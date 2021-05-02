DII women's lacrosse championship: Selections set for May 9

Last Updated 9:15 PM, May 02, 2021DII women's lacrosse championship: Selections set for May 9Share Adelphi wins the 2019 DII Women's Lacrosse Championship 1:44 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:30 am, May 3, 2021The DII women's lacrosse selections are on May 9 Doug Wittie | NCAA Photos via Getty Images When: The 2021 DII women's lacrosse selection show is at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9. Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DII women's lacrosse championship is Sunday, May 23, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. Adelphi (above) is the defending champion. Below is the full championship event schedule Friday, May 14 | First Round | TBD Sunday, May 16 | Quarterfinals | TBD Friday, May 21 | Semifinals | 4 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Sunday, May 23 | Championship | 2 p.m. ET on NCAA.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:01 am, May 3, 2021DII women's lacrosse championship history 2019 DII Women's Lacrosse Championship Full Replay: Adelphi vs. West Chester Adelphi is the defending national champion in DII women's lacrosse. Here is the complete championship history for DII women's lacrosse: YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Adelphi Pat McCabe 11-5 West Chester Allendale, Michigan 2018 Le Moyne Kathy Taylor 16-11 Florida Southern Tampa, Fla. 2017 Adelphi Pat McCabe 6-4 Florida Southern Bloomsburg, Pa. 2016 Florida Southern Kara Reber 8-7 Adelphi Denver, Colorado 2015 Adelphi Pat McCabe 5-4 (OT) Lock Haven Salem, Va. 2014 Adelphi Rob Grella 7-5 Lock Haven Salem, Va. 2013 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 10-7 Limestone Owings Mills, Md. 2012 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 17-16 West Chester Louisville 2011 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-4 Limestone Adelphi 2010 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-7 West Chester Gettysburg, Pa. 2009 Adelphi Joe Spallina 16-4 Lock Haven Salem, Va. 2008 West Chester Ginny Martino 13-12 LIU Post Houston 2007 LIU Post Karen MaCrate Henning 15-7 West Chester Salem, Va. 2006 Adelphi Jill Lessne-Solomon 16-8 West Chester Benedictine (Ill.) 2005 Stonehill Michael Daly 13-10 West Chester West Chester 2004 Adelphi Jill Lessne 12-11 West Chester Orlando 2003 Stonehill Michael Daly 9-8 Longwood Stonehill 2002 West Chester Ginny Martino 11-6 Stonehill West Chester 2001 LIU Post Karen MaCrate 13-9 West Chester Stonehill share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link