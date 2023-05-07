Live updates: 2023 NCAA lacrosse championships
5 of the 6 NCAA lacrosse tournament fields announced Sunday
The NCAA announced the bracket for five of the six divisions of lacrosse on Sunday night.
In a series of selection shows, spaced across NCAA.com and ESPNU, 112 teams were granted postseason berths, as they will compete for national championships in their respective divisions.
Only DIII women's lacrosse did not announce their field on Sunday. The qualifying teams for that tournament will be announced Monday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m. on an NCAA.com livestream.
Here are all of the brackets:
The DI Men’s Lacrosse Field has been announced
The 17 teams that will compete for the DI men’s lacrosse national championship were announced on Sunday evening.
Duke was awarded the top-overall seed after compiling a 13-2 record and winning the ACC. The Blue Devils will host the winner of Delaware and Marist, the two teams competing for the final spot in the first round of the tournament.
The ACC claims each of the top-three seeds in this year’s tournament. In addition to top-seed Duke, Virginia earned the No. 2 overall seed, while Notre Dame claims the No. 3 seed.
This year’s semifinals and national championship are set to be played on May 27 and May 29 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.
The DIII men’s lacrossse field is set
The field for the 38 team DIII men’s lacrosse tournament has been finalized. 28 of the 38 teams were awarded automatic tournament berths after winning their respective conference tournaments. While the remaining 10 teams were granted at-large selections, despite not winning their conference.
The first five rounds of the tournament will be played on the home field of a competing school. 26 of the 38 teams earned first-round byes, with the 12 lowest seeded teams set to compete in the first round, scheduled to be played on May 10.
Eight teams (Tufts, Denison, RIT, Union, Salisbury, Washington & Lee, CNU and Dickinson) will host games in the second and third rounds, set for May 13-15.
RIT, the two-time defending champions, will begin their quest for a three-peat on May 13. The Tigers will play the winner of ew England and Western Connecticut.
The field for the 2023 DI women's lacrosse tournament has been announced
29 teams were selected to the 2023 DI women's lacrosse tournament, with first round action set to begin May 12.
Three teams earned first round byes in the tournament, and will begin their championship quests in the second round on May 14. Northwestern earned a bye as the tournament's top seed after its near-perfect 17-1 regular season, concluding with a win in the Big Ten championship over Maryland on Saturday.
Syracuse, which beat Northwestern in the first game of the season, also earned a first round bye as the No. 2 overall seed. The Orange will meet the winner of Johns Hopkins and Massachusetts.
The final first round bye belongs to Boston College. The Eagles beat Syracuse in the final game of the regular season, and beat No. 4 North Carolina in the ACC championship to win the first ACC tournament in program history.
The first three rounds of the five round tournament will be played on campuses of competing schools. The semifinals and championship game will be played in Cary, North Carolina at WakeMed Soccer Park on May 26 and May 28.
The DII women's lacrosse tournament field is set
16 teams will compete for the 2023 NCAA DII women's lacrosse national championship.
West Chester earns the top-overall seed after their perfect regular season. The Golden Rams eye their program's third national championship and first since 2008.
Pace, Regis and Tampa are the other three No. 1 seeds, each will serve as the host school for the first two rounds of the tournament.
UIndy, the defending national champions, earned the No. 2 seed in the midwest region after their 17-2 regular season. The Greyhounds will matchup with Maryville (MO) in the first round of their title defense.
DIII men's lacrosse selection show time moved
DII men's lacrosse field is set
The 12 teams that will compete for the 2023 DII Men's Lacrosse National Championship have been announced.
Lemoyne is the tournament's top seed, earning a first round bye following their perfect 16-0 season. Rollins is the top seed in the south region, securing this position after winning their final 10 games of the season, to finish with a 15-1 record. Mercyhurst and Limestone earned the No. 2 seed in their respective regions, also good for a first round bye.
Defending champion Tampa is the No. 4 seed in the South Region. They will meet No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne in the first round for the opportunity to take on No. 1 Rollins.
