Kentucky wins 2022 NCAA rifle championship

The 2022 NC rifle championship's final day of action will begin at 11 am on Saturday. After everyone participated in the smallbore three-position (60 shots) yesterday, the air rifle competitions (60 shots) will close out this year's championship.

You can watch Saturday's action live on NCAA.com.

Here are the top five in the team standings heading into the final day:

Kentucky: 2,360 points Alaska Fairbanks: 2,351 points TCU: 2,350 points Air Force: 2,342 points Ole Miss: 2,337 points

You can click here to see the full team and individual standings along with live results.