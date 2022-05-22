UIndy wins the 2022 DII women's lacrosse national championship

UIndy defeated top-seeded East Stroudsburg 11-9 to win the 2022 DII women's lacrosse national championship. It's UIndy's first title in program history.

Click or tap here for complete stats.

The championship game was close to start as UIndy and East Stroudsburg were tied, 5-5 at halftime. However, the Greyhounds pulled away in the second half, scoring three goals in just two minutes and 37 seconds of game time across the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter, making the score 9-7.

🥍 | Abigail Lagos!!



A BIG TIME goal by a BIG TIME player! 💪 @UIndyWLax | #D2WLAX pic.twitter.com/sn2GdrkhWF — UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) May 22, 2022

The lead ballooned to 10-7 with 10:50 left to play. Yet, East Stroudsburg made a final push, scoring two goals to make the score 10-9 with 4:11 remaining. UIndy held on to the lead thanks to a goal from Quinn Malcolm to give the Greyhounds cushion at 11-9.

After the win, UIndy's Peyton Romig was named player of the tournament.

The championship came as UIndy made its third straight NCAA tournament appearance. The Greyhounds are just the eight program to ever win the DII women's lacrosse championship. UIndy's win marks the second-straight first-time champion in DII women's lacrosse, following Lindenwood (MO) in 2021.

Click or tap here for the complete bracket.