Middlebury wins 2022 DIII women's lacrosse national championship

2022 DIII women's lacrosse championship: Tufts vs. Middlebury full replay
2:07:17
9:27 pm, May 29, 2022

Middlebury wins 2022 DIII women's lacrosse championship

Middlebury took down Tufts, 13-5 to win the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse national championship. This is the program's eight national title and first since 2019. 

Heading into the fourth quarter the Panthers led by just two. But, thanks to a seven-goal fourth quarter the Panthers were able to put away the Jumbos. Middlebury's Jane Earley racked up six goals and one assist on the day to help her team win on Sunday. 

The Panthers' defense was a major contributor in the win. They never allowed more than 10 goals in a game the entire NCAA tournament run. Middlebury's goaltender, Annie Enrietto, faced just nine shots on the day and saved four. 

8:25 pm, May 29, 2022

Middlebury leads by two at the half

Halfway through the DIII women's lacrosse national championship, Middlebury leads Tufts, 5-3.

The Panthers got out to a quick start in the first quarter with four goals to the Jumbos' one. Middlebury was only able to pick up one more in the second quarter to hold a two-goal lead after the first half. 

Jane Earley leads the way for the Panthers with three goals on five shots. As a team, Middlebury has put a lot of pressure on Tuft's Molly Laliberty. She has saved seven of the 12 shots on goal through the first half. 

1:41 pm, May 29, 2022

DIII women's lacrosse title game

Middlebury women's lacrosse

Middlebury and Tufts will face off in the DIII women's lacrosse title game today. Last game, Middlebury ran away from Gettysburg with an 18-5 win. In the second semifinal, Tufts beat TCNJ with an 18-7 win.

Here is the schedule for today:

12:24 pm, May 28, 2022

Results from Saturday's semifinal games

Saturday's semifinals revealed the two teams competing in the DIII women's lacrosse national championship Sunday afternoon. 

Middlebury and Tufts punched their tickets to the finals with comfortable wins on Saturday. First, Middlebury ran away from Gettysburg with an 18-5 win. In the second semifinal, Tufts cruised to an 18-7 win over TCNJ.

The two will now meet Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

2:08 am, May 23, 2022

Semifinal matchups set for DIII women's lacrosse tournament

The 2022 DIII women's lacrosse semifinals are now set after the four quarterfinal matches on Sunday are over. Middlebury, Gettysburg, TCNJ and Tufts will all compete for a shot at the national championship on Saturday, May 28. 

Here are the results from Sunday:

Here are the matchups for the semifinals:

1:11 am, May 22, 2022

Eight teams left in DIII women's lacrosse regionals

Saturday had a full day of DIII women's lacrosse action, as 16 squads competed for spots in the quarterfinals. Here are the full results: 

Here is the schedule for the end of regionals on Sunday. All times are EST: 

1:51 pm, May 21, 2022

DIII women's lacrosse third round: Schedule, scores

There are eight third-round games on tap for today in the 2022 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship bracket, which will once again be cut in half, this time from 16 teams to eight. The winners of Saturday's games will advance to the quarterfinals.

Here's the complete schedule and list of final scores for Saturday:

1:22 pm, May 15, 2022

Second round is complete, regionals begin May 21

The second round of the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse championship is complete. Tournament action will resume May 21, with the first of two days of regionals that will decide the semifinal matchups.

Here are Sunday's results:

Here are the regional matchups on May 21 (all times ET):

1:36 pm, May 14, 2022

First round is complete, second round begins Sunday

The first round of the 2022 NCAA DIII women's lacrosse championship finished today, with 16 second round matchups being played Sunday.

Here are Saturday's results:

 
Here is Sunday's schedule (all times ET):
 

2:30 pm, May 9, 2022

DIII women's lacrosse championship selections announced

On Monday, May 9, the NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Committee announced the 46 teams that qualified for the women's lacrosse championship, featuring 32 automatic qualifiers. Click or tap here to read the official announcement, or here to watch the selection show.

The 2022 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship will start with 14 first-round games on Saturday, May 14, followed by 16 second-round games on Sunday.

5:08 pm, May 7, 2022

How to watch the DIII women's lacrosse selection show

The field for the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse tournament will be revealed at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 9 live on NCAA.com. The first round is set to begin on May 14.

When: Monday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET

WhereNCAA.com

The 2022 national semifinals and championship will be played at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. The interactive bracket will be here.

5:07 pm, May 7, 2022

DIII women's lacrosse championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Salisbury Jim Nestor 14-13 Tufts Salem, Va.
2020 Canceled due to
COVID-19		 -- -- -- --
2019 Middlebury Kate Livesay 14-9 Salisbury Ashland, Va.
2018 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 11-9 Middlebury Salem, Va.
2017 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 6-5 TCNJ Salem, Va.
2016 Middlebury Kate Livesay 9-5 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa.
2015 SUNY Cortland Kelly Lickert-Orr 17-6 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa.
2014 Salisbury Jim Nestor 9-6 Trinity (Conn.) Gettysburg, Pa.
2013 Salisbury Jim Nestor 12-5 Trinity (Conn.) Owings Mills, Md.
2012 Trinity (Conn.) Kate Livesay 8-7 Salisbury Montclair State
2011 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 16-5 Bowdoin Adelphi
2010 Salisbury Jim Neston 7-6 Hamilton Gettysburg, Pa.
2009 Franklin & Marshall Lauren Paul 11-10 (OT) Salisbury Salem, Va.
2008 Hamilton Patty Kloidt 13-6 Franklin & Marshall Salem, Va.
2007 Franklin & Marshall Anne Phillips 11-8 Salisbury William Smith
2006 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 10-4 Gettysburg Stevens Institute
2005 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 9-7 Salisbury TCNJ
2004 Middlebury Missy Foote 13-11 (OT) TCNJ St. John Fisher
2003 Amherst Christine Paradis 11-9 Middlebury St. John Fisher
2002 Middlebury Missy Foote 12-6 TCNJ Rowan
2001 Middlebury Missy Foote 11-10 (2OT) Amherst Johns Hopkins
2000 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-8 Williams TCNJ
1999 Middlebury Missy Foote 10-9 Amherst Johns Hopkins
1998 TCNJ Jennifer Hart 12-11 (OT) Williams UMBC
1997 Middlebury Missy Foote 14-9 TCNJ Lehigh
1996 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 15-8 Middlebury Lehigh
1995 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-13 William Smith TCNJ
1994 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 29-11 William Smith Maryland
1993 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 10-9 William Smith Maryland
1992 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 5-3 William Smith Lehigh
1991 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 7-6 Ursinus TCNJ
1990 Ursinus Kim Lambdin 7-6 St. Lawrence Princeton
1989 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 8-6 TCNJ West Chester
1988 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 14-11 William Smith Haverford
1987 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrener 8-7 (OT) Ursinus Maryland
1986 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 12-10 TCNJ Maryland
1985 TCNJ Melissa Magee 7-4 Ursinus Penn