2023 NCAA rifle championship: Selection show info on how and when to watch

NCAA Photos

The 2023 NC rifle selection show will take place Monday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it right here on NCAA.com. Shortly after, we will have the full field listed right here. A maximum of 48 competitors will be selected to attend the championships.

When: Monday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Live on NCAA.com

This year's rifle championships will take place Mar. 10-11 at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio.

Individual and team competition in smallbore is scheduled for Friday, March 10 while air rifle competition will be on Saturday, March 11.