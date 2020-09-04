College basketball: Schedule, latest COVID-19 news for the 2020-21 season
We expect to know soon when the season will start
We're getting closer to the mid-September time the NCAA's Dan Gavitt told us we'd know more about when the men's and women's college basketball season will begin — and what it will look like when it does.
Gavitt, the NCAA Senior VP of Basketball, said last month that he and NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees, will provide an update and recommendations on a start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season in mid-September.
"By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic," Gavitt said in an August statement. "We recognize that we are living and operating in an uncertain time, and it is likely that mid-September will be just the first milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season and the NCAA basketball championships."
The men's college basketball season was originally scheduled to begin Nov. 10.
The tentative NCAA women's basketball tournament schedule
Here's a glance of the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament schedule. NCAA VP Lynn Holzman said she is confident there will be a tournament and a championship, but the committee is still looking at different options to ensure the safety of all student-athletes.
- Selection Show: March 15
- First Round: March 19-20
- Second Round: March 21-22
- Albany Regional: TBD
- Austin Regional: TBD
- Cincinnati Regional: TBD
- Spokane Regional: TBD
- Women's Final Four: April 2, in San Antonio
- National Championship: April 4, in San Antonio
The men's March Madness schedule, as of right now
Here is the 2021 men's March Madness schedule, as it stands right now. The NCAA's Dan Gavitt said last month the NCAA is considering many options on how to hold the tournament safely. So these dates can change, but there's where we stand right now:
- Selection Sunday: March 14
- First Four: March 16-17
- First Round: March 18-19
- Second Round: March 20-21
- Sweet 16: March 25-26
- Elite Eight: March 27-28
- Final Four (national semifinals): April 3, in Indianapolis
- National Championship: April 5, in Indianapolis
Ivy League postponement means no basketball this fall
On July 8, the Ivy League became the first athletic conference to announce it would not hold athletic competition during the fall semester. Under this ruling, Ivy League men's and women's basketball would not be able to begin play until the conclusion of the academic term.
“As a leadership group, we have a responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of the students who attend our institutions, as well as the faculty and staff who work at our schools. These decisions are extremely difficult, particularly when they impact meaningful student-athlete experiences that so many value and cherish," according to a joint statement from the Ivy League Council of Presidents.
Pac-12 Conference postpones basketball through the end of 2020
On August 11, the Pac-12 Conference announced that it postponed all sports competition through the end of the calendar year. This decision will sideline the conference's men's and women's basketball programs until at least Jan. 1. According to the release, the league state that when COVID-19 conditions improve, it will consider a return to competition for affected sports after Jan. 1, 2021.
“Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year," Oregon president Michael H. Schill said in the release.
NCAA 'confident' we'll have a women's basketball season, championship
NCAA Vice President of Women’s Basketball Lynn Holzman told NCAA.com's Andy Katz on Sept. 2 she's “confident that we will have a season, and certainly will have a championship."
Holzman's statement comes after Dan Gavitt announced that an update on a start date for college basketball could come in mid-September. You can watch Holzman's full interview with Katz and Division I Women’s Basketball Committee chair Nina King above.
NCAA President Emmert: Highest priority is winter and spring sports
NCAA President Mark Emmert said winter and spring sports are the NCAA's highest priority after both missed out on championships in 2020 due to the coronavirus. This statement came during an announcement in which Emmert said the NCAA would not hold DI fall championships this year.
Emmert's full conversation with Andy Katz, which was published Aug. 13, is available below: