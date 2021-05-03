2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

Last Updated 11:13 AM, May 03, 2021NCAA.com2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, scoresShare DIII women's lacrosse: 2021 selection show 16:06 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:42 pm, May 3, 2021Here are the DIII women's lacrosse championship selections NCAA.com The NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 37 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship. You can view the interactive tournament bracket here and the printable tournament bracket here. Five first-round games will be played Saturday, May 8, with the winners advancing to the second round. Winners of the four regionals will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 22-23, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (33): conference team Atlantic East Conference Cabrini Centennial Conference Franklin & Marshall Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Salisbury University College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Chicago Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (Maryland) Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Women's Lacrosse Conference Transylvania University Landmark Conference Catholic Liberty League William Smith Little East Conference Western Connecticut State Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Saint Mary's (Indiana) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham Midwest Women's Lacrosse Conference Hamline New England Collegiate Conference Becker New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey North Atlantic Conference Cazenovia North Coast Athletic Conference Denison North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference George Fox Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee Presidents' Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson Skyline Conference Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association Rhodes State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland USA South Athletic Conference Meredith Pool B Berths (1): University of Wisconsin-River Falls Pool C Berths (3): Carroll (Wisconsin) Illinois Wesleyan Ithaca6:03 pm, April 26, 2021The DIII women's selection show is at 10:30 a.m. today NCAA Photos The 2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship selections will be announced during the selection show at 10:30 a.m. ET today on NCAA.com. This year's championship is May 22-23 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. 5:55 pm, April 26, 2021The DIII women's lacrosse championship historyHere are the past winners of the DIII women's lacrosse championship: Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2019 Middlebury Kate Livesay 14-9 Salisbury Ashland, Va. 2018 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 11-9 Middlebury Salem, Va. 2017 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 6-5 TCNJ Salem, Va. 2016 Middlebury Kate Livesay 9-5 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa. 2015 SUNY Cortland Kelly Lickert-Orr 17-6 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa. 2014 Salisbury Jim Nestor 9-6 Trinity (Conn.) Gettysburg, Pa. 2013 Salisbury Jim Nestor 12-5 Trinity (Conn.) Owings Mills, Md. 2012 Trinity (Conn.) Kate Livesay 8-7 Salisbury Montclair State 2011 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 16-5 Bowdoin Adelphi 2010 Salisbury Jim Neston 7-6 Hamilton Gettysburg, Pa. 2009 Franklin & Marshall Lauren Paul 11-10 (OT) Salisbury Salem, Va. 2008 Hamilton Patty Kloidt 13-6 Franklin & Marshall Salem, Va. 2007 Franklin & Marshall Anne Phillips 11-8 Salisbury William Smith 2006 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 10-4 Gettysburg Stevens Institute 2005 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 9-7 Salisbury TCNJ 2004 Middlebury Missy Foote 13-11 (OT) TCNJ St. John Fisher 2003 Amherst Christine Paradis 11-9 Middlebury St. John Fisher 2002 Middlebury Missy Foote 12-6 TCNJ Rowan 2001 Middlebury Missy Foote 11-10 (2OT) Amherst Johns Hopkins 2000 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-8 Williams TCNJ 1999 Middlebury Missy Foote 10-9 Amherst Johns Hopkins 1998 TCNJ Jennifer Hart 12-11 (OT) Williams UMBC 1997 Middlebury Missy Foote 14-9 TCNJ Lehigh 1996 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 15-8 Middlebury Lehigh 1995 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-13 William Smith TCNJ 1994 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 29-11 William Smith Maryland 1993 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 10-9 William Smith Maryland 1992 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 5-3 William Smith Lehigh 1991 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 7-6 Ursinus TCNJ 1990 Ursinus Kim Lambdin 7-6 St. Lawrence Princeton 1989 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 8-6 TCNJ West Chester 1988 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 14-11 William Smith Haverford 1987 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrener 8-7 (OT) Ursinus Maryland 1986 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 12-10 TCNJ Maryland 1985 TCNJ Melissa Magee 7-4 Ursinus Penn