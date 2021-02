Live coverage of the 2021 college rifle championship

The NCAA Men's and Women's Rifle Committee announced the teams and individual qualifiers for the 2021 NC Men's and Women's Rifle Championships. The events are scheduled for March 12-13 and will be hosted by Ohio State University.

Below you will find the team and individual qualifiers for the Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle, as well as the individual alternates for each event. For more on what the committee based their selections on, review the official press release here.

Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle)

Air Force

Alaska Fairbanks

Kentucky

Memphis

Nebraska

Ole Miss

TCU

West Virginia

Individual Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position)

Allison Henry, Murray State

Matias Kiuru, Murray State

Kyle Kutz, Army West Point

Makenzie Sheffield, NC State

Michael Zanti, Navy

Individual Qualifiers (Air Rifle)

Kayla Andreoli, Akron

Ariel Hall, Ohio State

Matias Kiuru, Murray State

Kimberlee Nettles, North Georgia

Alternates (Smallbore Three-Position)

Wyatt Openshaw, Akron

Bryce Ward, Morehead State

Alternates (Air Rifle)