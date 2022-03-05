Live coverage of the DIII men's basketball championship

Last Updated 8:29 AM, March 05, 2022Live coverage of the DIII men's basketball championshipShare See who made the cut in the 2022 DIII men's basketball selection show 32:53 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:13 pm, March 5, 2022Second round matchups set There are 16 total second-round matchups on Saturday. Here's the complete list: Stockton vs. Johns Hopkins, 4:30 p.m. Keene State vs. Oswego State, 5:35 p.m. Stevens vs. Williams, 5:50 p.m. Nazareth vs. UMass Dartmouth, 6:05 p.m. WPI vs. Penn State Harrisburg, 6:20 p.m. Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Trinity (TX), 6:30 p.m. Elmhurst vs. Pomona-Pfizer, 6:40 p.m. WashU vs. Wheaton (IL), 6:50 p.m. Randolph-Macon vs. Babson, 7 p.m. Emory vs. Wabash, 7:10 p.m. Marietta vs. Rochester (NY), 7:15 p.m. Christopher Newport vs. Susquehanna, 7:30 p.m. Wesleyan (CT) vs. Rensselaer, 7:40 p.m. Illinois Wesleyan vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse, 7:45 p.m. Wisconsin-Platteville vs. Calvin, 8 p.m. Wisconsin-Oshkosh vs. CWRU, 8:15 p.m. Click here for the complete bracket. 3:30 am, March 5, 2022Friday's first round scoresThe DIII men's basketball tournament started Friday with 32 games in the first round. Here's a rundown of the final scores: Johns Hopkins 63, Yeshiva 59 Oswego State 82, Hood 73 Williams 95, Neumann 57 UMass Dartmouth 86, Emerson 83 Penn State Harrisburg 63, Saint Joseph (CT) 53 Trinity (TX) 77, Whitworth 52 Pomona-Pitzer 67, Northwestern-St. Paul 66 Rochester (NY) 88, Eastern 65 Wheaton (IL) 71, Hope 69 Babson 80, DeSales 67 Stockton 87, Wilson 52 Wabash 91, Berry 79 Susquehanna 94, Rowan 84 Rensselaer 78, Nichols 58 Calvin 77, Saint John's (MN) 71 Wisconsin-La Crosse 90, Heidelberg 86 Keene State 84, Swarthmore 83 CWRU 91, Dubuque 87 (OT) Stevens 84, Mount Union 74 Nazareth 78, Westfield State 71 WPI 77, Vassar 58 Mary Hardin-Baylor 88, Chapman 81 Elmhurst 95, Washington & Jefferson 70 WashU 71, Cornell College 58 Randolph-Macon 99, Mitchell 57 Emory 65, Averett 60 Marietta 91, Medaille 79 Christopher Newport 88, Baruch 50 Wesleyan (CT) 81, Husson 61 Illinois Wesleyan 73, Franklin 55 Wisconsin-Platteville 76, Marian (WI) 59 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 92, Blackburn 74 Click here to view the full bracket. The tournament continues Saturday with 16 second round games. 5:41 pm, February 28, 20222022 DIII men's basketball championship field revealedOn Monday, Feb. 28 the 2022 division III men's basketball championship field was revealed. These teams received at-large bids for the tournament: Babson (18-7) Calvin (20-8) Case Western Reserve (18-6) Chapman (22-4) DeSales (22-5) Eastern (21-5) Emerson (18-7) Heidelberg (18-7) Illinois Wesleyan (21-5) Massachusetts Dartmouth (24-4) Mount Union (23-4) Rensselaer (21-5) Click here to view the full bracket. All games, except the semifinals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be held March 18-19 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN. 5:50 pm, February 25, 2022How to watch the 2022 DIII men's basketball selection show The DIII men's basketball championship selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com Monday, February 28 at 12:45 p.m. ET. Shortly after the show, the bracket will be live here. The championship game will be March 19 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Matt Lewis 96-82 Swarthmore Fort Wayne, Indiana 2018 Nebraska Wesleyan Dale Wellman 78-72 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Salem, Va. 2017 Babson Stephen Brennan 79-78 