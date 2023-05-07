Live updates: 2023 NCAA lacrosse championships

The NCAA announced the bracket for five of the six divisions of lacrosse on Sunday night.

In a series of selection shows, spaced across NCAA.com and ESPNU, 112 teams were granted postseason berths, as they will compete for national championships in their respective divisions.

Only DIII women's lacrosse did not announce their field on Sunday. The qualifying teams for that tournament will be announced Monday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m. on an NCAA.com livestream.

Here are all of the brackets:

DI men's lacrosse bracket

DII men's lacrosse bracket

DIII men's lacrosse bracket

DI women's lacrosse bracket

DII women's lacrosse bracket