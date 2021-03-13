Kentucky wins the 2021 college rifle championship
Kentucky wins the 2021 NCAA rifle team championship
As the 2021 college rifle championships come to a close, Kentucky has won the 2021 NCAA rifle championship. The Wildcats edged 2019 champion TCU 4,731 to 4,722 in this year's overall team scoring.
Worth the wait! 🏆🏆🏆— UK Rifle (@UKRifle) March 13, 2021
Kentucky completes its unfinished business and has won the 2021 NCAA Rifle National Championship! #BBN #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/MRyTBOLsI7
The Horned Frogs won the air rifle team competition with 2,380 points in addition to a second place finish overall. Kentucky won the smallbore team competition on Day 1 of this year's championships.
In the final event of the 2021 championships, Kentucky's Mary Tucker topped teammate Will Shaner for the individual air rifle championship. Tucker scored 249.4 points to Shaner's 248.7. Mississippi's Lea Horvath placed third with 228 points.
Tucker won this year's individual competitions in both smallbore and air rifle. She was later named the championship's most outstanding performer.
Click or tap here to watch the full replay of the 2021 air rifle finals.
Day 2: What to watch for today from Converse Hall
It's the second day of the 2021 college rifle championships. Kentucky is in the lead for team scoring (2352 points) after the first day of competition at Converse Hall on the campus of Ohio State University. Individual and team competitions in air rifle (60 shots) are today. You can follow live scoring here.
- On day 1, University of Kentucky's Mary Tucker scored 463.3 points to win the individual smallbore competition. TCU's Stephanie Grundsoe placed second with a 459.1 final score
The moment Mary Tucker became a NATIONAL CHAMPION! 🥇 #BBN #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/GPidTJ3GYX— UK Rifle (@UKRifle) March 12, 2021
- Watch the full replay of day 1 here or see everything that happened in this brief recap of the first day.
Results from day 1 of the 2021 NC rifle championships
Kentucky currently leads in the team standings (2352 points), following the first day of the 2021 NC rifle championship at Converse Hall on the campus of Ohio State University.
Day 1
- On day 1, Mary Tucker of Kentucky scored 463.3 points to win the individual smallbore competition. Stephanie Grundsoe of TCU placed second with a 459.1 final score
- Watch the full replay of day 1 here or see everything that happened in this brief recap of the first day.
The moment Mary Tucker became a NATIONAL CHAMPION! 🥇 #BBN #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/GPidTJ3GYX— UK Rifle (@UKRifle) March 12, 2021
Day 2
- Watch day 2 live here. Events are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. ET tomorrow.
Day 1: What to watch today from Ohio State
The 2021 NCAA men's and women's rifle championships are underway from Converse Hall on the campus of Ohio State University. Here's how you can keep up with the championship:
- The event streams live on the top of this page. You can also watch the live stream here. The last round of competition is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern today.
- Follow live scoring here (that link will open in a new tab).
Individual and team competitions in smallbore three-position (60 shots) are today, March 12. Individual and team competitions in air rifle (60 shots) are from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.
The overall team champion will be determined by combining the smallbore and air rifle team total scores into one aggregate score for each institution.
Here are the 2021 college rifle championship selections
The NCAA Men's and Women's Rifle Committee announced the teams and individual qualifiers for the 2021 NC Men's and Women's Rifle Championships. The events are scheduled for March 12-13 and will be hosted by Ohio State University.
Below you will find the team and individual qualifiers for the Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle, as well as the individual alternates for each event. For more on what the committee based their selections on, review the official press release here.
Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle)
- Air Force
- Alaska Fairbanks
- Kentucky
- Memphis
- Nebraska
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- West Virginia
Individual Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position)
- Allison Henry, Murray State
- Matias Kiuru, Murray State
- Kyle Kutz, Army West Point
- Makenzie Sheffield, NC State
- Michael Zanti, Navy
Individual Qualifiers (Air Rifle)
- Kayla Andreoli, Akron
- Ariel Hall, Ohio State
- Matias Kiuru, Murray State
- Kimberlee Nettles, North Georgia
Alternates (Smallbore Three-Position)
- Wyatt Openshaw, Akron
- Bryce Ward, Morehead State
Alternates (Air Rifle)
- Michael Dietz, Jacksonville State
- Ashley Judson, Georgia Southern
Championship history
TCU (4,699 points) edged West Virginia (4,692) to take home the rifle team national championship last season. It was the Horned Frogs' third national title. All three came in the past 11 years.
