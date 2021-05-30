Boston College vs. Syracuse: Score, live updates from DI women's lacrosse championship

A first-time DI women's lacrosse champion will be crowned later today. No. 3 Syracuse faces No. 4 Boston College in the 2021 title game at 12 p.m. ET.

This is the Eagles' fourth straight appearance in the national championship and are looking for a different outcome after losing the previous three times. The Orange make their third title game appearance in school history, previously falling in the 2011 and 2014 finals. Syracuse took two out of the three head-to-head meetings with BC this season, most recently winning a 19-17 thriller in the ACC tournament semifinals.

Here's a look at the updated bracket.

