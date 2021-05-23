Lindenwood (Mo.) wins 2021 NCAA DII women's lacrosse championship

Last Updated 6:36 PM, May 23, 2021Lindenwood (Mo.) wins 2021 NCAA DII women's lacrosse championshipShare 2021 DII women's lacrosse championship: Lindenwood (MO) vs. Queens (NC) full replay 2:24:39 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:17 pm, May 23, 2021Lindenwood (Mo.) defeats Queens (NC) for 2021 national championshipLindenwood (Mo.) is Division II women's lacrosse champion for the first time. The No. 2 seed Lions defeated No. 1 Queens (NC) 14-12 in the 2021 national title game. See final stats here. Lindenwood held a 12-5 halftime lead and led by as much as nine with 23:10 left in regulation, but the top-seeded Royals scored the next seven goals to make it 14-12 with 1:19 remaining. Lindenwood held on from there. Lexy Biller led Lindenwood in scoring with four goals on 13 shots. Emma Arnold added three goals and an assist, while Carly Fedorowski and Erin McGuire each scored twice. In net, Eleanor Kast finished with three saves. Click or tap here to see the final interactive bracket for the 2021 championship. 1:09 pm, May 23, 2021DII women's lacrosse national championship is TODAY Queens (N.C.) Athletics No. 2 seed Lindenwood (MO) will face No. 1 seed Queens (NC) in the 2021 DII women's lacrosse national championship today at 2 p.m. ET. The match will stream live right here on NCAA.com. Both Queens (NC) and Lindenwood (MO) will make their first-ever appearance in the national championship game, hoping to capture their first national title. Here's how to watch: No. 1 Queens (NC) vs. No. 2 Lindenwood (MO) | 2 p.m. ET | Live stream Click or tap here to view the full interactive bracket. 1:08 am, May 22, 2021Lindenwood (MO) beats Roberts Wesleyan 12-9, will battle Queens (NC) for the national title Lindenwood Athletics No. 2 seed Lindenwood (MO) will face No. 1 seed Queens (NC) in the 2021 DII women's lacrosse championship after defeating No. 3 seed Roberts Wesleyan, 12-9, to close out the national semifinals. Seven different Lions scored in the victory, with Erin McGuire scoring a game-high 4 goals. Lexy Biller's 8 assists led the game. Click or tap here to watch the full replay of Lindenwood (MO)-Roberts Wesleyan. Click or tap here for the complete boxscore. Like Queens (NC), this will be Lindenwood (MO)'s first appearance in the national championship game. The national championship will take place on Sunday, May 23, at 2 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch: No. 1 seed Queens (NC) vs. No. 2 seed Lindenwood (MO) | 2 p.m. ET | Watch live on NCAA.com 10:21 pm, May 21, 2021Queens (NC) tops East Stroudsburg, 17-14, in the national semifinal 2021 DII women's lacrosse semifinal: East Stroudsburg vs. Queens (NC) full replay No. 1 seed Queens (NC) beat No. 4 seed East Stroudsburg, 17-14, in the semifinals on the 2021 DII women's lacrosse championship on Friday. Eight different Royals scored in the victory. Ally Blood and Shannon Donovan each finished with a team-high four goals. The Warriors were led by Emila Mitarotonda's six goals and one assist. Queens (NC) will make its first appearance in the title game, and will face the winner of today's second semifinal between No. 2 seed Lindenwood (MO) and No. 3 seed Roberts Wesleyan. That game will stream live here on NCAA.com at 7:15 p.m. ET. Click or tap here for the complete box score. 3:10 pm, May 21, 2021DII Women's Lacrosse Championship: Semifinals schedule, scores The 2021 DII women's lacrosse championship semifinals have arrived. Roberts Wesleyan, Queens (NC), Lindenwood (MO) and East Stroudsburg are this year's final four teams in contention. Today's games will be played at 4 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET and you can catch all of the action right here on NCAA.com. Here's the schedule for the semifinals: No. 1 seed Queens (NC) 17, No. 4 seed East Stroudsburg 14 No. 2 seed Lindenwood (MO) 12, No. 3 seed Roberts Wesleyan 9 Roberts Wesleyan and Queens (NC) were the top seeds in their regions of the bracket while Lindenwood (MO) and East Stroudsburg were the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds respectively. This year's semifinals were re-seeded with Queens (NC) earning the No. 1 seed and a matchup with No. 4 seed East Stroudsburg. No. 2 seed Lindenwood (MO) takes on No. 3 seed Roberts Wesleyan. The national championship will be played at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 23. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket (link opens in a new window). NCAA.com 2:58 pm, May 16, 2021Follow the second round schedule and scores West Chester Athletics The second round of the 2021 DII women's lacrosse championship is today, Sunday, May 16. Four teams will advance to the semifinals next week. