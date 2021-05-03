Last Updated 11:13 AM, May 03, 2021
2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

2:42 pm, May 3, 2021

Here are the DIII women's lacrosse championship selections

The NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 37 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

You can view the interactive tournament bracket here and the printable tournament bracket here.

Five first-round games will be played Saturday, May 8, with the winners advancing to the second round. Winners of the four regionals will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 22-23, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (33):

conference team
Atlantic East Conference Cabrini
Centennial Conference Franklin & Marshall
Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Salisbury University
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Chicago
Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (Maryland)
Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Women's Lacrosse Conference Transylvania University
Landmark Conference Catholic
Liberty League William Smith
Little East Conference Western Connecticut State
Massachusetts State Collegiate 
Athletic Conference		 Westfield State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Saint Mary's (Indiana)
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham
Midwest Women's Lacrosse Conference Hamline
New England Collegiate Conference Becker
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson
New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey
North Atlantic Conference Cazenovia
North Coast Athletic Conference Denison
North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference George Fox
Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee
Presidents' Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson
Skyline Conference Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association Rhodes
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland
USA South Athletic Conference Meredith

Pool B Berths (1):

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Pool C Berths (3):

Carroll (Wisconsin)
Illinois Wesleyan
Ithaca
6:03 pm, April 26, 2021

The DIII women's selection show is at 10:30 a.m. today

NCAA Photos The NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship selections will be revealed May 3.

The 2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship selections will be announced during the selection show at 10:30 a.m. ET today on NCAA.com. This year's championship is May 22-23 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia.

5:55 pm, April 26, 2021

The DIII women's lacrosse championship history

Here are the past winners of the DIII women's lacrosse championship:

Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2019 Middlebury Kate Livesay 14-9 Salisbury Ashland, Va.
2018 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 11-9 Middlebury Salem, Va.
2017 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 6-5 TCNJ Salem, Va.
2016 Middlebury Kate Livesay 9-5 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa.
2015 SUNY Cortland Kelly Lickert-Orr 17-6 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa.
2014 Salisbury Jim Nestor 9-6 Trinity (Conn.) Gettysburg, Pa.
2013 Salisbury Jim Nestor 12-5 Trinity (Conn.) Owings Mills, Md.
2012 Trinity (Conn.) Kate Livesay 8-7 Salisbury Montclair State
2011 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 16-5 Bowdoin Adelphi
2010 Salisbury Jim Neston 7-6 Hamilton Gettysburg, Pa.
2009 Franklin & Marshall Lauren Paul 11-10 (OT) Salisbury Salem, Va.
2008 Hamilton Patty Kloidt 13-6 Franklin & Marshall Salem, Va.
2007 Franklin & Marshall Anne Phillips 11-8 Salisbury William Smith
2006 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 10-4 Gettysburg Stevens Institute
2005 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 9-7 Salisbury TCNJ
2004 Middlebury Missy Foote 13-11 (OT) TCNJ St. John Fisher
2003 Amherst Christine Paradis 11-9 Middlebury St. John Fisher
2002 Middlebury Missy Foote 12-6 TCNJ Rowan
2001 Middlebury Missy Foote 11-10 (2OT) Amherst Johns Hopkins
2000 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-8 Williams TCNJ
1999 Middlebury Missy Foote 10-9 Amherst Johns Hopkins
1998 TCNJ Jennifer Hart 12-11 (OT) Williams UMBC
1997 Middlebury Missy Foote 14-9 TCNJ Lehigh
1996 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 15-8 Middlebury Lehigh
1995 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-13 William Smith TCNJ
1994 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 29-11 William Smith Maryland
1993 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 10-9 William Smith Maryland
1992 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 5-3 William Smith Lehigh
1991 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 7-6 Ursinus TCNJ
1990 Ursinus Kim Lambdin 7-6 St. Lawrence Princeton
1989 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 8-6 TCNJ West Chester
1988 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 14-11 William Smith Haverford
1987 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrener 8-7 (OT) Ursinus Maryland
1986 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 12-10 TCNJ Maryland
1985 TCNJ Melissa Magee 7-4 Ursinus Penn