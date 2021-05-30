Boston College beats Syracuse to win the 2021 DI women's lacrosse championship

This time, Boston College wouldn't be denied one step short.

After losing in the national championship three consecutive seasons, No. 4 BC won its first national championship by defeating No. 3 Syracuse, 16-10, Monday in Towson, Maryland.

The Eagles (18-3) fell in the final 2017 through 2019, but this time BC finished the run with the title trophy.

Charlotte North led BC with six goals, setting a single-season goals record with 101 — and later got 102. But she didn't do it alone. Jenn Medjid, Belle Smith, Courtney Weeks and Cara Urbank all scored two goals, while Caitlynn Mossman had four assists and Rachel Hall made nine saves.

BC led 9-8 at the half and held Syracuse without a second-half goal for more than 12 minutes. After Syracuse did finally break through, North scored No. 101 about one minute later.