NCAA sports news: Schedule changes, coronavirus updates for all sports

Division III's Middle Atlantic Conference announced on Friday, July 24 that it will suspend competition for all intercollegiate athletics through the fall semester. The full statement can be read here.

University presidents, athletic directors and the conference's COVID-19 advisory group will continue to evaluate athletics through the 2020-21 year to address the following:

Engaging fall, winter and spring sport student-athletes in the fall term with coaches following all institutional, local and national health and safety guidelines.

Shifting fall sport competitive seasons to the spring, insofar as possible.

Scheduling winter sports competition beginning in 2021.

Implementing league-wide and campus safety measures for practices and competitions when they do occur.

Developing league-wide and institutional personal and professional development programming.

"The MAC Presidents are well aware of the important role athletics plays in the lives of student-athletes and are committed to exploring creative approaches and alternatives that will provide future competitive experiences for fall sport student-athletes in the spring semester as circumstances allow." the announcement states.