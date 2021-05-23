Salisbury caps perfect season as the 2021 DIII women's lacrosse champions

Last Updated 9:06 PM, May 23, 2021NCAA.comSalisbury caps perfect season as the 2021 DIII women's lacrosse championsShare Salisbury wins the 2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship 1:21 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:08 am, May 24, 2021Salisbury wins the 2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship Salisbury is the 2021 Division III women's lacrosse champion. The Sea Gulls defeated Tufts 14-13 to win their fourth title in 12 years. Tufts' Catherine Lawless led all scorers with four goals, but it wasn't enough as Salisbury had five different players produce a multi-goal game. Click or tap here for the final stats After a wild opening 30 minutes, the second half was very similar to a repeat of the first. Salisbury struck in the opening minute of the period, one of three quick goals scored by Camryn Pepper, Delaney Hill and Lauren Valenti that put the Sea Gulls up 9-6. For the second straight half, Tufts did a great job of responding to the early offensive barrage. Once again it was Games and Lawliss coming through for the Jumbos, trimming the deficit to one. Salisbury answered with five of the next seven goals, reestablishing a four-goal lead with 6:24 to go. Just like the first go around, Tufts was ready to bounce back again and got within one after a 3-0 run. Only this time, Claire Wright's free position shot hit the post on what would've tied the game. The Sea Gulls did not allow another high-danger chance, holding on for the title. Click or tap here for the final interactive bracket
Salisbury, Tufts tied 6-6 at halftime
Salisbury and Tufts are tied 6-6 at halftime of the 2021 DIII women's lacrosse national championship game. The next 30 minutes will determine whether the Sea Gulls win their fourth title or the Jumbos claim the first championship in program history. It looked like Salisbury could have potentially run away with this one early after racing out to a 4-0 lead through 12 minutes. Erin Scannell opened the scoring for SU and Alexis Strobel doubled the lead 85 seconds later on a free position shot. Julie Talbert and Riley Hartman stretched Salisbury's advantage to four with their first goals of the day. But Tufts didn't fold when faced with that deficit. Colette Smith scored the program's first-ever goal in a championship match to get the Jumbos on the board and then notched her second of the day on a free position shot that cut the lead in half. Watch Smith's first goal below: Colette Smith of @TuftsAthletics finds the back of the net! #d3lax https://t.co/DdDUysTVJa pic.twitter.com/T4FYJLv7Tf — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) May 23, 2021 Claire Wright trimmed the lead to one before Salisbury got one back on Talbert's second of the day. But the Jumbos came right back to score again when Catherine Lawliss found Emily Games for a score before tying the game with a goal of her own. Camryn Pepper and Games traded goals in the final minute to send this to halftime tied, setting the stage for a second half you won't want to miss.
The national championship is TODAY
After wrapping up the semifinals yesterday, both Tufts and Salisbury came out on top and will battle for the national championship today at 6 p.m. ET. The title game will take place at Kerr Stadium in Salem, VA, and will stream live here on NCAA.com Salisbury (19-0) looks to complete an unbeaten season and capture its fourth national title. Tufts is making its first-ever championship game appearance. Below is the championship schedule and live stream. Tufts vs. Salisbury | 5:00 p.m. ET | Watch live Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.
DIII women's lacrosse title match set
The semifinals of the 2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship wrapped up this evening as Tufts and Salisbury both came out on top. These two undefeated teams will meet in the DIII women's lacrosse title game taking place tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET at Kerr Stadium in Salem, VA. Tufts eliminated St. John Fisher in the first semifinal of the day. Emily Games of Tufts was the leading scorer of the matchup with four goals. After a close game against St. John Fisher resulting in a narrow 12-10 victory, Tufts will make their first-ever national championship appearance. Salisbury moves to a perfect 19-0 after dominating Denison 20-10 in the second semifinal game of the day. Salisbury will compete for their fourth national championship in nine appearances. Below is the championship schedule. The title match will stream live on NCAA.com. Tufts vs. Salisbury | 5:00 p.m. ET | Watch live Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.
DIII women's lacrosse quarterfinals: Results
Only four teams remain in the 2021 DIII women's lacrosse tournament after Sunday's quarterfinals. St. John Fisher will play Tufts and Denison meets Salisbury in the two semifinals, which are set for Saturday, May 22. Click or tap here to see the updated interactive bracket. Here's how we got here, looking at Sunday's four quarterfinals: St. John Fisher 9, Messiah 5 Denison 10, Chicago 7 Tufts 11, TCNJ 10 Salisbury 16, Ithaca 5 The national championship is the following day on Sunday, May 23 at 5 p.m. ET. The remaining games are all at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. St. John Fisher plays Tufts in the first semifinal at 2 p.m., before Denison faces Salisbury at 5 p.m.
DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship: Third round results, quarterfinals schedule
The quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA DIII women's lacrosse championship are here, with just 8 teams remaining. You can view the complete, updated bracket here (link will open in a new window). Regionals will conclude on Sunday, May 16, with the winners of the regional finals advancing to the semifinals, which will be played at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia on Saturday, May 22. Here is the full schedule for Sunday's quarterfinals: St. John Fisher vs. Messiah | 2 p.m. ET Chicago vs. Denison | 2 p.m. ET Tufts vs. TCNJ | 6 p.m. ET Salisbury vs. Ithica | 6 p.m. ET Here are the complete results from the third round: St. John Fisher 10, William Smith 9 Chicago 17, John Carroll 9 Messiah 16, SUNY Cortland 12 Denison 16, Aurora 5 TCNJ 18, Western Connecticut State 4 Salisbury 17, Washington & Jefferson 3 Tufts 15, Roger Williams 6 Ithaca 16, Washington & Lee 11
DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship: Second round scores
The DIII women's lacrosse championship continued Sunday with 10 matchups, with the winners advancing to the third round of the championship bracket. You can view the interactive tournament bracket here. The winners of regional play will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 22-23, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. Below is a full list of Sunday's scores: Roger Williams 18, Westfield State 13 Ithaca 23, Notre Dame (MD) 1 Messiah 20, Illinois Wesleyan 3 Denison 17, St. Mary's (Indiana) 2 St. John Fisher 15, Catholic 9 Washington & Lee 19, FDU-Florham 5 Tufts 23, Cabrini 7 Rhodes 12, SUNY Cortland 0 Aurora 13, Carroll (WI) 8 William Smith 13, Franklin & Marshall 5
DIII women's lacrosse championship scores
The DIII women's lacrosse championship started on Saturday with first- and second-round play. You can view the interactive tournament bracket here. Winners of the four regionals will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 22-23, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. Below is a full list of Saturday's scores, including the round. Catholic 24, Becker 3 (First Round) Salisbury 25, Morrisville State 1 (Second Round) Illinois Wesleyan 13, George Fox 12 (First Round) Western Connecticut State 20, JWU (Providence) 5 (Second Round) St. John Fisher 25, Cazenovia 0 (First Round) Washington & Jefferson 0, Farmingdale State 0 — NO CONTEST (W&J advances) (Second Round) SUNY Cortland 18, Transylvania 5 (First Round) TCNJ 21, Babson 9 (Second Round) Chicago 20, Hamline 2 (Second Round) William Smith 19, Meredith 3 (First Round) John Carroll 21, UW-River Falls 6 (Second Round)
Matchup between Washington & Jefferson and Farmingdale State ruled no contest
On Wednesday, May 5, the NCAA announced that the matchup between Washington & Jefferson and Farmingdale State has been ruled a no contest, with Washington & Jefferson advancing to the regional round, where it will face the winner of Salisbury and Morrisville State on Saturday, May 15.
Here are the DIII women's lacrosse championship selections
The NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Committee has selected the 37 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship. You can view the interactive tournament bracket here and the printable tournament bracket here. Five first-round games will be played Saturday, May 8, with the winners advancing to the second round. Winners of the four regionals will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 22-23, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (33): conference team Atlantic East Conference Cabrini Centennial Conference Franklin & Marshall Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Salisbury University College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Chicago Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (Maryland) Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Women's Lacrosse Conference Transylvania University Landmark Conference Catholic Liberty League William Smith Little East Conference Western Connecticut State Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Saint Mary's (Indiana) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham Midwest Women's Lacrosse Conference Hamline New England Collegiate Conference Becker New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey North Atlantic Conference Cazenovia North Coast Athletic Conference Denison North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference George Fox Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee Presidents' Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson Skyline Conference Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association Rhodes State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland USA South Athletic Conference Meredith Pool B Berths (1): University of Wisconsin-River Falls Pool C Berths (3): Carroll (Wisconsin) Illinois Wesleyan Ithaca
The DIII women's selection show is at 10:30 a.m. today
The 2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship selections will be announced during the selection show at 10:30 a.m. ET today on NCAA.com. This year's championship is May 22-23 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia.
The DIII women's lacrosse championship history
Here are the past winners of the DIII women's lacrosse championship: Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2019 Middlebury Kate Livesay 14-9 Salisbury Ashland, Va. 2018 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 11-9 Middlebury Salem, Va. 2017 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 6-5 TCNJ Salem, Va. 2016 Middlebury Kate Livesay 9-5 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa. 2015 SUNY Cortland Kelly Lickert-Orr 17-6 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa. 2014 Salisbury Jim Nestor 9-6 Trinity (Conn.) Gettysburg, Pa. 2013 Salisbury Jim Nestor 12-5 Trinity (Conn.) Owings Mills, Md. 2012 Trinity (Conn). Kate Livesay 8-7 Salisbury Montclair State 2011 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 16-5 Bowdoin Adelphi 2010 Salisbury Jim Neston 7-6 Hamilton Gettysburg, Pa. 2009 Franklin & Marshall Lauren Paul 11-10 (OT) Salisbury Salem, Va. 2008 Hamilton Patty Kloidt 13-6 Franklin & Marshall Salem, Va. 2007 Franklin & Marshall Anne Phillips 11-8 Salisbury William Smith 2006 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 10-4 Gettysburg Stevens Institute 2005 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 9-7 Salisbury TCNJ 2004 Middlebury Missy Foote 13-11 (OT) TCNJ St. John Fisher 2003 Amherst Christine Paradis 11-9 Middlebury St. John Fisher 2002 Middlebury Missy Foote 12-6 TCNJ Rowan 2001 Middlebury Missy Foote 11-10 (2OT) Amherst Johns Hopkins 2000 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-8 Williams TCNJ 1999 Middlebury Missy Foote 10-9 Amherst Johns Hopkins 1998 TCNJ Jennifer Hart 12-11 (OT) Williams UMBC 1997 Middlebury Missy Foote 14-9 TCNJ Lehigh 1996 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 15-8 Middlebury Lehigh 1995 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-13 William Smith TCNJ 1994 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 29-11 William Smith Maryland 1993 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 10-9 William Smith Maryland 1992 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 5-3 William Smith Lehigh 1991 TCNJ Sharon Goldbren