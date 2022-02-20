NCAA rifle championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2022 NC rifle selection show will take place Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it right here on NCAA.com. Shortly after, we will have the full field listed right here. A maximum of 48 competitors will be selected to attend the championships.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Live on NCAA.com

This year's rifle championships will take place Mar. 11-12 at the United States Air Force Academy's Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, CO.

Individual and team competition in smallbore is scheduled for Friday, March 11 while air rifle competition will be on Saturday, March 12.