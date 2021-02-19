Live coverage of the 2021 DI indoor track and field championship selections
Everything you need to know for Tuesday's selections
When: The 2021 DI indoor track and field championship selections will be on Tuesday, March 2.
Where: The selections will be released here on NCAA.com.
The 2021 men's and women's individual and team championships will be decided over three days — Thursday through Saturday, March 11-13. University of Arkansas will play host at Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
DI indoor track and field championship history
2019's indoor track and field championships were swept by the SEC, with Florida men and Arkansas women clinching the national titles in Birmingham, Alabama. Click or tap here for the full results, team and individual, from the 2019 championships.
The 2020 championships were canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. Here is the complete team national championship history for Division I men's and women's indoor track and field:
DI MEN
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|55
|Houston
|44
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2018
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|40
|USC
|37
|College Station, Texas
|2017
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|46
|Florida
|45.5
|College Station, Texas
|2016
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|62
|Arkansas
|39
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2015
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|74
|Florida
|50
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|2014
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|62
|Arkansas
|54
|New Mexico
|2013
|Arkansas
|Chris Bucknam
|74
|Florida
|59
|Arkansas
|2012
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|52
|Arkansas
|47
|Boise State
|2011
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|52
|Texas A&M
|40
|College Station, Texas
|2010
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|57
|Oregon/Texas A&M
|44
|Arkansas
|2009
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|54
|Florida
|36
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|44
|Florida State
|41
|Arkansas
|2007
|Wisconsin
|Ed Nuttycombe
|40
|Florida State
|35
|Arkansas
|2006
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|53
|LSU
|41
|Arkansas
|2005
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|56
|Florida
|46
|Arkansas
|2004
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|44
|*Arkansas/Florida
|38
|Arkansas
|2003
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|54
|Auburn
|30
|Arkansas
|2002
|Tennessee
|Bill Webb
|62.5
|Alabama
|47
|Arkansas
|2001
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|34
|TCU
|33
|Arkansas
|2000
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|69.5
|Stanford
|52
|Arkansas
|1999
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|65
|Stanford
|42.5
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|56
|Stanford
|36.5
|Indianapolis
|1997
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|Auburn
|27
|Indianapolis
|1996
|George Mason
|John Cook
|39
|Nebraska
|31.5
|Indianapolis
|1995
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|George Mason/Tennessee
|26
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|94
|Tennessee
|40
|Indianapolis
|1993
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|66
|Clemson
|30
|Indianapolis
|1992
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|53
|Clemson
|46
|Indianapolis
|1991
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|34
|Georgetown
|27
|Indianapolis
|1990
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|44
|Florida
|29
|Indianapolis
|1989
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|34
|Florida
|31
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|34
|Illinois
|29
|Oklahoma City
|1987
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|39
|SMU
|31
|Oklahoma City
|1986
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|49
|Villanova
|22
|Oklahoma City
|1985
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|70
|Tennessee
|29
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1984
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|38
|Washington State
|28
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1983
|SMU
|Ted McLaughlin
|43
|Villanova
|32
|Pontiac, Mich.
|1982
|UTEP
|John Wedel
|67
|Arkansas
|30
|Pontiac, Mich.
|1981
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|76
|SMU
|51
|Detroit
|1980
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|76
|Villanova
|42
|Detroit
|1979
|Villanova
|Jim Elliott
|52
|UTEP
|51
|Detroit
|1978
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|44
|Auburn
|38
|Detroit
|1977
|Washington State
|John Chaplin
|25.5
|UTEP
|25
|Detroit
|1976
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|23
|Villanova
|15
|Detroit
|1975
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|36
|Kansas
|17.5
|Detroit
|1974
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|19
|Colorado
|18
|Detroit
|1973
|Manhattan
|Fred Dwyer
|18
|Kansas/Kent State/UTEP
|12
|Detroit
|1972
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|19
|Bowling Green/Michigan State
|18
|Detroit
|1971
|Villanova
|Jim Elliott
|22
|UTEP
|19.25
|Detroit
|1970
|Kansas
|Bob Timmons
|27.5
|Villanova
|26
|Detroit
|1969
|Kansas
|Bob Timmons
|41.5
|Villanova
|33
|Detroit
|1968
|Villanova
|Jim Elliott
|35.3
|Southern California
|25
|Detroit
|1967
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|26
|Oklahoma
|17
|Detroit
|1966
|Kansas
|Bob Timmons
|14
|Southern California
|13
|Detroit
|1965
|Missouri
|Tom Botts
|14
|Oklahoma State
|12
|Detroit
*Second-place finish vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.
DI WOMEN
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2019
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|62
|Southern California
|51
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2018
|Georgia
|Petros Kyprianou
|61
|Arkansas
|49
|Texas A&M
|2017
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|84
|Georgia
|51
|Texas A&M
|2016
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|53
|Arkansas
|50
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2015
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|63
|Oregon
|46 1/2
|Fayetteville, Arkansas
|2014
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|44
|Texas
|43 1/2
|New Mexico
|2013
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|56
|Kansas
|44
|Arkansas
|2012
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|49
|Kansas
|30
|Boise State
|2011
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|67
|Texas
|38
|Texas A&M
|2010
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|61
|Tennessee
|36
|Arkansas
|2009
|Tennessee
|J.J. Clark
|42
|Texas A&M
|37
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|51
|LSU
|43
|Arkansas
|2007
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|38
|LSU
|33
|Arkansas
|2006
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|51
|Stanford
|36
|Arkansas
|2005
|Tennessee
|J.J. Clark
|46
|Florida
|36
|Arkansas
|2004
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|52
|Florida
|51
|Arkansas
|2003
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|62
|Florida, South Carolina
|44
|Arkansas
|2002
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|57
|UCLA
|43
|Arkansas
|2001
|UCLA
|Jeanette Bolden
|53 1/2
|South Carolina
|40
|Arkansas
|2000
|UCLA
|Jeanette Bolden
|51
|South Carolina
|41
|Arkansas
|1999
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|61
|LSU
|57
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|60
|LSU
|30
|Indianapolis
|1997
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|49
|Texas, Wisconsin
|39
|Indianapolis
|1996
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|52
|Georgia
|34
|Indianapolis
|1995
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|40
|UCLA
|37
|Indianapolis
|1994
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|48
|Alabama
|29
|Indianapolis
|1993
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|49
|Wisconsin
|44
|Indianapolis
|1992
|Florida
|Bev Kearney
|50
|Stanford
|26
|Indianapolis
|1991
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|48
|Texas
|39
|Indianapolis
|1990
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|50
|Wisconsin
|26
|Indianapolis
|1989
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|61
|Villanova
|34
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|71
|Villanova
|52
|Oklahoma City
|1987
|LSU
|Billy Maxwell
|49
|Tennessee
|30
|Oklahoma City
|1986
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|31
|Southern California, Tennesee
|26
|Oklahoma City
|1985
|Florida State
|Gary Winckler
|34
|Texas
|32
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1984
|Nebraska
|Gary Pepin
|59
|Tennessee
|48
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1983
|Nebraska
|Gary Pepin
|47
|Tennessee
|44
|Pontiac, Mich.
|TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS
|LSU
|11
|Oregon
|7
|Texas
|6
|Arizona State
|2
|Nebraska
|2
|Tenneessee
|2
|UCLA
|2
|Arkansas
|1
|Florida
|1
|Florida State
|1
|Georgia
|1