or tap here for live stats. 5:13 pm, May 28, 2021HALF: Boston College 8, North Carolina 5The Eagles have an 8-5 edge over the Tar Heels at halftime. Boston College's Jenn Medjid leads all scorers with three goals on three shots. She's one of six Eagles that have found the back of the net. North Carolina's five goals came from five different players. The Tar Heels led 4-2 at the 18:18 mark of the first half. But Boston College scored four goals in just over four minutes to grab a 6-4 advantage with 8:15 to play. Below is the complete box score from the first half. Boston College North Carolina Click or tap here for live stats. 4:50 pm, May 28, 2021Program records set for North Carolina, Boston College during the national semifinalHistory was made before halftime in the national semifinal between North Carolina and Boston College. Jamie Ortega scored her 82nd goal of the year to give the Tar Heels a 3-1 lead at the 24:32 mark of the first half. Her 82 goals are the most-ever by a North Carolina player in a single season. But the Eagles would respond with a milestone of their own. Charlotte North tied the game, 4-4, with a sl No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Boston College at noon ET on ESPNU |Stream it here No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Northwestern at 2 p.m. on ESPNU | Stream it here North Carolina won championships in 2016 and 2013. Boston College is chasing its first national and has runner-up finishes in each of the last three complete seasons. Syracuse was the runner-up in 2014 and 2012. Northwestern is a seven-time national champion, the most recent in 2012. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:20 pm, May 22, 2021All scores from the DI women's lacrosse quarterfinals UNC Athletics The 2021 DI women's lacrosse quarterfinals were today with North Carolina, Northwestern, Syracuse and Boston College advancing to the semifinals. It'll be the top four seeds competing for a national title in Maryland next week. Top-seeded North Carolina was the first to earn a semifinal berth. The Tar Heels trailed No. 8 Stony Brook 11-9 before scoring the game's final five goals for a 14-11 win. Attacker Jamie Ortega led UNC with four goals while Taylor Warehime added a hat trick and Katie Hoeg notched five assists. No. 2 Northwestern then advanced as the Wildcats' offensive eruption was too much for No. 7 Duke to handle in a 22-10 win. Attacker Lauren Gilbert led all scorers with six goals and Izzy Scane finished with five after netting a hat trick before halftime. No. 3 Syracuse was the next to punch its ticket following a 17-11 win over No. 6 Florida. The Orange and Gators were tied at half before Syracuse outscored UF 11-6 in the second half. Emma Ward netted six goals for the Orange. No. 4 Boston College locked up the final spot with a 21-10 victory against No. 5 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish had no answer for BC's Charlotte North, who racked up eight goals and an assist for the Eagles. Jenn Medjid added five goals while Belle Smith notched a hat trick in the win. Below is the schedule for Saturday's quarterfinal games. You can click or tap here to see the updated interactive bracket. Saturday, May 22: No. 1 North Carolina 14, No. 8 Stony Brook 11 No. 2 Northwestern 22, No. 7 Duke 10 No. 3 Syracuse 17, No. 6 Florida 11 No. 4 Boston College 21, No. 5 Notre Dame 10 The winners of today's quarterfinals will advance to the national semifinals on Friday, May 28. The national championship will be played Sunday, May 30. Both rounds will be hosted by Towson at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:37 pm, May 16, 2021DI Women's Lacrosse Championship: Quarterfinal schedule, scores Duke Athletics Just eight teams remain in the 2021 NCAA DI Women's Lacrosse Championship after Sunday's second-round action. All eight of the remaining teams are squads that entered the tournament as a nationally seeded team. Here's the complete schedule for the quarterfinals: 12 p.m. ET on May 22 | No. 1 seed North Carolina vs. No. 8 seed Stony Brook | Live stats 1 p.m. ET on May 22 | No. 2 seed Northwestern vs. No. 7 seed Duke | Live stats 2 p.m. ET on May 22 | No. 3 seed Syracuse vs. No. 6 seed Florida | Live stats 3 p.m. ET on May 22 | No. 4 seed Boston College vs. No. 5 seed Notre Dame | Live stats Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket (link opens in a new window). NCAA.