Alaska Fairbanks wins 2023 NC rifle championship

❗The Alaska Nanooks are NATIONAL CHAMPIONS❗



The Nanooks finished the weekend with a 4729 and two athletes in the air rifle final, Rylan Kissell shooting an NCAA Championship Record of 600 and Rachael Charles a 598!

Finals will begin at 2PM EST!#NanookNation pic.twitter.com/CfNCsvLseZ — Alaska Rifle (@NanooksRifle) March 11, 2023

Alaska Fairbanks sits alone atop the college rifle world.

The Nanooks won the national championship Saturday in Akron, Ohio by totaling an aggregate score of 4,729. They dethroned two-time defending champ Kentucky, who tallied a score of 4,713.

TCU finished as the runner-up for the third straight year, this time scoring 4,717.

In the individual standings, Alaska Fairbanks landed three top-10 finishers in the smallbore competition and two top-5 finishers in air rifle.

