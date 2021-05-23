Lindenwood (Mo.) wins 2021 NCAA DII women's lacrosse championship

Lindenwood (Mo.) is Division II women's lacrosse champion for the first time. The No. 2 seed Lions defeated No. 1 Queens (NC) 14-12 in the 2021 national title game. See final stats here.

Lindenwood held a 12-5 halftime lead and led by as much as nine with 23:10 left in regulation, but the top-seeded Royals scored the next seven goals to make it 14-12 with 1:19 remaining. Lindenwood held on from there.

Lexy Biller led Lindenwood in scoring with four goals on 13 shots. Emma Arnold added three goals and an assist, while Carly Fedorowski and Erin McGuire each scored twice. In net, Eleanor Kast finished with three saves.

Click or tap here to see the final interactive bracket for the 2021 championship.