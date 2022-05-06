2022 NCAA DII women's lacrosse selection show is set for Sunday, May 8

The field for the 2022 DI women's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. Sixteen teams will qualify for this year's tournament. The first round is set to begin May 13.

Here's how to watch the 2022 DII women's lacrosse selection show.

When: Sunday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 championship will be played Sunday, May 22 at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri. The interactive bracket will be here.