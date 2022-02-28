NCAA DIII men’s basketball championship: Bracket, schedule, how to follow

Last Updated 4:24 PM, February 28, 2022NCAA DIII men’s basketball championship: Bracket, schedule, how to followShare See who made the cut in the 2022 DIII men's basketball selection show 32:53 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest5:41 pm, February 28, 20222022 DIII men's basketball championship field revealedOn Monday, Feb. 28 the 2022 division III men's basketball championship field was revealed. These teams received at-large bids for the tournament: Babson (18-7) Calvin (20-8) Case Western Reserve (18-6) Chapman (22-4) DeSales (22-5) Eastern (21-5) Emerson (18-7) Heidelberg (18-7) Illinois Wesleyan (21-5) Massachusetts Dartmouth (24-4) Mount Union (23-4) Rensselaer (21-5) Click here to view the full bracket. All games, except the semifinals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be held March 18-19 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN.

How to watch the 2022 DIII men's basketball selection show

The DIII men's basketball championship selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com Monday, February 28 at 12:45 p.m. ET. Shortly after the show, the bracket will be live here. The championship game will be March 19 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

DIII men's basketball championship history

Wisconsin-Oshkosh currently holds the DIII men's basketball championship title after its win in 2019. The championship games were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Matt Lewis 96-82 Swarthmore Fort Wayne, Indiana 2018 Nebraska Wesleyan Dale Wellman 78-72 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Salem, Va. 2017 Babson Stephen Brennan 79-78 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va. 2016 St. Thomas (MN) John Tauer 82-76 Benedictine (Ill.) Salem, Va. 2015 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-5) Bob Semling 70-54 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va. 2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 75-73 Williams Salem, Va. 2013 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 87-70 Mary Hardin-Baylor Atlanta, Ga. 2012 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 63-60 Cabrini Salem, Va. 2011 St. Thomas (30-3) Steve Fritz 78-54 Wooster Salem, Va. 2010 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-4) Bob Semling 78-73 Williams Salem, Va. 2009 Washington-St. Louis (29-4) Mark Edwards 61-52 Richard Stockton Salem, Va. 2008 Washington-St. Louis (25-6) Mark Edwards 90-68 Amherst Salem, Va. 2007 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 80-67 Virginia Wesleyan Salem, Va. 2006 Virginia Wesleyan (30-3) David Macedo 59-56 Wittenberg Salem, Va. 2005 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-3) Jack Bennett 73-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Salem, Va. 2004 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-5) Jack Bennett 84-82 Williams Salem, Va. 2003 Williams (31-1) David Paulsen 67-65 Gustavus Adolphus Salem, Va. 2002 Otterbein (30-3) Dick Reynolds 102-83 Elizabethtown Salem, Va. 2001 Catholic (28-5) Mike Lonergan 76-62 William Paterson Salem, Va. 2000 Calvin (30-2) Kevin vande Streek 79-75 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Salem, Va. 1999 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-2) Bo Ryan 76-75 (ot) Hampden-Sydney Salem, Va. 1998 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-0) Bo Ryan 69-56 Hope Salem, Va. 1997 Illinois Wesleyan (29-2) Dennie Bridges 89-86 Nebraska Wesleyan Salem, Va. 1996 Rowan (28-4) John Giannini 100-93 Hope Salem, Va. 1995 Wisconsin-Platteville (31-0) Bo Ryan 69-55 Manchester Buffalo, N.Y. 1994 Lebanon Valley (28-4) Pat Flannery 66-59 (ot) New York University Buffalo, N.Y. 1993 Ohio Northern (28-2) Joe Campoli 71-68 Augustana (Ill.) Buffalo, N.Y. 1992 Calvin (31-1) Ed Douma 62-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Springfield, Ohio 1991 Wisconsin-Platteville (28-3) Bo Ryan 81-74 Franklin & Marshall Springfield, Ohio 1990 Rochester (N.Y.) (27-5) Mike Neer 43-42 DePauw Springfield, Ohio 1989 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-2) Dave Vander Meulen 94-86 TCNJ Springfield, Ohio 1988 Ohio Wesleyan (27-5) Gene Mehaffey 92-70 Scranton Grand Rapids, Mich. 1987 North Park (28-3) Bosco Djurickovic 106-100 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich. 1986 SUNY Potsdam (32-0) Jerry Welsh 76-73 LeMoyne-Owen Grand Rapids, Mich. 1985 North Park (27-4) Bosco Djurickovic 72-71 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich. 1984 Wisconsin-Whitewater (27-4) Dave Vander Meulen 103-86 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich. 1983 Scranton (27-5) Bob Bessoir 64-63 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Mich. 1982 Wabash (24-4) Mac Petty 83-62 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich. 1981 SUNY Potsdam (30-2) Jerry Welsh 67-65 (ot) Augustana (Ill.) Rock Island, Ill. 1980 North Park (28-3) Dan McCarrell 83-76 Upsala Rock Island, Ill. 1979 North Park (26-5) Dan McCarrell 66-62 SUNY Potsdam Rock Island, Ill. 1978 North Park (29-2) Dan McCarrell 69-57 Widener Rock Island, Ill. 1977 Wittenberg (23-5) Larry Hunter 79-66 Oneonta State Rock Island, Ill. 1976 Scranton (29-3) Bob Bessoir 60-57 Wittenberg Reading, Pa. 1975 LeMoyne-Owen (27-5) Jerry johnson 57-54 Rowan Reading, Pa.