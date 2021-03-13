Kentucky wins the 2021 college rifle championship

As the 2021 college rifle championships come to a close, Kentucky has won the 2021 NCAA rifle championship. The Wildcats edged 2019 champion TCU 4,731 to 4,722 in this year's overall team scoring.

The Horned Frogs won the air rifle team competition with 2,380 points in addition to a second place finish overall. Kentucky won the smallbore team competition on Day 1 of this year's championships.

In the final event of the 2021 championships, Kentucky's Mary Tucker topped teammate Will Shaner for the individual air rifle championship. Tucker scored 249.4 points to Shaner's 248.7. Mississippi's Lea Horvath placed third with 228 points.

Tucker won this year's individual competitions in both smallbore and air rifle. She was later named the championship's most outstanding performer.

