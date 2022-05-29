Score, live updates for Boston College and North Carolina in the DI championship

A champion will be crowned today and both sides know each other pretty well.

The national championship between ACC foes North Carolina and Boston College is at noon ET on ESPN. BC is going for its second straight championship. The Tarheels are playing for their third title ever.

North Carolina, a flawless 21-0, is the best team in the country this season. The Tar Heels won a thriller in the semifinals over Northwestern on Friday after the Wildcats led, 14-7, with just over 10 minutes to play in the game.

Then the Tar Heels showed why they're undefeated and came back to win, 15-14.

Boston College also posted a terrific campaign, going 19-3 over the course of the year and 14-2 during the regular season. To get to Sunday, the Eagles edged out No. 2 Maryland, 17-16. The Eagles posted a comeback of their own in the semifinal, scoring four straight goals in the final seven minutes to go from down 16-13 to up 17-16. The game-winner came from the stick of Cassidy Weeks with 18 seconds to play.

Two of BC's three losses this season came from North Carolina. UNC snuck away with a 16-15 win over BC on March 20. When the two teams met again, it was earlier this month in the ACC championship. The Tar Heels escaped victorious again, snagging a 16-9 win for their sixth straight ACC title.

While it may seem as though BC has struggled against North Carolina this season, no team has given the Tar Heels fits more than the Eagles in recent years. In UNC's past 58 games, the Tar Heels have only lost twice — both came at the hands of the Eagles. They came in the 2019 and 2021 semifinals.

North Carolina put together an in-depth preview of the matchup that you can read by clicking or tapping here. NCAA.com's Mike Lopresti also put together eight things to know about this UNC team, which you can click or tap here to read.

This page will have live updates throughout the contest.

Click or tap here to see the full interactive bracket.