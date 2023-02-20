Live updates on the 2023 NCAA rifle championship
2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Rifle Selections
The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Committee has announced the teams and individual qualifiers for the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Rifle Championships.
Hosted by Akron, the championships will be held March 10-11 on campus at James A. Rhodes Arena, in Akron, Ohio.
The top eight teams in both the smallbore three-position and air rifle events were selected based on the average of the three highest regular-season aggregate scores with no more than one match at any given site. The average of the three highest scores was added to the aggregate scores from the designated qualifiers to determine the top eight teams.
Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle)
- Air Force
- Alaska Fairbanks
- Kentucky
- Murray State
- Nebraska
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- West Virginia
A total of 48 competitors will compete in the championships, with 40 competitors coming from the top eight teams selected. The remaining eight competitors were selected based on the scores submitted from the designated qualifier.
How to watch the 2023 NC rifle selection show
The 2023 NC rifle selection show will take place Monday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it right here on NCAA.com. Shortly after, we will have the full field listed right here. A maximum of 48 competitors will be selected to attend the championships.
When: Monday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Live on NCAA.com
This year's rifle championships will take place Mar. 10-11 at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio.
Individual and team competition in smallbore is scheduled for Friday, March 10 while air rifle competition will be on Saturday, March 11.
NC rifle championship history
Below is the history of team titles in the NCAA rifle championships, since 1980. Kentucky won its fourth title in program history at the 2022 championships, the third in five years.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Kentucky
|Harry Mullins
|4,739
|TCU
|4,736
|Colorado Springs
|2021
|Kentucky
|Harry Mullins
|4,731
|TCU
|4,722
|Ohio State
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|TCU
|Karen Monez
|4,699
|West Virginia
|4,692
|West Virginia
|2018
|Kentucky
|Harry Mullins
|4,717
|West Virginia
|4,708
|The Citadel
|2017
|West Virginia
|Jon Hammond
|4,723
|TCU
|4,706
|Ohio State
|2016
|West Virginia
|Jon Hammond
|4,703
|TCU
|4,694
|Akron
|2015
|West Virginia
|Jon Hammond
|4,702
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|4,700
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|2014
|West Virginia
|Jon Hammond
|4,705
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|4,677
|Murray State
|2013
|West Virginia
|Jon Hammond
|4,679
|Kentucky
|4,670
|Ohio State
|2012
|TCU
|Karen Monez
|4,676
|Kentucky
|4,661
|Ohio State
|2011
|Kentucky
|Harry Mullins
|4,700
|West Virginia
|4,697
|Columbus State
|2010
|TCU
|Karen Monez
|4,675
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|4,653
|TCU
|2009
|West Virginia
|Jon Hammond
|4,643
|Kentucky
|4,638
|TCU
|2008
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Dan Jordan
|4,662
|Army
|4,652
|Army
|2007
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Dan Jordan
|4,662
|Army
|4,644
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|2006
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Dan Jordan
|4,682
|Nebraska
|4,666
|Air Force
|2005
|Army
|Ron Wigger
|4,659
|Jacksonville State
|4,658
|Nevada
|2004
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Glen Dubis
|6,273
|Nevada
|6,185
|Murray State
|2003
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Dave Johnson
|6,287
|Xavier
|6,197
|Army
|2002
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Dave Johnson
|6,241
|Kentucky
|6,209
|Murray State
|2001
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Dave Johnson
|6,283
|Kentucky
|6,175
|Ohio State
|2000
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Randy Pitney
|6,285
|Xavier
|6,156
|VMI
|1999
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Randy Pitney
|6,276
|Navy
|6,168
|Norwich
|1998
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,214
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|6,211
|Murray State
|1997
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,223
|Kentucky
|6,175
|Murray State
|1996
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,179
|Air Force
|6,168
|Air Force
|1995
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,241
|Air Force
|6,187
|Navy
|1994
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Randy Pitney
|6,194
|West Virginia
|6,187
|Murray State
|1993
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,179
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|6,169
|VMI
|1992
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,214
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|6,166
|Murray State
|1991
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,171
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|6,110
|Army
|1990
|West Virginia
|Marsha Beasley
|6,205
|Navy
|6,101
|Navy
|1989
|West Virginia
|Edward Etzel
|6,234
|South Florida
|6,180
|Murray State
|1988
|West Virginia
|Greg Perrine
|6,192
|Murray State
|6,183
|VMI
|1987
|Murray State
|Elvis Green
|6,205
|West Virginia
|6,203
|Xavier
|1986
|West Virginia
|Edward Etzel
|6,229
|Murray State
|6,163
|Navy
|1985
|Murray State
|Elvis Green
|6,150
|West Virginia
|6,149
|Army
|1984
|West Virginia
|Edward Etzel
|6,206
|East Tennessee State
|6,142
|Murray State
|1983
|West Virginia
|Edward Etzel
|6,166
|Tennessee Tech
|6,148
|Xavier
|1982
|Tennessee Tech
|James Newkirk
|6,138
|West Virginia
|6,136
|VMI
|1981
|Tennessee Tech
|James Newkirk
|6,139
|West Virginia
|6,136
|Army
|1980
|Tennessee Tech
|James Newkirk
|6,201
|West Virginia
|6,150
|East Tennessee State
From 1980 to 2004, the championship consisted of 120 shots by each competitor in smallbore, and 40 shots per competitor in air rifle. Since 2005, the championship has consisted of 60 shots for both smallbore and air rifle, equaling a total of 120 shots per team member.