The first round is set for Wednesday, May 10 with all four games set for 4 p.m. These games, as well as the quarterfinals scheduled for May 14, are set to be played at the higher seed's home field. The semifinals are set for May 21, and the national championship is set for May 28 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This game will be streamed live on NCAA.com.
Selection Sunday is here!
NCAA Lacrosse tournament selections for DI, DII and DIII men's lacrosse, as well as DI and DII women's lacrosse, are set to be announced tonight beginning at 7:30 p.m.
What to know about the 2023 NCAA lacrosse tournaments
When: Selections for the 2023 NCAA lacrosse tournaments are set to be announced on Sunday, May 7, across various platforms.
- DII men's lacrosse: 7:30 p.m. on NCAA.com live stream, followed by a press release on NCAA.com
- DII women's lacrosse: 8:30 p.m. on NCAA.com live stream, followed by a press release on NCAA.com
- DI women's lacrosse: 9 p.m. on ESPNU, followed by the release on NCAA.com
- DIII men's lacrosse: 9 p.m. on NCAA.com live stream, followed by a press release on NCAA.com
- DI men's lacrosse: 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU, followed by the release on NCAA.com
The only selection not scheduled for Sunday, May 7 is DIII women's lacrosse. That announcement is 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8, on an NCAA.com live stream, followed by a press release on NCAA.com.
Where:
The DI women's semifinals are Friday, May 26, at WakeMed Soccer Part in Cary, NC., followed by the title game on Sunday, May 28. The DII women's semifinals are May 19 at Key Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The championship game is May 21 at Key. DIII women's semis and finals are May 26 and May 28 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va.
The DI, DII and DIII men's championship finals are all at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn. The DIII and DII championship games are Sunday, May 28. The DI semifinals are Saturday, May 27, and the title game is Monday, May 29.
NCAA lacrosse championship history
A list of every lacrosse national champion, across all divisions.
DI men's lacrosse
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Host or Site
|2022
|Maryland (18-0)
|John Tillman
|9-7
|Cornell
|East Hartford, Conn.
|2021
|Virginia (14-4)
|Lars Tiffany
|17-16
|Maryland
|East Hartford, Conn.
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Virginia (17-3)
|Lars Tiffany
|13-9
|Yale
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|2018
|Yale (17-3)
|Andy Shay
|13-11
|Duke
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2017
|Maryland (16-3)
|John Tillman
|9-6
|Ohio State
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|North Carolina (12-6)
|Joe Breschi
|14-13 (ot)
|Maryland
|Philadelphia
|2015
|Denver (17-2)
|Bill Tierney
|10-5
|Maryland
|Philadelphia
|2014
|Duke (17-3)
|John Danowski
|11-9
|Notre Dame
|Baltimore
|2013
|Duke (16-5)
|John Danowski
|16-10
|Syracuse
|Philadelphia
|2012
|Loyola (Md.) (18-1)
|Charley Toomey
|9-3
|Maryland
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2011
|Virginia (13-5)
|Dom Starsia
|9-7
|Maryland
|Baltimore
|2010
|Duke (16-4)
|John Danowski
|6-5 (ot)
|Notre Dame
|Baltimore
|2009
|Syracuse (16-2)
|John Desko
|10-9 (ot)
|Cornell
|Boston
|2008
|Syracuse (16-2)
|John Desko
|13-10
|Johns Hopkins
|Boston
|2007
|Johns Hopkins (13-4)
|Dave Pietramala
|12-11
|Duke
|Baltimore
|2006
|Virginia (17-0)
|Dom Starsia
|15-7
|Massachusetts
|Philadelphia
|2005
|Johns Hopkins (16-0)
|Dave Pietramala
|9-8
|Duke
|Philadelphia
|2004
|Syracuse (15-2)
|John Desko
|14-13
|Navy
|Baltimore
|2003
|Virginia (15-2)
|Dom Starsia
|9-7
|Johns Hopkins
|Baltimore
|2002
|Syracuse (15-2)
|John Desko
|13-12
|Princeton
|Rutgers
|2001
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|10-9 (ot)
|Syracuse
|Rutgers
|2000
|Syracuse (15-1)
|John Desko
|13-7
|Princeton
|Maryland
|1999
|Virginia (13-3)
|Dom Starsia
|12-10
|Syracuse
|Maryland
|1998
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|15-5
|Maryland
|Rutgers
|1997
|Princeton (16-0)
|Bill Tierney
|19-7
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1996
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|13-12 (ot)
|Virginia
|Maryland
|1995
|Syracuse (13-2)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-9
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1994
|Princeton (14-1)
|Bill Tierney
|9-8 (ot)
|Virginia
|Maryland
|1993
|Syracuse (12-2)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-12
|North Carolina
|Maryland
|1992
|Princeton (13-2)
|Bill Tierney
|10-9 (2ot)
|Syracuse
|Penn
|1991
|North Carolina (16-0)
|Dave Klarmann
|18-13
|Towson
|Syracuse
|1990
|Syracuse* (13-0)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|21-9
|Loyola Maryland
|Rutgers
|1989
|Syracuse (14-1)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-12
|Johns Hopkins
|Maryland
|1988
|Syracuse (15-0)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|13-8
|Cornell
|Syracuse
|1987
|Johns Hopkins (10-3)
|Don Zimmerman
|11-10
|Cornell
|Rutgers
|1986
|North Carolina (11-3)
|Willie Scroggs
|10-9 (ot)
|Virginia
|Delaware
|1985
|Johns Hopkins (13-1)
|Don Zimmerman
|11-4
|Syracuse
|Brown
|1984
|Johns Hopkins (14-0)
|Don Zimmerman
|13-10
|Syracuse
|Delaware
|1983
|Syracuse (14-1)
|Roy Simmons Jr.
|17-16
|Johns Hopkins
|Rutgers
|1982
|North Carolina (14-0)
|Willie Scroggs
|7-5
|Johns Hopkins
|Virginia
|1981
|North Carolina (12-0)
|Willie Scroggs
|14-13
|Johns Hopkins
|Princeton
|1980
|Johns Hopkins (14-1)
|Henry Ciccarone
|9-8 (2ot)
|Virginia
|Cornell
|1979
|Johns Hopkins (13-0)
|Henry Ciccarone
|15-9
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1978
|Johns Hopkins (13-1)
|Henry Ciccarone
|13-8
|Cornell
|Rutgers
|1977
|Cornell (13-0)
|Richie Moran
|16-8
|Johns Hopkins
|Virginia
|1976
|Cornell (16-0)
|Richie Moran
|16-13 (ot)
|Maryland
|Brown
|1975
|Maryland (11-3)
|Bud Beardmore
|20-13
|Navy
|Johns Hopkins
|1974
|Johns Hopkins (12-2)
|Bob Scott
|17-12
|Maryland
|Rutgers
|1973
|Maryland (14-1)
|Bud Beardmore
|10-9 (2ot)
|Johns Hopkins
|Penn
|1972
|Virginia (11-4)
|Glenn Thiel
|13-12
|Johns Hopkins
|Maryland
|1971
|Cornell (13-1)
|Richie Moran
|12-6
|Maryland
|Hofstra
DII men's lacrosse
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Points
|Runner-Up
|Host or Site
|2022
|Tampa (21-0)
|J.B. Clarke
|11-7
|Mercy
|East Hartford, Conn.
