DII women's lacrosse championship: Selections set for May 9

Doug Wittie | NCAA Photos via Getty Images

When: The 2021 DII women's lacrosse selection show is at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9.

Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DII women's lacrosse championship is Sunday, May 23, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. Adelphi (above) is the defending champion.

Below is the full championship event schedule