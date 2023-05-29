Every 2023 NCAA lacrosse champion

Only two games are scheduled throughout all of college lacrosse on Saturday. The 2023 NCAA DI men's lacrosse semifinals are set to be played on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Four of the top five national seeds are set to play for a spot in Monday's national championship game. Here's what you need to know about each team before Saturday's games get underway.

No. 1 Duke

The Duke Blue Devils earned the top national seed with an impressive 13-2 regular season. The Blue Devils stacked seven ranked wins throughout the regular season, giving them one of the best resumes in the nation. Led by Tewaaraton Award finalist Brennan O’Neill, Duke's offense rarely struggles for goals. They are top-five in the country in scoring offense, and top-15 in scoring defense. En route to the semifinals, Duke narrowly escaped Delaware before drubbing Michigan in the quarterfinals.

No. 2 Virginia

For a good chunk of the season the Cavaliers occupied the No. 1 national ranking before losing at home to Duke. Virginia is as dangerous as anyone, as their nearly 18 goals per game led the nation by a wide margin. Like Duke, Virginia's offensive attack is spearheaded by a Tewaaraton Award finalist. Connor Shellenberger is one of two UVA players averaging more than five points a game, along with Xander Dickson, who ranks fourth in the nation in goals per game. Virginia has the star power to beat anybody at any time.

No. 3 Notre Dame

The Irish have already knocked off No. 1 Duke this season, beating the Blue Devils 17-12 in a midseason contest. Notre Dame leads the country in scoring margin. Their 6.29 margin is better than second place Virginia by nearly a full goal. The Irish rank inside the top-five in both scoring offense and scoring defense, making them a difficult matchup for any team they face because of their ability to play multiple styles of lacrosse. Offensively, Notre Dame's Pat Kavanagh was named a Tewaaraton Award finalist for the second time in his career. Kavanagh leads the country in assists, as his scoring ability opens up lanes for him to share the ball with Notre Dame's other talented attackers.

No. 5 Penn State

Penn State needed a dramatic comeback to reach this point of the tournament. Down 7-1 to Princeton, the Nittany Lions erupted on an 11-2 scoring run to give them a lead they would not give back. In that game, PSU goalie Jack Fracyon set the program record for saves in an NCAA tournament game with 16 stops in the win. Unlike the first three teams, Penn State does not have a Tewaaraton Finalist, but their balanced attack and strong defensive play keeps them in games.

Semifinal schedule and scores

No. 1 Duke 16, No. 5 Penn State 15 | Game stats here

No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2 | Live stats here