|2021
|Le Moyne (15-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|12-6
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Hartford, Conn.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Merrimack (17-3)
|Mike Morgan
|16-8
|Limestone
|Philadelphia
|2018
|Merrimack (18-1)
|Mike Morgan
|23-6
|Saint Leo
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2017
|Limestone (21-1)
|J.B. Clarke
|11-9
|Merrimack
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|Le Moyne (20-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|8-4
|Limestone
|Philadelphia
|2015
|Limestone (20-1)
|J.B. Clarke
|9-6
|Le Moyne
|Philadelphia
|2014
|Limestone (19-1)
|J.B. Clarke
|12-6
|LIU Post
|Baltimore
|2013
|Le Moyne (18-2)
|Dan Sheehan
|11-10
|Mercyhurst
|Philadelphia
|2012
|Dowling (13-2)
|Tim Boyle
|11-10
|Limestone
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2011
|Mercyhurst (14-2)
|Chris Ryan
|9-8
|Adelphi
|Baltimore
|2010
|C.W. Post (16-1)
|John Jez
|14-9
|Le Moyne
|Baltimore
|2009
|C.W. Post (15-1)
|John Jez
|8-7
|Le Moyne
|Boston
|2008
|NYIT (13-1)
|Jack Kaley
|16-11
|Le Moyne
|Boston
|2007
|Le Moyne (15-2)
|Dan Sheehan
|6-5
|Mercyhurst
|Baltimore
|2006
|Le Moyne (18-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|12-5
|Dowling
|Philadelphia
|2005
|NYIT (10-2)
|Jack Kaley
|14-13 (ot)
|Limestone
|Philadelphia
|2004
|Le Moyne (16-0)
|Dan Sheehan
|11-10 (2ot)
|Limestone
|Baltimore
|2003
|NYIT (14-0)
|Jack Kaley
|9-4
|Limestone
|Baltimore
|2002
|Limestone (13-2)
|T.W.Johnson
|11-9
|NYIT
|Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
|2001
|Adelphi (12-2)
|Sandy Kapatos
|14-10
|Limestone
|Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
|2000
|Limestone (14-2)
|Mike Cerino
|10-9
|C.W. Post
|Maryland (Ludwig Field)
|1999
|Adelphi (10-3)
|Sandy Kapatos
|11-8
|C.W. Post
|Maryland (Ludwig Field)
|1998
|Adelphi (12-3)
|Sandy Kapatos
|18-6
|C.W. Post
|Rutgers (Yurcak Field)
|1997
|NYIT (12-2)
|Jack Kaley
|18-11
|Adelphi
|Adelphi
|1996
|C.W. Post (10-3)
|Tom Postel
|15-10
|Adelphi
|C.W. Post
|1995
|Adelphi (10-3)
|Sandy Kapatos
|12-10
|Springfield
|Springfield
|1994
|Springfield (12-2)
|Keith Bugbee
|15-12
|NYIT
|C.W. Post
|1993
|Adelphi (8-3)
|Kevin Sheehan
|11-7
|C.W. Post
|C.W. Post
|1981
|Adelphi (10-2)
|Paul Doherty
|17-14
|Loyola Maryland
|Adelphi
|1980
|UMBC (11-3)
|Dick Watts
|23-14
|Adelphi
|UMBC
|1979
|Adelphi (13-3)
|Paul Doherty
|17-12
|UMBC
|Adelphi
|1978
|Roanoke (12-2)
|Paul Griffin
|14-13
|Hobart
|Hobart
|1977
|Hobart (15-0)
|Jerry Schmidt
|23-13
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1976
|Hobart (14-3)
|Jerry Schmidt
|18-9
|Adelphi
|UMBC
|1975
|SUNY Cortland (10-4)
|Chuck Winters
|12-11
|Hobart
|C.W. Post
|1974
|Towson (14-1)
|Carl Runk
|18-17 (ot)
|Hobart
|SUNY Cortland
DIII men's lacrosse
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Host or Site
|2022
|RIT (22-1)
|Jake Coon
|12-10
|Union (NY)
|East Hartford, Conn.
