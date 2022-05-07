2022 NCAA DIII women's lacrosse selection show is set for Monday, May 9

The field for the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse tournament will be revealed at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 9 live on NCAA.com. The first round is set to begin on May 14.

Here's how to watch the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse selection show.

When: Monday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 national semifinals and championship will be played at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. The interactive bracket will be here.