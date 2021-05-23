Salisbury caps perfect season as the 2021 DIII women's lacrosse champions

Salisbury is the 2021 Division III women's lacrosse champion. The Sea Gulls defeated Tufts 14-13 to win their fourth title in 12 years. Tufts' Catherine Lawless led all scorers with four goals, but it wasn't enough as Salisbury had five different players produce a multi-goal game.

After a wild opening 30 minutes, the second half was very similar to a repeat of the first. Salisbury struck in the opening minute of the period, one of three quick goals scored by Camryn Pepper, Delaney Hill and Lauren Valenti that put the Sea Gulls up 9-6. For the second straight half, Tufts did a great job of responding to the early offensive barrage. Once again it was Games and Lawliss coming through for the Jumbos, trimming the deficit to one.

Salisbury answered with five of the next seven goals, reestablishing a four-goal lead with 6:24 to go. Just like the first go around, Tufts was ready to bounce back again and got within one after a 3-0 run. Only this time, Claire Wright's free position shot hit the post on what would've tied the game. The Sea Gulls did not allow another high-danger chance, holding on for the title.