|2021
|RIT (14-0)
|Jake Coon
|15-14 (OT)
|Salisbury
|East Hartford, Conn.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Cabrini (22-2)
|Steve Colfer
|16-12
|Amherst
|Philadelphia
|2018
|Wesleyan (CT) (19-3)
|John Raba
|8-6
|Salisbury
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2017
|Salisbury (22-1)
|Jim Berkman
|15-7
|RIT
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|Salisbury (23-1)
|Jim Berkman
|14-13
|Tufts
|Philadelphia
|2015
|Tufts (21-2)
|Mike Daly
|19-11
|Lynchburg
|Philadelphia
|2014
|Tufts (21-2)
|Mike Daly
|12-9
|Salisbury
|Baltimore
|2013
|Stevenson (22-2)
|Paul Cantabene
|16-14
|RIT
|Philadelphia
|2012
|Salisbury (23-0)
|Jim Berkman
|14-10
|SUNY Cortland
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2011
|Salisbury (18-3)
|Jim Berkman
|19-7
|Tufts
|Baltimore
|2010
|Tufts (20-1)
|Mike Daly
|9-6
|Salisbury
|Baltimore
|2009
|SUNY Cortland (19-2)
|Steve Beville
|9-7
|Gettysburg
|Boston
|2008
|Salisbury (22-0)
|Jim Berkman
|19-13
|SUNY Cortland
|Boston
|2007
|Salisbury (23-0)
|Jim Berkman
|15-9
|SUNY Cortland
|Baltimore
|2006
|SUNY Cortland (18-3)
|Rich Barnes
|13-12 (ot)
|Salisbury
|Philadelphia
|2005
|Salisbury (20-0)
|Jim Berkman
|11-10
|Middlebury
|Philadelphia
|2004
|Salisbury (20-0)
|Jim Berkman
|13-9
|Nazareth
|Baltimore
|2003
|Salisbury (19-1)
|Jim Berkman
|14-13 (ot)
|Middlebury
|Baltimore
|2002
|Middlebury (18-1)
|Erin Quinn
|14-9
|Gettysburg
|Rutgers
|2001
|Middlebury (17-1)
|Erin Quinn
|15-10
|Gettysburg
|Rutgers
|2000
|Middlebury (15-1)
|Erin Quinn
|16-12
|Salisbury
|Maryland
|1999
|Salisbury (18-1)
|Jim Berkman
|13-6
|Middlebury
|Maryland
|1998
|Washington College (14-4)
|John Haus
|16-10
|Nazareth
|Rutgers
|1997
|Nazareth (13-3)
|Scott Nelson
|15-14 (ot)
|Washington College
|Maryland
|1996
|Nazareth (15-0)
|Scott Nelson
|11-10 (ot)
|Washington College
|Maryland
|1995
|Salisbury (17-0)
|Jim Berkman
|22-13
|Nazareth
|Maryland
|1994
|Salisbury (16-0)
|Jim Berkman
|15-9
|Hobart
|Maryland
|1993
|Hobart (11-3)
|B.J. O'Hara
|16-10
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Maryland
|1992
|Nazareth (14-1)
|Scott Nelson
|22-11
|Roanoke
|Penn
|1991
|Hobart (8-6)
|B.J. O'Hara
|12-11
|Salisbury
|Salisbury
|1990
|Hobart (15-1)
|B.J. O'Hara
|18-6
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1989
|Hobart (15-4)
|Dave Urick
|11-8
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Hobart
|1988
|Hobart (14-4)
|Dave Urick
|18-9
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1987
|Hobart (10-4)
|Dave Urick
|9-5
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Hobart
|1986
|Hobart (15-1)
|Dave Urick
|13-10
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1985
|Hobart (11-3)
|Dave Urick
|15-8
|Washington College
|Washington College
|1984
|Hobart (9-4)
|Dave Urick
|12-5
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1983
|Hobart (13-2)
|Dave Urick
|13-9
|Roanoke
|Hobart
|1982
|Hobart (11-3)
|Dave Urick
|9-8 (ot)
|Washington College
|Hobart
|1981
|Hobart (12-3)
|Dave Urick
|10-8
|SUNY Cortland
|Hobart
|1980
|Hobart (12-2)
|Dave Urick
|11-8
|SUNY Cortland
|Hobart
DI women's lacrosse
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2022
|North Carolina
|Jenny Levy
|12-11
|Boston College
|Baltimore, Md.
|2021
|Boston College
|Acacia Walker-Weinstein
|16-10
|Syracuse
|Towson, Md.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|12-10
|Boston College
|Baltimore, Md.
|2018
|James Madison
|Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe
|16-15
|Boston College
|Stony Brook, N.Y.
|2017
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|16-13
|Boston College
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|North Carolina
|Jenny Levy
|13-7
|Maryland
|Chester, Pa.