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Here's the full schedule for Sunday's second round games. All times listed are ET. No. 1 seed Roberts Wesleyan 15, No. 3 seed Bentley 7 No. 1 seed Queens (NC) 14, No. 2 seed Limestone 4 No. 2 seed Lindenwood (MO) 17, No. 1 seed UIndy 13 No. 3 seed East Stroudsburg 13, No. 1 seed West Chester 9 Winners will play in the semifinals on Friday, May 21. Matchups will be determined after a reseeding of the final four teams. 2:28 pm, May 14, 2021Every first-round score from the 2021 DII women's lacrosse tournament East Stroudsburg Athletics Hello lacrosse fans. This is your one-stop-shop for the 2021 DII women's lacrosse championship. Today was the first day of competition in this year's tournament with eight teams vying for a second round spot. The Mercy-Bentley match was ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, Bentley advanced and will face No. 1 Roberts Wesleyan in the second round. Joining the Falcons in the next round are Limestone, Lindenwood (MO) and East Stroudsburg. No. 1 seeds West Chester, UIndy, Roberts Wesleyan and Queens (NC) were idle today and play their first game on Sunday in the second round. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Here's how each match went down in the first round: No. 3 Bentley, No. 2 Mercy — No contest No. 2 Limestone 9, No. 3 Mount Olive 8 (OT) No. 2 Lindenwood (MO) 14, No. 3 Regis (CO) 9 No. 3 East Stroudsburg 18, No. 2 Seton Hill 10 And here's the schedule for Sunday's second round matchups. All times in ET. No. 1 Roberts Wesleyan vs. No. 3 Bentley | 12 p.m. No. 1 Queens (NC) vs. No. 2 Limestone| 12 p.m. No. 1 UIndy vs. No. 2 Lindenwood (MO)| 1 p.m. No. 1 West Chester vs. No. 3 East Stroudsburg | 2 p.m. 2:49 pm, May 14, 2021Bentley-Mercy ruled no-contest; Bentley advances to second roundFriday's No. 3 Bentley vs. No. 2 Mercy game has been ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols. The Falcons will advance to face No. 1 Roberts Wesleyan in the second round. Click or tap here to view the full statement from Bentley. 12:30 am, May 10, 20212021 DII women's lacrosse selections announced West Chester Athletics The NCAA Division II Women's Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2021 DII women's lacrosse championship. The championship provides for a 12-team tournament. Four predetermined sites will host first- and second- round competition Friday, May 14, and Sunday, May 16. The winners of the four second-round games will advance to the semifinals and finals which will be conducted Friday, May 21, and Sunday, May 23. The championship will be co-hosted by the Mountain East Conference and the City of Salem, in Salem, Virginia. Click or tap here to view the complete championship bracket. 12:30 am, May 3, 2021The DII women's lacrosse selections are on May 9 Doug Wittie | NCAA Photos via Getty Images When: The 2021 DII women's lacrosse selection show is at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9. Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DII women's lacrosse championship is Sunday, May 23, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. Adelphi (above) is the defending champion. Below is the full championship event schedule Friday, May 14 | First Round | TBD Sunday, May 16 | Quarterfinals | TBD Friday, May 21 | Semifinals | 4 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Sunday, May 23 | Championship | 2 p.m. ET on NCAA.com 1:01 am, May 3, 2021DII women's lacrosse championship history 2019 DII Women's Lacrosse Championship Full Replay: Adelphi vs. West Chester Adelphi is the defending national champion in DII women's lacrosse. Here is the complete championship history for DII women's lacrosse: YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Adelphi Pat McCabe 11-5 West Chester Allendale, Michigan 2018 Le Moyne Kathy Taylor 16-11 Florida Southern Tampa, Fla. 2017 Adelphi Pat McCabe 6-4 Florida Southern Bloomsburg, Pa. 2016 Florida Southern Kara Reber 8-7 Adelphi Denver, Colorado 2015 Adelphi Pat McCabe 5-4 (OT) Lock Haven Salem, Va. 2014 Adelphi Rob Grella 7-5 Lock Haven Salem, Va. 2013 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 10-7 Limestone Owings Mills, Md. 2012 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 17-16 West Chester Louisville 2011 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-4 Limestone Adelphi 2010 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-7 West Chester Gettysburg, Pa. 2009 Adelphi Joe Spallina 16-4 Lock Haven Salem, Va. 2008 West Chester Ginny Martino 13-12 LIU Post Houston 2007 LIU Post Karen MaCrate Henning 15-7 West Chester Salem, Va. 2006 Adelphi Jill Lessne-Solomon 16-8 West Chester Benedictine (Ill.) 2005 Stonehill Michael Daly 13-10 West Chester West Chester 2004 Adelphi Jill Lessne 12-11 West Chester Orlando 2003 Stonehill Michael Daly 9-8 Longwood Stonehill 2002 West Chester Ginny Martino 11-6 Stonehill West Chester 2001 LIU Post Karen MaCrate 13-9 West Chester Stonehill