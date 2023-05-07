Last Updated 11:29 PM, May 07, 2023
Live updates: 2023 NCAA lacrosse championships

2023 NCAA DI men's lacrosse championship selection show
1:56 am, May 8, 2023

5 of the 6 NCAA lacrosse tournament fields announced Sunday

A player from Adelphi's women's lacrosse team stands on the field

The NCAA announced the bracket for five of the six divisions of lacrosse on Sunday night.

In a series of selection shows, spaced across NCAA.com and ESPNU, 112 teams were granted postseason berths, as they will compete for national championships in their respective divisions. 

Only DIII women's lacrosse did not announce their field on Sunday. The qualifying teams for that tournament will be announced Monday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m. on an NCAA.com livestream.

Here are all of the brackets:

DI men's lacrosse bracket

DII men's lacrosse bracket

DIII men's lacrosse bracket

DI women's lacrosse bracket

DII women's lacrosse bracket

1:51 am, May 8, 2023

The DI Men’s Lacrosse Field has been announced

The 17 teams that will compete for the DI men’s lacrosse national championship were announced on Sunday evening.

Duke was awarded the top-overall seed after compiling a 13-2 record and winning the ACC. The Blue Devils will host the winner of Delaware and Marist, the two teams competing for the final spot in the first round of the tournament.

The ACC claims each of the top-three seeds in this year’s tournament. In addition to top-seed Duke, Virginia earned the No. 2 overall seed, while Notre Dame claims the No. 3 seed.

This year’s semifinals and national championship are set to be played on May 27 and May 29 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

See the full bracket

1:32 am, May 8, 2023

The DIII men’s lacrossse field is set

The field for the 38 team DIII men’s lacrosse tournament has been finalized. 28 of the 38 teams were awarded automatic tournament berths after winning their respective conference tournaments. While the remaining 10 teams were granted at-large selections, despite not winning their conference.

The first five rounds of the tournament will be played on the home field of a competing school. 26 of the 38 teams earned first-round byes, with the 12 lowest seeded teams set to compete in the first round, scheduled to be played on May 10.

Eight teams (Tufts, Denison, RIT, Union, Salisbury, Washington & Lee, CNU and Dickinson) will host games in the second and third rounds, set for May 13-15.

RIT, the two-time defending champions, will begin their quest for a three-peat on May 13. The Tigers will play the winner of ew England and Western Connecticut.

See the full bracket

12:44 am, May 8, 2023

The field for the 2023 DI women's lacrosse tournament has been announced

29 teams were selected to the 2023 DI women's lacrosse tournament, with first round action set to begin May 12.

Three teams earned first round byes in the tournament, and will begin their championship quests in the second round on May 14. Northwestern earned a bye as the tournament's top seed after its near-perfect 17-1 regular season, concluding with a win in the Big Ten championship over Maryland on Saturday.

Syracuse, which beat Northwestern in the first game of the season, also earned a first round bye as the No. 2 overall seed. The Orange will meet the winner of Johns Hopkins and Massachusetts.

The final first round bye belongs to Boston College. The Eagles beat Syracuse in the final game of the regular season, and beat No. 4 North Carolina in the ACC championship to win the first ACC tournament in program history.

The first three rounds of the five round tournament will be played on campuses of competing schools. The semifinals and championship game will be played in Cary, North Carolina at WakeMed Soccer Park on May 26 and May 28.

See the full bracket here

11:58 pm, May 7, 2023

The DII women's lacrosse tournament field is set

16 teams will compete for the 2023 NCAA DII women's lacrosse national championship.

West Chester earns the top-overall seed after their perfect regular season. The Golden Rams eye their program's third national championship and first since 2008.

Pace, Regis and Tampa are the other three No. 1 seeds, each will serve as the host school for the first two rounds of the tournament.

UIndy, the defending national champions, earned the No. 2 seed in the midwest region after their 17-2 regular season. The Greyhounds will matchup with Maryville (MO) in the first round of their title defense.

See the full bracket here

11:44 pm, May 7, 2023

DIII men's lacrosse selection show time moved

The DIII men's lacrosse selection show, set to air on NCAA.com, has been moved to 9:30 p.m.
11:13 pm, May 7, 2023

DII men's lacrosse field is set

The 12 teams that will compete for the 2023 DII Men's Lacrosse National Championship have been announced.

Lemoyne is the tournament's top seed, earning a first round bye following their perfect 16-0 season. Rollins is the top seed in the south region, securing this position after winning their final 10 games of the season, to finish with a 15-1 record. Mercyhurst and Limestone earned the No. 2 seed in their respective regions, also good for a first round bye.

Defending champion Tampa is the No. 4 seed in the South Region. They will meet No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne in the first round for the opportunity to take on No. 1 Rollins.

The first round is set for Wednesday, May 10 with all four games set for 4 p.m. These games, as well as the quarterfinals scheduled for May 14, are set to be played at the higher seed's home field. The semifinals are set for May 21, and the national championship is set for May 28 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This game will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

See the full bracket

10:28 pm, May 7, 2023

Selection Sunday is here!

NCAA Lacrosse tournament selections for DI, DII and DIII men's lacrosse, as well as DI and DII women's lacrosse, are set to be announced tonight beginning at 7:30 p.m.

1:41 am, May 7, 2023

What to know about the 2023 NCAA lacrosse tournaments

Tampa celebrates with the NCAA DII lacrosse trophy in 2022

When: Selections for the 2023 NCAA lacrosse tournaments are set to be announced on Sunday, May 7, across various platforms.

The only selection not scheduled for Sunday, May 7 is DIII women's lacrosse. That announcement is 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8, on an NCAA.com live stream, followed by a press release on NCAA.com.

Where: 

The DI women's semifinals are Friday, May 26, at WakeMed Soccer Part in Cary, NC., followed by the title game on Sunday, May 28. The DII women's semifinals are May 19 at Key Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The championship game is May 21 at Key. DIII women's semis and finals are May 26 and May 28 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va.

The DI, DII and DIII men's championship finals are all at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn. The DIII and DII championship games are Sunday, May 28. The DI semifinals are Saturday, May 27, and the title game is Monday, May 29.

1:36 am, May 7, 2023