|2015
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|9-8
|North Carolina
|Chester, Pa.
|2014
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|15-12
|Syracuse
|Towson, Md.
|2013
|North Carolina
|Jenny Levy
|13-12 (3OT)
|Maryland
|Villanova
|2012
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|8-6
|Syracuse
|Stony Brook
|2011
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|8-7
|Maryland
|Stony Brook
|2010
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|13-11
|Northwestern
|Towson
|2009
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|21-7
|North Carolina
|Towson
|2008
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|10-6
|Penn
|Towson
|2007
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|15-13
|Virginia
|Penn
|2006
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|7-4
|Dartmouth
|Boston University
|2005
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|13-10
|Virginia
|Navy
|2004
|Virginia
|Julie Myres
|10-4
|Princeton
|Princeton
|2003
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|8-7 (OT)
|Virginia
|Syracuse
|2002
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|12-7
|Georgetown
|Loyola (Md.)
|2001
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|14-13 (OT)
|Georgetown
|Johns Hopkins
|2000
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|16-8
|Princeton
|TCNJ
|1999
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|16-6
|Virginia
|Johns Hopkins
|1998
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|11-5
|Virginia
|UMBC
|1997
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|8-7
|Loyola (Md.)
|Lehigh
|1996
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|10-5
|Virginia
|Lehigh
|1995
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|13-5
|Princeton
|TCNJ
|1994
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|10-7
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1993
|Virginia
|Jane Miller
|8-6 (OT)
|Princeton
|Maryland
|1992
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|11-10 (OT)
|Havard
|Lehigh
|1991
|Virginia
|Jane Miller
|8-6
|Maryland
|TCNJ
|1990
|Harvard
|Carole Kleinfelder
|8-7
|Maryland
|Princeton
|1989
|Penn State
|Susan Scheetz
|7-6
|Harvard
|West Chester
|1988
|Temple
|Tina Sloan Green
|15-7
|Penn State
|Haverford
|1987
|Penn State
|Susan Scheetz
|7-6
|Temple
|Maryland
|1986
|Maryland
|Sue Tyler
|11-10
|Penn State
|Maryland
|1985
|New Hampshire
|Marisa Didio
|6-5
|Maryland
|Penn
|1984
|Temple
|Tina Sloan Green
|6-4
|Maryland
|Boston University
|1983
|Delaware
|Janet Smith
|10-7
|Temple
|Penn
|1982
|Massachusetts
|Pamela Hixon
|9-6
|TCNJ
|TCNJ
DII women's lacrosse
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2022
|UIndy
|James Delaney
|11-9
|East Stroudsburg
|St. Charles, Missouri
|2021
|Lindenwood (MO)
|Jack Cribbin
|14-12
|Queens (NC)
|Salem, Virginia
|2020
|Canceled due to
Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Adelphi
|Pat McCabe
|11-5
|West Chester
|Allendale, Michigan
|2018
|Le Moyne
|Kathy Taylor
|16-11
|Florida Southern
|Tampa, Fla.
|2017
|Adelphi
|Pat McCabe
|6-4
|Florida Southern
|Bloomsburg, Pa.
|2016
|Florida Southern
|Kara Reber
|8-7
|Adelphi
|Denver, Colorado
|2015
|Adelphi
|Pat McCabe
|5-4 (OT)
|Lock Haven
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Adelphi
|Rob Grella
|7-5
|Lock Haven
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|LIU Post
|Meghan McNamara
|10-7
|Limestone
|Owings Mills, Md.
|2012
|LIU Post
|Meghan McNamara
|17-16
|West Chester
|Louisville
|2011
|Adelphi
|Joe Spallina
|17-4
|Limestone
|Adelphi
|2010
|Adelphi
|Joe Spallina
|17-7
|West Chester
|Gettysburg, Pa.
|2009
|Adelphi
|Joe Spallina
|16-4
|Lock Haven
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|West Chester
|Ginny Martino
|13-12
|LIU Post
|Houston
|2007
|LIU Post
|Karen MaCrate Henning
|15-7
|West Chester
|Salem, Va.
