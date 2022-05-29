Middlebury wins 2022 DIII women's lacrosse national championship

Last Updated 6:22 PM, May 29, 2022NCAA.comMiddlebury wins 2022 DIII women's lacrosse national championshipShare 2022 DIII women's lacrosse championship: Tufts vs. Middlebury full replay 2:07:17 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest9:27 pm, May 29, 2022Middlebury wins 2022 DIII women's lacrosse championshipMiddlebury took down Tufts, 13-5 to win the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse national championship. This is the program's eight national title and first since 2019. Heading into the fourth quarter the Panthers led by just two. But, thanks to a seven-goal fourth quarter the Panthers were able to put away the Jumbos. Middlebury's Jane Earley racked up six goals and one assist on the day to help her team win on Sunday. The Panthers' defense was a major contributor in the win. They never allowed more than 10 goals in a game the entire NCAA tournament run. Middlebury's goaltender, Annie Enrietto, faced just nine shots on the day and saved four. NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!! #MiddLacrosse #MiddStickSports #MiddChampions #MiddNationalChampions pic.twitter.com/jM3y8Rw1ee — Middlebury Athletics (@MiddAthletics) May 29, 2022
8:25 pm, May 29, 2022
Middlebury leads by two at the half
Halfway through the DIII women's lacrosse national championship, Middlebury leads Tufts, 5-3. The Panthers got out to a quick start in the first quarter with four goals to the Jumbos' one. Middlebury was only able to pick up one more in the second quarter to hold a two-goal lead after the first half. Jane Earley leads the way for the Panthers with three goals on five shots. As a team, Middlebury has put a lot of pressure on Tuft's Molly Laliberty. She has saved seven of the 12 shots on goal through the first half. Click here to watch the second half of the DIII women's lacrosse national championship.
1:41 pm, May 29, 2022
DIII women's lacrosse title game
Middlebury and Tufts will face off in the DIII women's lacrosse title game today. Last game, Middlebury ran away from Gettysburg with an 18-5 win. In the second semifinal, Tufts beat TCNJ with an 18-7 win. Here is the schedule for today: Tufts vs. Middlebury, 3:30 p.m. Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket.
12:24 pm, May 28, 2022
Results from Saturday's semifinal games
Saturday's semifinals revealed the two teams competing in the DIII women's lacrosse national championship Sunday afternoon. Middlebury and Tufts punched their tickets to the finals with comfortable wins on Saturday. First, Middlebury ran away from Gettysburg with an 18-5 win. In the second semifinal, Tufts cruised to an 18-7 win over TCNJ. The two will now meet Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Click below to see stats from Saturday's action. Middlebury 18, Gettysburg 5 Tufts 18, TCNJ 7 Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket.
2:08 am, May 23, 2022
Semifinal matchups set for DIII women's lacrosse tournament
The 2022 DIII women's lacrosse semifinals are now set after the four quarterfinal matches on Sunday are over. Middlebury, Gettysburg, TCNJ and Tufts will all compete for a shot at the national championship on Saturday, May 28. Here are the results from Sunday: Middlebury 12, Colby 2 Gettysburg 8, Wash. & Lee 4 TCNJ 14, Salisbury 11 Tufts 14, Franklin & Marshall 9 Here are the matchups for the semifinals: Middlebury vs. Gettysburg TCNJ vs. Tufts Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket.
12:47 pm, May 22, 2022
End of regionals on Sunday
Regional action comes to a close on Sunday, with eight teams battling for four slots in the semifinals. Here's the full schedule and scores from today (all times EST): Middlebury 12, Colby 2 Gettysburg 8, Wash. & Lee 4 TCNJ 14, Salisbury 11 Tufts 14, Franklin & Marshall 9 Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket.
1:11 am, May 22, 2022
Eight teams left in DIII women's lacrosse regionals
Saturday had a full day of DIII women's lacrosse action, as 16 squads competed for spots in the quarterfinals. Here are the full results: Middlebury 22, UChicago 4 TCNJ 13, SUNY Cortland 6 Gettysburg 17, Denison 9 Colby 13, William Smith 11 Salisbury 16, Kenyon 3 Washington & Lee 13, Wesleyan (CT) 11 Tufts 18, Pomona-Pitzer 10 Franklin & Marshall 12, Ithaca 11 Here is the schedule for the end of regionals on Sunday. All times are EST: Middlebury vs. Colby, 1 p.m. TCNJ vs. Salisbury, 1 p.m. Gettysburg vs. Wash. & Lee, 1 p.m. Tufts vs. Ithaca, 7 p.m.
1:51 pm, May 21, 2022
DIII women's lacrosse third round: Schedule, scores
There are eight third-round games on tap for today in the 2022 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship bracket, which will once again be cut in half, this time from 16 teams to eight. The winners of Saturday's games will advance to the quarterfinals. Here's the complete schedule and list of final scores for Saturday: Middlebury 22, UChicago 4 TCNJ 13, SUNY Cortland 6 Gettysburg 17, Denison 9 Colby 13, William Smith 11 Salisbury 16, Kenyon 3 Washington & Lee 13, Wesleyan (CT) 11 Tufts 18, Pomona-Pitzer 10 Franklin & Marshall 12, Ithaca 11 Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket.