Click or tap here for the full final scores, team and individual, from the 2019 championships. The 2020 championships was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1980.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|TCU
|Karen Monez
|4,699
|West Virginia
|4,692
|West Virginia
|2018
|Kentucky
|Harry Mullins
|4,717
|West Virginia
|4,708
|The Citadel
|2017
|West Virginia
|Jon Hammond
|4,723
|TCU
|4,706
|Ohio State
|2016
|West Virginia
|Jon Hammond
|4,703
|TCU
|4,694
|Akron
|2015
|West Virginia
|Jon Hammond
|4,702
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|4,700
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|2014
|West Virginia
|Jon Hammond
|4,705
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|4,677
|Murray State
|2013
|West Virginia
|Jon Hammond
|4,679
|Kentucky
|4,670
|Ohio State
|2012
|TCU
|Karen Monez
|4,676
|Kentucky
|4,661
|Ohio State
|2011
|Kentucky
|Harry Mullins
|4,700
|West Virginia
|4,697
|Columbus State
|2010
|TCU
|Karen Monez
|4,675
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|4,653
|TCU
|2009
|West Virginia
|Jon Hammond
|4,643
|Kentucky
|4,638
|TCU
|2008
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Dan Jordan
|4,662
|Army
|4,652
|Army
|2007
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Dan Jordan
|4,662
|Army
|4,644
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|2006
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Dan Jordan
|4,682
|Nebraska
|4,666
|Air Force
|2005
|Army
|Ron Wigger
|4,659
|Jacksonville State
|4,658
|Nevada
|2004
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Glen Dubis
|6,273
|Nevada
|6,185
|Murray State
|2003
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Dave Johnson
|6,287
|Xavier
|6,197
|Army
|2002
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Dave Johnson
|6,241
|Kentucky
|6,209
|Murray State
|2001
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Dave Johnson
|6,283
|Kentucky
|6,175
|Ohio State
|2000
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Randy Pitney
|6,285
|Xavier
|6,156
|VMI
|1999
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Randy Pitney
|6,276
|Navy
|6,168
|Norwich
|1998
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,214
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|6,211
|Murray State
|1997
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,223
|Kentucky
|6,175
|Murray State
|1996
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,179
|Air Force
|6,168
|Air Force
|1995
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,241
|Air Force
|6,187
|Navy
|1994
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Randy Pitney
|6,194
|West Virginia
|6,187
|Murray State
|1993
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,179
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|6,169
|VMI
|1992
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,214
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|6,166
|Murray State
|1991
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,171
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|6,110
|Army
|1990
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,205
|Navy
|6,101
|Navy
|1989
|West Virginia
|Edward Etzel
|6,234
|South Florida
|6,180
|Murray State
|1988
|West Virginia
|Greg Perrine
|6,192
|Murray State
|6,183
|VMI
|1987
|Murray State
|Elvis Green
|6,205
|West Virginia
|6,203
|Xavier
|1986
|West Virginia
|Edward Etzel
|6,229
|Murray State
|6,163
|Navy
|1985
|Murray State
|Elvis Green
|6,150
|West Virginia
|6,149
|Army
|1984
|West Virginia
|Edward Etzel
|6,206
|East Tennessee State
|6,142
|Murray State
|1983
|West Virginia
|Edward Etzel
|6,166
|Tennessee Tech
|6,148
|Xavier
|1982
|Tennessee Tech
|James Newkirk
|6,138
|West Virginia
|6,136
|VMI
|1981
|Tennessee Tech
|James Newkirk
|6,139
|West Virginia
|6,136
|Army
|1980
|Tennessee Tech
|James Newkirk
|6,201
|West Virginia
|6,150
|East Tennessee State
Everything you need to know for Tuesday's selection show
When: The 2021 NC rifle championship selection show will be at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
How to watch: The selection show will stream here on NCAA.com.
The 2021 individual and team championship will be decided over two days — Friday and Saturday, March 12-13. The Ohio State University will play host at the Converse Hall in Columbus, Ohio.
Below is the full championship event schedule:
- Friday, March 12 — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, March 13 — 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. ET