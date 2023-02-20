Live updates on the 2023 NCAA rifle championship

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Committee has announced the teams and individual qualifiers for the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Rifle Championships.

Hosted by Akron, the championships will be held March 10-11 on campus at James A. Rhodes Arena, in Akron, Ohio.

The top eight teams in both the smallbore three-position and air rifle events were selected based on the average of the three highest regular-season aggregate scores with no more than one match at any given site. The average of the three highest scores was added to the aggregate scores from the designated qualifiers to determine the top eight teams.

Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle)

Air Force

Alaska Fairbanks

Kentucky

Murray State

Nebraska

Ole Miss

TCU

West Virginia

A total of 48 competitors will compete in the championships, with 40 competitors coming from the top eight teams selected. The remaining eight competitors were selected based on the scores submitted from the designated qualifier.

Click or tap here to see the complete list of competitors