1:22 pm, May 15, 2022
Second round is complete, regionals begin May 21
The second round of the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse championship is complete. Tournament action will resume May 21, with the first of two days of regionals that will decide the semifinal matchups. Here are Sunday's results: Colby 20, Merchant Marine 4 Gettysburg 9, Roanoke 8 Ithaca 19, Cabrini 9 Kenyon 15, Rhodes 14 Middlebury 22, SUNY Geneseo 6 SUNY Cortland 14, Roger Williams 11 Salisbury 15, Stevens 4 TCNJ 20, St. Mary's (MD) 12 Tufts 20, St. Lawrence 5 Wash. & Lee 21, Transylvania 0 Wesleyan (CT) 13, York (PA) 11 William Smith 17, Messiah 10 UChicago 19, Capital 14 Franklin & Marshall 20, Stevenson 6 Denison 13, Catholic 12 (OT) Pomona-Pitzer 18, Claremont-M-S 6 Here are the regional matchups on May 21 (all times ET): Denison vs. Gettysburg, 11:30 a.m. UChicago vs. Middlebury, 11:30 a.m. SUNY Cortland vs. TCNJ, 11:30 a.m. William Smith vs. Colby, 2:30 p.m. Kenyon vs. Salisbury, 2:30 p.m. Wesleyan (CT) vs. Wash. & Lee, 2:30 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer vs. Tufts, 4 p.m. Ithaca vs. Franklin & Marshall, 7 p.m. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.
1:36 pm, May 14, 2022
First round is complete, second round begins Sunday
The first round of the 2022 NCAA DIII women's lacrosse championship finished today, with 16 second round matchups being played Sunday. Here are Saturday's results: SUNY Geneseo 19, St. Joseph's (ME) 2, Roanoke 23, Bryn Athyn 4 Transylvania 16, Wash. & Jeff. 15 York (PA) 9, St. John Fisher 6 St. Mary's (MD) 19, Framingham St. 9 SUNY Cortland 18, Western Conn. Here is Sunday's schedule (all times ET): Merchant Marine vs. Colby, 1 p.m. Roanoke vs. Gettysburg, 1 p.m. Cabrini vs. Ithaca, 1 p.m. Rhodes vs. Kenyon, 1 p.m. SUNY Geneseo vs. Middlebury, 1 p.m. SUNY Cortland vs. Roger Williams, 1 p.m. Stevens vs. Salisbury, 1 p.m. St. Mary's (MD) vs. TCNJ, 1 p.m. St. Lawrence vs. Tufts, 1 p.m. Transylvania vs. Wash. & Lee, 1 p.m. York (PA) vs. Wesleyan (CT), 1 p.m. Messiah vs. William Smith, 1 p.m. Capital vs. UChicago, 2 p.m. Stevenson vs. Franklin & Marshall, 3 p.m. Catholic vs. Denison, 4 p.m. Claremont-M-S vs. Pomona-Pitzer, 5 p.m. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.
2:30 pm, May 9, 2022
DIII women's lacrosse championship selections announced
On Monday, May 9, the NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Committee announced the 46 teams that qualified for the women's lacrosse championship, featuring 32 automatic qualifiers. Click or tap here to read the official announcement, or here to watch the selection show. The 2022 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship will start with 14 first-round games on Saturday, May 14, followed by 16 second-round games on Sunday. Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket.
5:08 pm, May 7, 2022
How to watch the DIII women's lacrosse selection show
The field for the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse tournament will be revealed at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 9 live on NCAA.com. The first round is set to begin on May 14. Here's how to watch the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse selection show. When: Monday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The 2022 national semifinals and championship will be played at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. The interactive bracket will be here.
5:07 pm, May 7, 2022
DIII women's lacrosse championship history
YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Salisbury Jim Nestor 14-13 Tufts Salem, Va. 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Middlebury Kate Livesay 14-9 Salisbury Ashland, Va. 2018 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 11-9 Middlebury Salem, Va. 2017 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 6-5 TCNJ Salem, Va. 2016 Middlebury Kate Livesay 9-5 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa. 2015 SUNY Cortland Kelly Lickert-Orr 17-6 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa. 2014 Salisbury Jim Nestor 9-6 Trinity (Conn.) Gettysburg, Pa. 2013 Salisbury Jim Nestor 12-5 Trinity (Conn.) Owings Mills, Md. 2012 Trinity (Conn.) Kate Livesay 8-7 Salisbury Montclair State 2011 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 16-5 Bowdoin Adelphi 2010 Salisbury Jim Neston 7-6 Hamilton Gettysburg, Pa. 2009 Franklin & Marshall Lauren Paul 11-10 (OT) Salisbury Salem, Va. 2008 Hamilton Patty Kloidt 13-6 Franklin & Marshall Salem, Va. 2007 Franklin & Marshall Anne Phillips 11-8 Salisbury William Smith 2006 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 10-4 Gettysburg Stevens Institute 2005 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 9-7 Salisbury TCNJ 2004 Middlebury Missy Foote 13-11 (OT) TCNJ St. John Fisher 2003 Amherst Christine Paradis 11-9 Middlebury St. John Fisher 2002 Middlebury Missy Foote 12-6 TCNJ Rowan 2001 Middlebury Missy Foote 11-10 (2OT) Amherst Johns Hopkins 2000 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-8 Williams TCNJ 1999 Middlebury Missy Foote 10-9 Amherst Johns Hopkins 1998 TCNJ Jennifer Hart 12-11 (OT) Williams UMBC 1997 Middlebury Missy Foote 14-9 TCNJ Lehigh 1996 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 15-8 Middlebury Lehigh 1995 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-13 William Smith TCNJ 1994 TCNJ Sharon Gol