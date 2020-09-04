College basketball: Schedule, latest COVID-19 news for the 2020-21 season

We're getting closer to the mid-September time the NCAA's Dan Gavitt told us we'd know more about when the men's and women's college basketball season will begin — and what it will look like when it does.

Gavitt, the NCAA Senior VP of Basketball, said last month that he and NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees, will provide an update and recommendations on a start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season in mid-September.

"By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic," Gavitt said in an August statement. "We recognize that we are living and operating in an uncertain time, and it is likely that mid-September will be just the first milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season and the NCAA basketball championships."

The men's college basketball season was originally scheduled to begin Nov. 10.