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va. 2016 St. Thomas (MN) John Tauer 82-76 Benedictine (Ill.) Salem, Va. 2015 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-5) Bob Semling 70-54 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va. 2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 75-73 Williams Salem, Va. 2013 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 87-70 Mary Hardin-Baylor Atlanta, Ga. 2012 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 63-60 Cabrini Salem, Va. 2011 St. Thomas (30-3) Steve Fritz 78-54 Wooster Salem, Va. 2010 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-4) Bob Semling 78-73 Williams Salem, Va. 2009 Washington-St. Louis (29-4) Mark Edwards 61-52 Richard Stockton Salem, Va. 2008 Washington-St. Louis (25-6) Mark Edwards 90-68 Amherst Salem, Va. 2007 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 80-67 Virginia Wesleyan Salem, Va. 2006 Virginia Wesleyan (30-3) David Macedo 59-56 Wittenberg Salem, Va. 2005 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-3) Jack Bennett 73-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Salem, Va. 2004 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-5) Jack Bennett 84-82 Williams Salem, Va. 2003 Williams (31-1) David Paulsen 67-65 Gustavus Adolphus Salem, Va. 2002 Otterbein (30-3) Dick Reynolds 102-83 Elizabethtown Salem, Va. 2001 Catholic (28-5) Mike Lonergan 76-62 William Paterson Salem, Va. 2000 Calvin (30-2) Kevin vande Streek 79-75 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Salem, Va. 1999 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-2) Bo Ryan 76-75 (ot) Hampden-Sydney Salem, Va. 1998 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-0) Bo Ryan 69-56 Hope Salem, Va. 1997 Illinois Wesleyan (29-2) Dennie Bridges 89-86 Nebraska Wesleyan Salem, Va. 1996 Rowan (28-4) John Giannini 100-93 Hope Salem, Va. 1995 Wisconsin-Platteville (31-0) Bo Ryan 69-55 Manchester Buffalo, N.Y. 1994 Lebanon Valley (28-4) Pat Flannery 66-59 (ot) New York University Buffalo, N.Y. 1993 Ohio Northern (28-2) Joe Campoli 71-68 Augustana (Ill.) Buffalo, N.Y. 1992 Calvin (31-1) Ed Douma 62-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Springfield, Ohio 1991 Wisconsin-Platteville (28-3) Bo Ryan 81-74 Franklin & Marshall Springfield, Ohio 1990 Rochester (N.Y.) (27-5) Mike Neer 43-42 DePauw Springfield, Ohio 1989 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-2) Dave Vander Meulen 94-86 TCNJ Springfield, Ohio 1988 Ohio Wesleyan (27-5) Gene Mehaffey 92-70 Scranton Grand Rapids, Mich. 1987 North Park (28-3) Bosco Djurickovic 106-100 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich. 1986 SUNY Potsdam (32-0) Jerry Welsh 76-73 LeMoyne-Owen Grand Rapids, Mich. 1985 North Park (27-4) Bosco Djurickovic 72-71 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich. 1984 Wisconsin-Whitewater (27-4) Dave Vander Meulen 103-86 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich. 1983 Scranton (27-5) Bob Bessoir 64-63 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Mich. 1982 Wabash (24-4) Mac Petty 83-62 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich. 1981 SUNY Potsdam (30-2) Jerry Welsh 67-65 (ot) Augustana (Ill.) Rock Island, Ill. 1980 North Park (28-3) Dan McCarrell 83-76 Upsala Rock Island, Ill. 1979 North Park (26-5) Dan McCarrell 66-62 SUNY Potsdam Rock Island, Ill. 1978 North Park (29-2) Dan McCarrell 69-57 Widener Rock Island, Ill. 1977 Wittenberg (23-5) Larry Hunter 79-66 Oneonta State Rock Island, Ill. 1976 Scranton (29-3) Bob Bessoir 60-57 Wittenberg Reading, Pa. 1975 LeMoyne-Owen (27-5) Jerry johnson 57-54 Rowan Reading, Pa. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link