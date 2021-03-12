Last Updated 1:13 PM, March 12, 2021
Live coverage of the 2021 DI indoor track and field championship

DI indoor track and field championships
5:42 pm, March 12, 2021

Day 2: DI Indoor Track and Field championship continues

Follow along for Day 2 of the DI indoor track and field championships.
Today is day two of the DI indoor track and field championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The championship continues until March 13.

At the end of day one, Notre Dame led the women's side with 13 points with Ole Miss sitting in second with 11. Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens broke a collegiate record to win the pentathlon and Georgia's Kyle Garland leads the men's heptathlon. 

You can see the full schedule for today's events in the screenshot above. Here's more ways to follow:

11:56 pm, March 11, 2021

Results, standings from Day 1 of the 2021 men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships

Tyra Gittens won the women's pentathlon Thursday

Day 1 of the 2021 DI men's and women's indoor track and field championships has come to a close, and it's time to take a look at what went down.

  • Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens posted a collegiate record with 4,746 points to win the pentathlon.
  • The record Gittens broke was set exactly 5 years ago to the day by Georgia's Kendell Williams when she put up 4,703.
  • Georgia's Kyle Garland leads the men's heptathlon through one day. There are still three events left on Friday, but the sophomore finished first in the high jump and third in the shot put. He has 3,555 points.
  • Through one day and only two of 17 events scored, Notre Dame leads the women’s side with 13 points. Ole Miss sits in second with 11 followed by Louisville and Texas A&M in third with 10 points. 
  • Louisville's Makenli Forrest won the women's weight throw. Florida's Thomas Mardal won the men's weight throw. 

SEE FULL RESULTS: Team Results | Men's Results | Women's Results 

1:32 am, March 12, 2021

Mardal of Florida, Forrest of Louisville win men's and women's weight throw titles

Thomas Mardal won the men's weight throw on Thursday.

In the men's weight throw, Thomas Mardal came in first place with a 24.46M.

Israel Oloyede of Arizona placed second (23.79M) while Manning Plater of Illinois finished third (22.73M).

On the women's side, things were extremely close. Louisville's Makenli Forrest took home first place with a 23.26M.

Rachel Tanczos of Notre Dame barely came in second (23.24M) while Shey Taiwo of Ole Miss placed third (22.94M).

FULL RESULTS: Men's Results | Women's Results 

11:11 pm, March 11, 2021

Texas A&M's Gittens sets collegiate record, wins pentathlon

Tyra Gittens had an incredible day en route to winning the women's pentathlon

Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M posted a performance to remember on Thursday.

The junior earned a collegiate record 4,746 points, which guided her to a first place finish in the women's pentathlon. The previous record was held by Georgia's Kendall Williams when she scored 4,703 on the same date in 2016. 

Anna Hall of Georgia and Erin Marsh of Duke finished second and third.

Click here for a complete look at the scoring.

9:56 pm, March 11, 2021

Georgia's Kyle Garland leads men's heptathlon through Thursday

Kyle Garland wins the men's heptathlon

Kyle Garland of Georgia finished Thursday's men's heptathlon events in first place with a score of 3,555.

Leo Neugebauer of Texas, who carried the lead for most of the day, sits in second while Georgia's Karel Tilga ended up in third place.

There are still three more events in the heptathlon to complete on Friday: 

  • 60M hurdles 
  • Pole vault 
  • 1000M  

Click here for a complete look at the scores from Thursday.

7:56 pm, March 11, 2021

Full heptathlon standings after men's shot put

Leo Neugebauer leads the men's heptathlon after the shot put

In the heptathlon men's shot put, Georgia's Karel Tilga finished first at 16.04M.

Oregon's Max Vollmer (15.82M) and Georgia's Kyle Garland (15.41M) finished second and third.

Click here for complete results from the heptathlon men's shot put.

7:46 pm, March 11, 2021

Full pentathlon standings after women's high jump

Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens leads the women's pentathlon standings

In the pentathlon women's high jump, Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens strengthened her lead atop the day's standings at 1.93M, which was good for first place.

Georgia's Anna Hall (1.87M) and Kentucky's Annika Williams (1.81M) finished second and third.

Click here for the complete results of the event.

6:47 pm, March 11, 2021

Texas' Leo Neugebauer wins heptathlon men's long jump

Leo Neugebauer won the men's long jump

Leo Neugebauer of Texas won the heptathlon men's long jump at 7.87M.

Georgia's Karel Tilga (7.62M) and Pittsburgh's Felix Wolter (7.58) finished behind him.

Click here for the full results.

6:40 pm, March 11, 2021

Duke's Erin Marsh takes the pentathlon women's 60M hurdles

Erin Marsh wins the women's 60M hurdles

Erin Marsh of Duke finished first in the pentathlon women's 60M hurdles at 8.13.

Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M came in second at 8.27. Shayla Broughton of Mississippi State finished third at 8.37.

Click here for the complete results.

5:25 pm, March 11, 2021

Michigan's Ayden Owens takes the heptathlon men's 60M

Ayden Owens wins the men's 60M heptathlon

Ayden Owens of Michigan won the first event of the day, which was the heptathlon men's 60M. He did it with a time of 6.82.

Etamar Bhastekar from Arkansas came in second in 6.91. Peyton Haack of Iowa finished third in 6.96

3:15 pm, March 11, 2021

Day 1: DI Indoor Track and Field championship begins today

Day 1 schedule

Today is day one of the DI indoor track and field championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The championship continues until March 13.

Today's schedule includes events in the men's heptathlon and women's pentathlon. You can see the full schedule in the screenshot above. Here's more ways to follow:

1:43 am, March 3, 2021

2021 NCAA Division I men's and women's indoor track and field championship selections revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships, hosted by the University of Arkansas, will be held March 11-13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.  This is a closed event and fans will not be allowed in attendance.

The complete list of participants is available here.

Live championship coverage will be streamed on ESPN3. Additional details on times of the live ESPN3 coverage will be forthcoming. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 14 on ESPNU. 

For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships, click or tap here.

7:21 pm, February 19, 2021

Everything you need to know for Tuesday's selections

When: The 2021 DI indoor track and field championship selections will be on Tuesday, March 2.
Where: The selections will be released here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 men's and women's individual and team championships will be decided over three days — Thursday through Saturday, March 11-13. University of Arkansas will play host at Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

7:21 pm, February 19, 2021

DI indoor track and field championship history

2019's indoor track and field championships were swept by the SEC, with Florida men and Arkansas women clinching the national titles in Birmingham, Alabama. Click or tap here for the full results, team and individual, from the 2019 championships.

The 2020 championships were canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. Here is the complete team national championship history for Division I men's and women's indoor track and field:

DI MEN

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 Florida Mike Holloway 55 Houston 44 Birmingham, Alabama
2018 Florida Mike Holloway 40 USC 37 College Station, Texas
2017 Texas A&M Pat Henry 46 Florida 45.5 College Station, Texas
2016 Oregon Robert Johnson 62 Arkansas 39 Birmingham, Alabama
2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 74 Florida 50 Fayetteville, Ark.
2014 Oregon Robert Johnson 62 Arkansas 54 New Mexico
2013 Arkansas Chris Bucknam 74 Florida 59 Arkansas
2012 Florida Mike Holloway 52 Arkansas 47 Boise State
2011 Florida Mike Holloway 52 Texas A&M 40 College Station, Texas
2010 Florida Mike Holloway 57 Oregon/Texas A&M 44 Arkansas
2009 Oregon Vin Lananna 54 Florida 36 Texas A&M
2008 Arizona State Greg Kraft 44 Florida State 41 Arkansas
2007 Wisconsin Ed Nuttycombe 40 Florida State 35 Arkansas
2006 Arkansas John McDonnell 53 LSU 41 Arkansas
2005 Arkansas John McDonnell 56 Florida 46 Arkansas
2004 LSU Pat Henry 44 *Arkansas/Florida 38 Arkansas
2003 Arkansas John McDonnell 54 Auburn 30 Arkansas
2002 Tennessee Bill Webb 62.5 Alabama 47 Arkansas
2001 LSU Pat Henry 34 TCU 33 Arkansas
2000 Arkansas John McDonnell 69.5 Stanford 52 Arkansas
1999 Arkansas John McDonnell 65 Stanford 42.5 Indianapolis
1998 Arkansas John McDonnell 56 Stanford 36.5 Indianapolis
1997 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Auburn 27 Indianapolis
1996 George Mason John Cook 39 Nebraska 31.5 Indianapolis
1995 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 George Mason/Tennessee 26 Indianapolis
1994 Arkansas John McDonnell 94 Tennessee 40 Indianapolis
1993 Arkansas John McDonnell 66 Clemson 30 Indianapolis
1992 Arkansas John McDonnell 53 Clemson 46 Indianapolis
1991 Arkansas John McDonnell 34 Georgetown 27 Indianapolis
1990 Arkansas John McDonnell 44 Florida 29 Indianapolis
1989 Arkansas John McDonnell 34 Florida 31 Indianapolis
1988 Arkansas John McDonnell 34 Illinois 29 Oklahoma City
1987 Arkansas John McDonnell 39 SMU 31 Oklahoma City
1986 Arkansas John McDonnell 49 Villanova 22 Oklahoma City
1985 Arkansas John McDonnell 70 Tennessee 29 Syracuse, N.Y.
1984 Arkansas John McDonnell 38 Washington State 28 Syracuse, N.Y.
1983 SMU Ted McLaughlin 43 Villanova 32 Pontiac, Mich.
1982 UTEP John Wedel 67 Arkansas 30 Pontiac, Mich.
1981 UTEP Ted Banks 76 SMU 51 Detroit
1980 UTEP Ted Banks 76 Villanova 42 Detroit
1979 Villanova Jim Elliott 52 UTEP 51 Detroit
1978 UTEP Ted Banks 44 Auburn 38 Detroit
1977 Washington State John Chaplin 25.5 UTEP 25 Detroit
1976 UTEP Ted Banks 23 Villanova 15 Detroit
1975 UTEP Ted Banks 36 Kansas 17.5 Detroit
1974 UTEP Ted Banks 19 Colorado 18 Detroit
1973 Manhattan Fred Dwyer 18 Kansas/Kent State/UTEP 12 Detroit
1972 Southern California Vern Wolfe 19 Bowling Green/Michigan State 18 Detroit
1971 Villanova Jim Elliott 22 UTEP 19.25 Detroit
1970 Kansas Bob Timmons 27.5 Villanova 26 Detroit
1969 Kansas Bob Timmons 41.5 Villanova 33 Detroit
1968 Villanova Jim Elliott 35.3 Southern California 25 Detroit
1967 Southern California Vern Wolfe 26 Oklahoma 17 Detroit
1966 Kansas Bob Timmons 14 Southern California 13 Detroit
1965 Missouri Tom Botts 14 Oklahoma State 12 Detroit

*Second-place finish vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

DI WOMEN

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS SITE
2019 Arkansas Lance Harter 62 Southern California 51 Birmingham, Alabama
2018 Georgia Petros Kyprianou 61 Arkansas 49 Texas A&M
2017 Oregon Robert Johnson 84 Georgia 51 Texas A&M
2016 Oregon Robert Johnson 53 Arkansas 50 Birmingham, Alabama
2015 Arkansas Lance Harter 63 Oregon 46 1/2  Fayetteville, Arkansas
2014 Oregon Robert Johnson 44 Texas 43 1/2 New Mexico
2013 Oregon Robert Johnson 56 Kansas 44 Arkansas
2012 Oregon Vin Lananna 49 Kansas 30 Boise State
2011 Oregon Vin Lananna 67 Texas 38 Texas A&M
2010 Oregon Vin Lananna 61 Tennessee 36 Arkansas
2009 Tennessee J.J. Clark 42 Texas A&M 37 Texas A&M
2008 Arizona State Greg Kraft 51 LSU 43 Arkansas
2007 Arizona State Greg Kraft 38 LSU 33 Arkansas
2006 Texas Bev Kearney 51 Stanford 36 Arkansas
2005 Tennessee J.J. Clark 46 Florida 36 Arkansas
2004 LSU Pat Henry 52 Florida 51 Arkansas
2003 LSU Pat Henry 62 Florida, South Carolina 44 Arkansas
2002 LSU Pat Henry 57 UCLA 43 Arkansas
2001 UCLA Jeanette Bolden 53 1/2 South Carolina 40 Arkansas
2000 UCLA Jeanette Bolden 51 South Carolina 41 Arkansas
1999 Texas Bev Kearney 61 LSU 57 Indianapolis
1998 Texas Bev Kearney 60 LSU 30 Indianapolis
1997 LSU Pat Henry 49 Texas, Wisconsin 39 Indianapolis
1996 LSU Pat Henry 52 Georgia 34 Indianapolis
1995 LSU Pat Henry 40 UCLA 37 Indianapolis
1994 LSU Pat Henry 48 Alabama 29 Indianapolis
1993 LSU Pat Henry 49 Wisconsin 44 Indianapolis
1992 Florida Bev Kearney 50 Stanford 26 Indianapolis
1991 LSU Pat Henry 48 Texas 39 Indianapolis
1990 Texas Terry Crawford 50 Wisconsin 26 Indianapolis
1989 LSU Pat Henry 61 Villanova 34 Indianapolis
1988 Texas Terry Crawford 71 Villanova 52 Oklahoma City
1987 LSU Billy Maxwell 49 Tennessee 30 Oklahoma City
1986 Texas Terry Crawford 31 Southern California, Tennesee 26 Oklahoma City
1985 Florida State Gary Winckler 34 Texas 32 Syracuse, N.Y.
1984 Nebraska Gary Pepin 59 Tennessee 48 Syracuse, N.Y.
1983 Nebraska Gary Pepin 47 Tennessee 44 Pontiac, Mich.

 

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS  
LSU  11
Oregon  7
Texas  6
Arizona State  2
Nebraska 2
Tenneessee  2
UCLA  2
Arkansas  1
Florida  1
Florida State 
Georgia 1