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:32 pm, May 16, 2021Sunday's second round schedule and scores Northwestern Athletics Welcome to Day 2 of the 2021 DI women's lacrosse championship. After 13 teams advanced past the first round on Saturday, eight more games are on tap for Sunday to decide who's moving on to the quarterfinals. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Below is the full schedule for Sunday's second round. After receiving first round byes, top three seeds North Carolina, Northwestern and Syracuse return to action. No. 1 seed North Carolina 14, James Madison 9 No. 8 seed Stony Brook 20, Rutgers 8 No. 6 seed Florida 17, Jacksonville 3 No. 5 seed Notre Dame 13, Virginia 8 No. 4 seed Boston College 21, Temple 11 No. 3 seed Syracuse 20, Loyola Maryland 8 No. 7 seed Duke 13, Maryland 12 No. 2 seed Northwestern 19, Denver 4 The quarterfinals will be played May 22-23. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:35 am, May 15, 2021The DI women's lacrosse championship second round is set Maryland Athletics Hello women's lacrosse fans. Here's your one-stop shop for the 2021 DI women's lacrosse championship. The first round concluded Friday today with 13 teams advancing to the second round. No major upsets took place, as all five seeded teams that were set to play in the first round advanced to the second round. Top seeds North Carolina, Northwestern and Syracuse are idle and will start tournament play on Sunday, May 16, in the second round. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Here are all eight of Sunday's second-round matchups. Winners will advance to the quarterfinals: No. 1 North Carolina vs. James Madison | 12 p.m. ET No. 8 Stony Brook vs. Rutgers | 12 p.m. ET No. 6 Florida vs. Jacksonville | 12 p.m. ET No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Virginia | 1 p.m. ET No. 4 Boston College vs. Temple | 1 p.m. ET No. 3 Syracuse vs. Loyola Maryland | 1 p.m. ET No. 7 Duke vs. Maryland | 1 p.m. ET No. 2 Northwestern vs. Denver | 1 p.m. ET Here are all the first-round scores: No. 8 Stony Brook 14, Towson 8 No. 4 Boston College 19, Fairfield 6 No. 5 Notre Dame 16, Robert Morris 0 No. 7 Duke 19, Mount St. Mary’s 3 Loyola (Maryland) 11, Hofstra 9 No. 6 Florida 23, Mercer 5 Rutgers 16, Drexel 13 Temple 14, UMass 13 James Madison 9, Johns Hopkins 8 Virginia 19, UConn 13 Denver 16, Stanford 12 Jacksonville 20, Vanderbilt 12 Maryland 17, High Point 6 Here is the bracket for the 2021 DI women's lacrosse tournament: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:30 am, May 10, 20212021 DI women's lacrosse championship selections announced North Carolina Athletics The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 29 teams that will compete in the 2021 DI women's lacrosse tournament. The tournament begins with first-round games May 14. Eight sites will host first- and second-round competition Friday, May 14, and Sunday, May 16, and four quarterfinal games will be played Saturday, May 22 or Sunday, May 23. These preliminary-round games will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The winners of the four quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals hosted by Towson University at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland. The semifinal games will be shown live on ESPNU at Noon and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, May 28. The championship game will air live on ESPNU Sunday, May 30 at Noon. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:17 pm, May 4, 20212021 DI women's lacrosse tournament scheduleHere's the current schedule for the 29-team NCAA women's lacrosse tournament The championship provides for a field of 29 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Sixteen conference champions qualify automatically; the balance of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee. The top eight teams in the 29-team bracket for the championship are seeded. The top three teams receive first-round byes. Selections: May 9 on ESPU First Round: May 14 Thirteen first-round games will be conducted at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each game will advance to the second round. Second Round: May 16 Quarterfinals: May 22 or 23 Semifinals: May 28 | Johnny Unitas Stadium | Towson, MD National Championship: May 30 | Johnny Unitas Stadium | Towson, MD share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:33 pm, May 4, 2021The 2021 DI women's lacrosse bracketHere is the bracket for the 2021 DI women's lacrosse tournament: 🖨Click or tap here for the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link