Last Updated 4:21 PM, May 06, 2022

2022 NCAA DII women's lacrosse selection show is set for Sunday, May 8

Lindenwood (MO) wins the 2021 DII women's lacrosse championship

7:35 pm, May 6, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DII women's lacrosse selection show 

The field for the 2022 DI women's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. Sixteen teams will qualify for this year's tournament. The first round is set to begin May 13. 

Here's how to watch the 2022 DII women's lacrosse selection show. 

When: Sunday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET 
Where: NCAA.com 

The 2022 championship will be played Sunday, May 22 at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri. The interactive bracket will be here.

7:12 pm, May 6, 2022

DII women's lacrosse championship history 

Lindenwood claimed its first DII women's lacrosse title in 2021. As of right now, Adelphi leads the sport with nine titles since 2004. Check out the complete DII women's lacrosse championship history below. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 
2021 Lindenwood (MO) Jack Cribbin 14-12 Queens (NC) Salem, Virginia 
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 
2019 Adelphi Pat McCabe 11-5 West Chester Allendale, Michigan 
2018 Le Moyne Kathy Taylor 16-11 Florida Southern Tampa, Fla. 
2017 Adelphi Pat McCabe 6-4 Florida Southern Bloomsburg, Pa. 
2016 Florida Southern Kara Reber 8-7 Adelphi Denver, Colorado 
2015 Adelphi Pat McCabe 5-4 (OT) Lock Haven Salem, Va. 
2014 Adelphi Rob Grella 7-5 Lock Haven Salem, Va. 
2013 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 10-7 Limestone Owings Mills, Md. 
2012 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 17-16 West Chester Louisville 
2011 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-4 Limestone Adelphi 
2010 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-7 West Chester Gettysburg, Pa. 
2009 Adelphi Joe Spallina 16-4 Lock Haven Salem, Va. 
2008 West Chester Ginny Martino 13-12 LIU Post Houston 
2007 LIU Post Karen MaCrate Henning 15-7 West Chester Salem, Va. 
2006 Adelphi Jill Lessne-Solomon 16-8 West Chester Benedictine (Ill.) 
2005 Stonehill Michael Daly 13-10 West Chester West Chester 
2004 Adelphi Jill Lessne 12-11 West Chester Orlando 
2003 Stonehill Michael Daly 9-8 Longwood Stonehill 
2002 West Chester Ginny Martino 11-6 Stonehill West Chester 
2001 LIU Post Karen MaCrate 13-9 West Chester Stonehill

DI women's lacrosse championship history