Last Updated 7:04 PM, May 22, 2022

UIndy wins the 2022 DII women's lacrosse national championship

9:08 pm, May 22, 2022

UIndy wins the 2022 DII women's lacrosse national championship

UIndy defeated top-seeded East Stroudsburg 11-9 to win the 2022 DII women's lacrosse national championship. It's UIndy's first title in program history. Click or tap here for complete stats. The championship game was close to start as UIndy and East Stroudsburg were tied, 5-5 at halftime. However, the Greyhounds pulled away in the second half, scoring three goals in just two minutes and 37 seconds of game time across the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter, making the score 9-7. 

The lead ballooned to 10-7 with 10:50 left to play. Yet, East Stroudsburg made a final push, scoring two goals to make the score 10-9 with 4:11 remaining. UIndy held on to the lead thanks to a goal from Quinn Malcolm to give the Greyhounds cushion at 11-9. After the win, UIndy's Peyton Romig was named player of the tournament. The championship came as UIndy made its third straight NCAA tournament appearance. The Greyhounds are just the eight program to ever win the DII women's lacrosse championship. UIndy's win marks the second-straight first-time champion in DII women's lacrosse, following Lindenwood (MO) in 2021. 12:14 pm, May 22, 2022

DII women's lacrosse national championship 

The day has finally arrived. Today, No. 1 East Stroudsburg takes on No. 3 UIndy at 3 p.m. ET for the DII women's lacrosse national championship. You can watch the game live here on NCAA.com. Both programs will be aiming for their first-ever national championship win in DII women's lacrosse. Click or tap here for complete championship history. Click or tap here for the interactive bracket. 

1:17 pm, May 20, 2022

DII women's lacrosse semifinals 

The 2022 NCAA DII women's lacrosse championship semifinals has come to a close. Here's the results from the semifinals Friday night: No. 1 East Stroudsburg 13, No. 4 Queens (NC) 12 No. 3 UIndy 11, No. 2 Adelphi 6 Click or tap here for the interactive bracket. The championship game between East Stroudsburg and UIndy will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. 

8:29 pm, May 15, 2022

Seeding for semifinals has been announced 

The two semifinals games in the 2022 DII women's lacrosse championship will be played on Friday, May 20. Here's how they're seeded (all times EST): No. 1 East Stroudsburg vs. No. 4 Queens (NC), 5 p.m. No. 2 Adelphi vs. No. 3 UIndy, 8 p.m. Click or tap here for the interactive bracket. 

6:40 pm, May 15, 2022

4 teams remain in the 2022 DII women's lacrosse tournament 

We're down to four teams in the 2022 DII women's lacrosse tournament. There were a few close calls and an upset in the quarterfinals The four will be reseeded prior to the semifinals. Both semifinal matchups will be played Friday, May 20 and the title game will be played two days after on Sunday, May 22. Here are all the scores from Sunday: No. 1 East Stroudsburg 13, No. 2 West Chester 12 No. 1 UIndy 13, No. 2 Grand Valley St 9 No. 2 Adelphi 13, No. 1 Stonehill 11 No. 1 Queens (NC) 16, No. 2 Fla. Southern 13 Click here for the interactive bracket. 

10:45 pm, May 13, 2022

Recap of first-round action from Friday 

The first round of the 2022 DII women's lacrosse championship is complete. Here are the results: No. 1 East Stroudsburg 13, No. 4 Mercyhurst 3 No. 1 UIndy 13, No. 4 Lindenwood 8 No. 1 Stonehill 18, No. 4 Mercy 17 No. 1 Queens (NC) 16, No. 4 Tampa 13 No. 2 Adelphi 11, No. 3 Le Moyne 4 No. 2 West Chester 19, No. 3 Seton Hill 10 No. 2 Grand Valley State 12, No. 3 Regis (CO) 11 No. 2 Florida Southern 19, No. 3 Wingate 6 Click here for the interactive bracket. Second-round action picks back up on Sunday, May 15. Here's the full slate of games (all times EST): No. 1 East Stroudsburg vs. No. 2 West Chester, 12 p.m. No. 1 UIndy vs. No. 2 Grand Valley St., 12 p.m. No. 1 Stonehill vs. No. 2 Adelphi, 12 p.m. No. 1 Queens (NC) vs. No. 2 Fla. Southern, 12 p.m. 

