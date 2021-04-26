2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship selections set for May 3

Last Updated 2:28 PM, April 26, 2021NCAA.com2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship selections set for May 3Share Middlebury wins the 2019 DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship 1:45 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:03 pm, April 26, 2021NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship selections to be revealed May 3 NCAA Photos The 2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship selections will be announced during the selection show May 3 here on NCAA.com. This year's championship is May 22-23 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:55 pm, April 26, 2021The DIII women's lacrosse championship historyHere are the past winners of the DIII women's lacrosse championship: Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2019 Middlebury Kate Livesay 14-9 Salisbury Ashland, Va. 2018 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 11-9 Middlebury Salem, Va. 2017 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 6-5 TCNJ Salem, Va. 2016 Middlebury Kate Livesay 9-5 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa. 2015 SUNY Cortland Kelly Lickert-Orr 17-6 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa. 2014 Salisbury Jim Nestor 9-6 Trinity (Conn.) Gettysburg, Pa. 2013 Salisbury Jim Nestor 12-5 Trinity (Conn.) Owings Mills, Md. 2012 Trinity (Conn.) Kate Livesay 8-7 Salisbury Montclair State 2011 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 16-5 Bowdoin Adelphi 2010 Salisbury Jim Neston 7-6 Hamilton Gettysburg, Pa. 2009 Franklin & Marshall Lauren Paul 11-10 (OT) Salisbury Salem, Va. 2008 Hamilton Patty Kloidt 13-6 Franklin & Marshall Salem, Va. 2007 Franklin & Marshall Anne Phillips 11-8 Salisbury William Smith 2006 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 10-4 Gettysburg Stevens Institute 2005 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 9-7 Salisbury TCNJ 2004 Middlebury Missy Foote 13-11 (OT) TCNJ St. John Fisher 2003 Amherst Christine Paradis 11-9 Middlebury St. John Fisher 2002 Middlebury Missy Foote 12-6 TCNJ Rowan 2001 Middlebury Missy Foote 11-10 (2OT) Amherst Johns Hopkins 2000 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-8 Williams TCNJ 1999 Middlebury Missy Foote 10-9 Amherst Johns Hopkins 1998 TCNJ Jennifer Hart 12-11 (OT) Williams UMBC 1997 Middlebury Missy Foote 14-9 TCNJ Lehigh 1996 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 15-8 Middlebury Lehigh 1995 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-13 William Smith TCNJ 1994 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 29-11 William Smith Maryland 1993 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 10-9 William Smith Maryland 1992 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 5-3 William Smith Lehigh 1991 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 7-6 Ursinus TCNJ 1990 Ursinus Kim Lambdin 7-6 St. Lawrence Princeton 1989 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 8-6 TCNJ West Chester 1988 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 14-11 William Smith Haverford 1987 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrener 8-7 (OT) Ursinus Maryland 1986 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 12-10 TCNJ Maryland 1985 TCNJ Melissa Magee 7-4 Ursinus Penn share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link