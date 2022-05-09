NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournament

Last Updated 3:07 PM, May 09, 2022NCAA.comNCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournamentShare DIII women's lacrosse: 2022 selection show 19:30 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:30 pm, May 9, 2022DIII women's lacrosse championship selections announced On Monday, May 9, the NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Committee announced the 46 teams that qualified for the women's lacrosse championship, featuring 32 automatic qualifiers. Click or tap here to read the official announcement, or here to watch the selection show. The 2022 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship will start with 14 first-round games on Saturday, May 14, followed by 16 second-round games on Sunday. Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:08 pm, May 7, 2022How to watch the DIII women's lacrosse selection show The field for the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse tournament will be revealed at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 9 live on NCAA.com. The first round is set to begin on May 14. Here's how to watch the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse selection show. When: Monday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The 2022 national semifinals and championship will be played at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. The interactive bracket will be here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:07 pm, May 7, 2022DIII women's lacrosse championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Salisbury Jim Nestor 14-13 Tufts Salem, Va. 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Middlebury Kate Livesay 14-9 Salisbury Ashland, Va. 2018 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 11-9 Middlebury Salem, Va. 2017 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 6-5 TCNJ Salem, Va. 2016 Middlebury Kate Livesay 9-5 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa. 2015 SUNY Cortland Kelly Lickert-Orr 17-6 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa. 2014 Salisbury Jim Nestor 9-6 Trinity (Conn.) Gettysburg, Pa. 2013 Salisbury Jim Nestor 12-5 Trinity (Conn.) Owings Mills, Md. 2012 Trinity (Conn.) Kate Livesay 8-7 Salisbury Montclair State 2011 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 16-5 Bowdoin Adelphi 2010 Salisbury Jim Neston 7-6 Hamilton Gettysburg, Pa. 2009 Franklin & Marshall Lauren Paul 11-10 (OT) Salisbury Salem, Va. 2008 Hamilton Patty Kloidt 13-6 Franklin & Marshall Salem, Va. 2007 Franklin & Marshall Anne Phillips 11-8 Salisbury William Smith 2006 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 10-4 Gettysburg Stevens Institute 2005 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 9-7 Salisbury TCNJ 2004 Middlebury Missy Foote 13-11 (OT) TCNJ St. John Fisher 2003 Amherst Christine Paradis 11-9 Middlebury St. John Fisher 2002 Middlebury Missy Foote 12-6 TCNJ Rowan 2001 Middlebury Missy Foote 11-10 (2OT) Amherst Johns Hopkins 2000 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-8 Williams TCNJ 1999 Middlebury Missy Foote 10-9 Amherst Johns Hopkins 1998 TCNJ Jennifer Hart 12-11 (OT) Williams UMBC 1997 Middlebury Missy Foote 14-9 TCNJ Lehigh 1996 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 15-8 Middlebury Lehigh 1995 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-13 William Smith TCNJ 1994 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 29-11 William Smith Maryland 1993 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 10-9 William Smith Maryland 1992 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 5-3 William Smith Lehigh 1991 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 7-6 Ursinus TCNJ 1990 Ursinus Kim Lambdin 7-6 St. Lawrence Princeton 1989 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 8-6 TCNJ West Chester 1988 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 14-11 William Smith Haverford 1987 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrener 8-7 (OT) Ursinus Maryland 1986 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 12-10 TCNJ Maryland 1985 TCNJ Melissa Magee 7-4 Ursinus Penn share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link