12:34 pm, May 13, 2022

First round schedule, scores 

The 2022 DII women's lacrosse championship starts today with eight first round matches. Winners of each match will advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday. A new champion will be crowned Sunday, May 22. Here is today's schedule (you can follow each game in our scoreboard page): No. 1 East Stroudsburg 13, No. 4 Mercyhurst 3 No. 1 UIndy 13, No. 4 Lindenwood 8 No. 1 Stonehill 18, No. 4 Mercy 17 No. 1 Queens (NC) 16, No. 4 Tampa 13 No. 2 Adelphi 11, No. 3 Le Moyne 4 No. 2 West Chester 19, No. 3 Seton Hill 10 No. 2 Grand Valley State 12, No. 3 Regis (CO) 11 No. 2 Florida Southern 19, No. 3 Wingate 6 Click here for the interactive bracket. 

12:31 am, May 9, 2022

Championship field revealed 

INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division II Women's Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Lacrosse Championship. The championship provides for a 16-team tournament. Four sites will host first- and second- round competition Friday, May 13, and Sunday, May 15. These preliminary round games will be played on the campuses of the number one seed from the Atlantic, East, Midwest, and South Regions. These preliminary round games will be played on the campuses of East Stroudsburg University (Atlantic Region), Stonehill College (East Region,) University of Indianapolis (Midwest Region), and Queens University (North Carolina) (South Region.) The winners of the four second-round games will advance to the semifinals and finals which will be conducted Friday, May 20, and Sunday, May 22. The championship will be hosted by Lindenwood University, in St. Charles, Missouri. Earning the No. 1 seeds are: East Stroudsburg University (Atlantic region), Stonehill College (East region), University of Indianapolis (Midwest region), and Queens University (North Carolina) (South region). 12:20 pm, May 8, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DII women's lacrosse selection show 

The field for the 2022 DI women's lacrosse tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. Sixteen teams will qualify for this year's tournament. The first round is set to begin May 13. Here's how to watch the 2022 DII women's lacrosse selection show. When: Sunday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The 2022 championship will be played Sunday, May 22 at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri. The interactive bracket will be here. 

7:12 pm, May 6, 2022

DII women's lacrosse championship history 

Lindenwood claimed its first DII women's lacrosse title in 2021. As of right now, Adelphi leads the sport with nine titles since 2004. Check out the complete DII women's lacrosse championship history below. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Lindenwood (MO) Jack Cribbin 14-12 Queens (NC) Salem, Virginia 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Adelphi Pat McCabe 11-5 West Chester Allendale, Michigan 2018 Le Moyne Kathy Taylor 16-11 Florida Southern Tampa, Fla. 2017 Adelphi Pat McCabe 6-4 Florida Southern Bloomsburg, Pa. 2016 Florida Southern Kara Reber 8-7 Adelphi Denver, Colorado 2015 Adelphi Pat McCabe 5-4 (OT) Lock Haven Salem, Va. 2014 Adelphi Rob Grella 7-5 Lock Haven Salem, Va. 2013 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 10-7 Limestone Owings Mills, Md. 2012 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 17-16 West Chester Louisville 2011 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-4 Limestone Adelphi 2010 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-7 West Chester Gettysburg, Pa. 2009 Adelphi Joe Spallina 16-4 Lock Haven Salem, Va. 2008 West Chester Ginny Martino 13-12 LIU Post Houston 2007 LIU Post Karen MaCrate Henning 15-7 West Chester Salem, Va. 2006 Adelphi Jill Lessne-Solomon 16-8 West Chester Benedictine (Ill.) 2005 Stonehill Michael Daly 13-10 West Chester West Chester 2004 Adelphi Jill Lessne 12-11 West Chester Orlando 2003 Stonehill Michael Daly 9-8 Longwood Stonehill 2002 West Chester Ginny Martino 11-6 Stonehill West Chester 2001 LIU Post Karen MaCrate 13-9 West Chester Stonehill

DI women's lacrosse championship history