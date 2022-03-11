Live coverage of the NCAA rifle championship

After Day 1 of the 2022 NC rifle championship, Kentucky is in the lead. The defending champs put up a total of 2,360 points.

Here's the top 5 teams after one day. Click here for complete results.

Kentucky: 2,360 points Alaska Fairbanks: 2,351 points TCU: 2,350 points Air Force: 2,342 points Ole Miss: 2,337 points

The 2022 NC rifle championship will continue tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET. You can watch all the action here on NCAA.com.