|2006
|Adelphi
|Jill Lessne-Solomon
|16-8
|West Chester
|Benedictine (Ill.)
|2005
|Stonehill
|Michael Daly
|13-10
|West Chester
|West Chester
|2004
|Adelphi
|Jill Lessne
|12-11
|West Chester
|Orlando
|2003
|Stonehill
|Michael Daly
|9-8
|Longwood
|Stonehill
|2002
|West Chester
|Ginny Martino
|11-6
|Stonehill
|West Chester
|2001
|LIU Post
|Karen MaCrate
|13-9
|West Chester
|Stonehill
DIII women's lacrosse
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2022
|Middlebury
|Kate Livesay
|13-5
|Tufts
|Salem, Va.
|2021
|Salisbury
|Jim Nestor
|14-13
|Tufts
|Salem, Va.
|2020
|Canceled due to
COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Middlebury
|Kate Livesay
|14-9
|Salisbury
|Ashland, Va.
|2018
|Gettysburg
|Carol Cantele
|11-9
|Middlebury
|Salem, Va.
|2017
|Gettysburg
|Carol Cantele
|6-5
|TCNJ
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|Middlebury
|Kate Livesay
|9-5
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|2015
|SUNY Cortland
|Kelly Lickert-Orr
|17-6
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|2014
|Salisbury
|Jim Nestor
|9-6
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Gettysburg, Pa.
|2013
|Salisbury
|Jim Nestor
|12-5
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Owings Mills, Md.
|2012
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Kate Livesay
|8-7
|Salisbury
|Montclair State
|2011
|Gettysburg
|Carol Cantele
|16-5
|Bowdoin
|Adelphi
|2010
|Salisbury
|Jim Neston
|7-6
|Hamilton
|Gettysburg, Pa.
|2009
|Franklin & Marshall
|Lauren Paul
|11-10 (OT)
|Salisbury
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|Hamilton
|Patty Kloidt
|13-6
|Franklin & Marshall
|Salem, Va.
|2007
|Franklin & Marshall
|Anne Phillips
|11-8
|Salisbury
|William Smith
|2006
|TCNJ
|Sharon Pfluger
|10-4
|Gettysburg
|Stevens Institute
|2005
|TCNJ
|Sharon Pfluger
|9-7
|Salisbury
|TCNJ
|2004
|Middlebury
|Missy Foote
|13-11 (OT)
|TCNJ
|St. John Fisher
|2003
|Amherst
|Christine Paradis
|11-9
|Middlebury
|St. John Fisher
|2002
|Middlebury
|Missy Foote
|12-6
|TCNJ
|Rowan
|2001
|Middlebury
|Missy Foote
|11-10 (2OT)
|Amherst
|Johns Hopkins
|2000
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|14-8
|Williams
|TCNJ
|1999
|Middlebury
|Missy Foote
|10-9
|Amherst
|Johns Hopkins
|1998
|TCNJ
|Jennifer Hart
|12-11 (OT)
|Williams
|UMBC
|1997
|Middlebury
|Missy Foote
|14-9
|TCNJ
|Lehigh
|1996
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|15-8
|Middlebury
|Lehigh
|1995
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|14-13
|William Smith
|TCNJ
|1994
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|29-11
|William Smith
|Maryland
|1993
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|10-9
|William Smith
|Maryland
|1992
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|5-3
|William Smith
|Lehigh
|1991
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|7-6
|Ursinus
|TCNJ
|1990
|Ursinus
|Kim Lambdin
|7-6
|St. Lawrence
|Princeton
|1989
|Ursinus
|Betsy Meng Ramsey
|8-6
|TCNJ
|West Chester
|1988
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|14-11
|William Smith
|Haverford
|1987
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrener
|8-7 (OT)
|Ursinus
|Maryland
|1986
|Ursinus
|Betsy Meng Ramsey
|12-10
|TCNJ
|Maryland
|1985
|TCNJ
|Melissa Magee
|7-4
|Ursinus
|Penn