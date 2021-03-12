Live coverage of the 2021 DI indoor track and field championship
Day 2: DI Indoor Track and Field championship continues
Today is day two of the DI indoor track and field championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The championship continues until March 13.
At the end of day one, Notre Dame led the women's side with 13 points with Ole Miss sitting in second with 11. Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens broke a collegiate record to win the pentathlon and Georgia's Kyle Garland leads the men's heptathlon.
You can see the full schedule for today's events in the screenshot above. Here's more ways to follow:
- Live championship coverage streams on ESPN3. A re-air of the championship will be at 9 p.m. ET Sunday, March 14, on ESPNU.
- Follow live results for the 2021 championship here
- See the meets' start list here.
- Here is the full list of student-athletes participating.
Results, standings from Day 1 of the 2021 men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships
Day 1 of the 2021 DI men's and women's indoor track and field championships has come to a close, and it's time to take a look at what went down.
- Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens posted a collegiate record with 4,746 points to win the pentathlon.
- The record Gittens broke was set exactly 5 years ago to the day by Georgia's Kendell Williams when she put up 4,703.
- Georgia's Kyle Garland leads the men's heptathlon through one day. There are still three events left on Friday, but the sophomore finished first in the high jump and third in the shot put. He has 3,555 points.
- Through one day and only two of 17 events scored, Notre Dame leads the women’s side with 13 points. Ole Miss sits in second with 11 followed by Louisville and Texas A&M in third with 10 points.
- Louisville's Makenli Forrest won the women's weight throw. Florida's Thomas Mardal won the men's weight throw.
SEE FULL RESULTS: Team Results | Men's Results | Women's Results
Mardal of Florida, Forrest of Louisville win men's and women's weight throw titles
In the men's weight throw, Thomas Mardal came in first place with a 24.46M.
Israel Oloyede of Arizona placed second (23.79M) while Manning Plater of Illinois finished third (22.73M).
On the women's side, things were extremely close. Louisville's Makenli Forrest took home first place with a 23.26M.
Rachel Tanczos of Notre Dame barely came in second (23.24M) while Shey Taiwo of Ole Miss placed third (22.94M).
FULL RESULTS: Men's Results | Women's Results
Texas A&M's Gittens sets collegiate record, wins pentathlon
Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M posted a performance to remember on Thursday.
The junior earned a collegiate record 4,746 points, which guided her to a first place finish in the women's pentathlon. The previous record was held by Georgia's Kendall Williams when she scored 4,703 on the same date in 2016.
Anna Hall of Georgia and Erin Marsh of Duke finished second and third.
Georgia's Kyle Garland leads men's heptathlon through Thursday
Kyle Garland of Georgia finished Thursday's men's heptathlon events in first place with a score of 3,555.
Leo Neugebauer of Texas, who carried the lead for most of the day, sits in second while Georgia's Karel Tilga ended up in third place.
There are still three more events in the heptathlon to complete on Friday:
- 60M hurdles
- Pole vault
- 1000M
Full heptathlon standings after men's shot put
In the heptathlon men's shot put, Georgia's Karel Tilga finished first at 16.04M.
Oregon's Max Vollmer (15.82M) and Georgia's Kyle Garland (15.41M) finished second and third.
Click here for complete results from the heptathlon men's shot put.
Full pentathlon standings after women's high jump
In the pentathlon women's high jump, Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens strengthened her lead atop the day's standings at 1.93M, which was good for first place.
Georgia's Anna Hall (1.87M) and Kentucky's Annika Williams (1.81M) finished second and third.
Texas' Leo Neugebauer wins heptathlon men's long jump
Leo Neugebauer of Texas won the heptathlon men's long jump at 7.87M.
Georgia's Karel Tilga (7.62M) and Pittsburgh's Felix Wolter (7.58) finished behind him.
Duke's Erin Marsh takes the pentathlon women's 60M hurdles
Erin Marsh of Duke finished first in the pentathlon women's 60M hurdles at 8.13.
Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M came in second at 8.27. Shayla Broughton of Mississippi State finished third at 8.37.
Michigan's Ayden Owens takes the heptathlon men's 60M
Ayden Owens of Michigan won the first event of the day, which was the heptathlon men's 60M. He did it with a time of 6.82.
Etamar Bhastekar from Arkansas came in second in 6.91. Peyton Haack of Iowa finished third in 6.96
Day 1: DI Indoor Track and Field championship begins today
Today is day one of the DI indoor track and field championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The championship continues until March 13.
Today's schedule includes events in the men's heptathlon and women's pentathlon. You can see the full schedule in the screenshot above. Here's more ways to follow:
2021 NCAA Division I men's and women's indoor track and field championship selections revealed
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The championships, hosted by the University of Arkansas, will be held March 11-13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This is a closed event and fans will not be allowed in attendance.
The complete list of participants is available here.
Live championship coverage will be streamed on ESPN3. Additional details on times of the live ESPN3 coverage will be forthcoming. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 14 on ESPNU.
For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships, click or tap here.
Everything you need to know for Tuesday's selections
When: The 2021 DI indoor track and field championship selections will be on Tuesday, March 2.
Where: The selections will be released here on NCAA.com.
The 2021 men's and women's individual and team championships will be decided over three days — Thursday through Saturday, March 11-13. University of Arkansas will play host at Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
DI indoor track and field championship history
2019's indoor track and field championships were swept by the SEC, with Florida men and Arkansas women clinching the national titles in Birmingham, Alabama. Click or tap here for the full results, team and individual, from the 2019 championships.
The 2020 championships were canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. Here is the complete team national championship history for Division I men's and women's indoor track and field:
