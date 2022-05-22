Last Updated 7:04 PM, May 22, 2022
UIndy wins the 2022 DII women's lacrosse national championship

9:08 pm, May 22, 2022

UIndy defeated top-seeded East Stroudsburg 11-9 to win the 2022 DII women's lacrosse national championship. It's UIndy's first title in program history.

Click or tap here for complete stats.

The championship game was close to start as UIndy and East Stroudsburg were tied, 5-5 at halftime. However, the Greyhounds pulled away in the second half, scoring three goals in just two minutes and 37 seconds of game time across the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter, making the score 9-7. 

The lead ballooned to 10-7 with 10:50 left to play. Yet, East Stroudsburg made a final push, scoring two goals to make the score 10-9 with 4:11 remaining. UIndy held on to the lead thanks to a goal from Quinn Malcolm to give the Greyhounds cushion at 11-9. 

After the win, UIndy's Peyton Romig was named player of the tournament.

The championship came as UIndy made its third straight NCAA tournament appearance. The Greyhounds are just the eight program to ever win the DII women's lacrosse championship. UIndy's win marks the second-straight first-time champion in DII women's lacrosse, following Lindenwood (MO) in 2021.

Click or tap here for the complete bracket. 

12:14 pm, May 22, 2022

DII women's lacrosse national championship

The day has finally arrived. 

Today, No. 1 East Stroudsburg takes on No. 3 UIndy at 3 p.m. ET for the DII women's lacrosse national championship. You can watch the game live here on NCAA.com. 

Both programs will be aiming for their first-ever national championship win in DII women's lacrosse. Click or tap here for complete championship history. 

Click or tap here for the interactive bracket. 

6:40 pm, May 15, 2022

4 teams remain in the 2022 DII women's lacrosse tournament

We're down to four teams in the 2022 DII women's lacrosse tournament. There were a few close calls and an upset in the quarterfinals 

The four will be reseeded prior to the semifinals. Both semifinal matchups will be played Friday, May 20 and the title game will be played two days after on Sunday, May 22. 

Here are all the scores from Sunday:

10:45 pm, May 13, 2022

Recap of first-round action from Friday

12:34 pm, May 13, 2022

First round schedule, scores

12:31 am, May 9, 2022

Championship field revealed

INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

The championship provides for a 16-team tournament. Four sites will host first- and second- round competition Friday, May 13, and Sunday, May 15. These preliminary round games will be played on the campuses of the number one seed from the Atlantic, East, Midwest, and South Regions. These preliminary round games will be played on the campuses of East Stroudsburg University (Atlantic Region), Stonehill College (East Region,) University of Indianapolis (Midwest Region), and Queens University (North Carolina) (South Region.) The winners of the four second-round games will advance to the semifinals and finals which will be conducted Friday, May 20, and Sunday, May 22. The championship will be hosted by Lindenwood University, in St. Charles, Missouri.

Earning the No. 1 seeds are: East Stroudsburg University (Atlantic region), Stonehill College (East region), University of Indianapolis (Midwest region), and Queens University (North Carolina) (South region).

For more information about the Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship, go to NCAA.com.

12:20 pm, May 8, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DII women's lacrosse selection show

The field for the 2022 DI women's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. Sixteen teams will qualify for this year's tournament. The first round is set to begin May 13. 

Here's how to watch the 2022 DII women's lacrosse selection show.

When: Sunday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 championship will be played Sunday, May 22 at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri. The interactive bracket will be here.

7:12 pm, May 6, 2022

DII women's lacrosse championship history

Lindenwood claimed its first DII women's lacrosse title in 2021. As of right now, Adelphi leads the sport with nine titles since 2004. Check out the complete DII women's lacrosse championship history below. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Lindenwood (MO) Jack Cribbin 14-12 Queens (NC) Salem, Virginia
2020 Canceled due to
Covid-19		 -- -- -- --
2019 Adelphi Pat McCabe 11-5 West Chester Allendale, Michigan 
2018 Le Moyne Kathy Taylor 16-11 Florida Southern Tampa, Fla.
2017 Adelphi Pat McCabe 6-4 Florida Southern Bloomsburg, Pa.
2016 Florida Southern Kara Reber 8-7 Adelphi Denver, Colorado
2015 Adelphi Pat McCabe 5-4 (OT) Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2014 Adelphi Rob Grella 7-5 Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2013 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 10-7 Limestone Owings Mills, Md.
2012 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 17-16 West Chester Louisville
2011 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-4 Limestone Adelphi
2010 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-7 West Chester Gettysburg, Pa.
2009 Adelphi Joe Spallina 16-4 Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2008 West Chester Ginny Martino 13-12 LIU Post Houston
2007 LIU Post Karen MaCrate Henning 15-7 West Chester Salem, Va.
2006 Adelphi Jill Lessne-Solomon 16-8 West Chester Benedictine (Ill.)
2005 Stonehill Michael Daly 13-10 West Chester West Chester
2004 Adelphi Jill Lessne 12-11 West Chester Orlando
2003 Stonehill Michael Daly 9-8 Longwood Stonehill
2002 West Chester Ginny Martino 11-6 Stonehill West Chester
2001 LIU Post Karen MaCrate 13-9 West Chester StonehillDI women's lacrosse championship history