NCAA sports news: Schedule changes, coronavirus updates for all sports
DIII Middle Atlantic Conference suspends competition of fall sports
Division III's Middle Atlantic Conference announced on Friday, July 24 that it will suspend competition for all intercollegiate athletics through the fall semester. The full statement can be read here.
University presidents, athletic directors and the conference's COVID-19 advisory group will continue to evaluate athletics through the 2020-21 year to address the following:
- Engaging fall, winter and spring sport student-athletes in the fall term with coaches following all institutional, local and national health and safety guidelines.
- Shifting fall sport competitive seasons to the spring, insofar as possible.
- Scheduling winter sports competition beginning in 2021.
- Implementing league-wide and campus safety measures for practices and competitions when they do occur.
- Developing league-wide and institutional personal and professional development programming.
"The MAC Presidents are well aware of the important role athletics plays in the lives of student-athletes and are committed to exploring creative approaches and alternatives that will provide future competitive experiences for fall sport student-athletes in the spring semester as circumstances allow." the announcement states.
Friday, July 24
Here's what you need to know this morning, Friday, July 24:
- The Gulf South Conference announced Thursday its plan to delay fall sports. A specific return date has not yet been finalized, though the conference has determined the date will fall during the last week of September or the first week of October. The GSC will play conference-only schedules in football, volleyball and soccer.
- The Sun Belt Conference also announced that it will delay fall sports. The first permissible date of competition is set for Sept. 3. Rescheduling competition will be determined by each individual member of the Sun Belt.
July 23, 2020
DII Gulf South Conference to delay start of fall sports
Division II's Gulf South Conference announced on Thursday, July 23 that it will delay the start of fall sports to either the last week of September or the first week of October. The full statement can be read here.
"Administrators from across the league will jointly work on a schedule that fits the timeline for competition in an effort to provide a meaningful fall competition season for conference members. To accommodate this new schedule, soccer, volleyball, and football will exclusively play against conference opponents," the announcement states.
Thursday, July 23
Here's what you need to know this morning, Thursday, July 23:
- The Ohio Valley Conference (DI) has postponed the start of competition in fall Olympic sports until Sept. 17. The OVC will also have conference-only games in women's soccer and volleyball. This announcement does not involve football.
- The American Athletic Conference (DI) is delaying the beginning of the fall Olympic sports season until at least Sept. 1. This delay includes exhibition and non-conference game in men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.
- The North Coast Athletic Conference (DIII) has suspended all competition through Dec. 31, 2020. The NCAC announced it will "explore all options" in regards to returning to competition in the spring.
- The Liberty League (DIII) will not play any competition or championships through Dec. 31, 2020. The Liberty League will look into the feasibility of holding fall sports in the spring term.
Big South to start fall sports on Sept. 3
The Big South announced on Wednesday, July 22 that it will start fall sports on Thursday, Sept. 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The full statement can be read here.
The new starting date includes exhibition and games for men's and women's soccer, volleyball and men's and women's cross country. The new start date coincides with the beginning of the football season (Sept. 3).
"The decision was made by the league’s Executive Committee in consultation with the Big South Council of Athletics Directors, Chief Executive Officers and medical professionals, and provides each member institution the opportunity to further focus on return to competition protocols and necessary resources to facilitate the resocialization process, while maintaining competitive opportunities for its student-athletes this fall," the announcement states.
Tuesday, July 21
Here's what you need to know for Tuesday, July 21:
- Starting yesterday, DI men's and women's basketball teams can begin summer athletics activities. They can last up to eight weeks or until the first day of classes or Sept. 15 — whichever is earlier. Activities, both virtual and in-person, can't exceed a combined eight hours per week. You can find more info here.
- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has postponed all scheduled fall sports and SWAC championships because of COVID-19. The SWAC has started planning on a schedule for fall sports during the 2021 spring semester. More info here.
NCAA issues next set of return-to-sport guidelines
The NCAA Sport Science Institute has announced updated guidelines and recommendations to protect student-athletes and prevent community spread of COVID-19.
Here are some of the guidelines:
- Daily self-health checks.
- The appropriate use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competition and outside of athletics.
- Testing strategies for all athletics activities, including pre-season, regular season and post-season.
- Testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high contact risk sports.
- Member schools must adhere to public health standards set by their local communities.
Click or tap here for more information about the NCAA's guidelines.
SWAC fall sports announcement
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has postponed fall sports because of COVID-19. The fall sports include football, men's cross country, women's cross country, women's soccer and women's volleyball.
However, the SWAC has already started planning on holding fall sports during the 2021 spring semester. For football, the plan involves a seven-game conference schedule season that begins with an eight-week training period starting January 2021. Teams will play six conference games and have an option to play one non-conference game.