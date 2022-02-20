NCAA rifle championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

Last Updated 11:14 AM, February 20, 2022NCAA.comNCAA rifle championship: Selection show date, time, how to watchShare 2021 rifle air rifle finals: full replay 56:51 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:01 pm, February 20, 2022How to watch the 2022 NC rifle selection showThe 2022 NC rifle selection show will take place Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it right here on NCAA.com. Shortly after, we will have the full field listed right here. A maximum of 48 competitors will be selected to attend the championships. When: Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Live on NCAA.com This year's rifle championships will take place Mar. 11-12 at the United States Air Force Academy's Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, CO. Individual and team competition in smallbore is scheduled for Friday, March 11 while air rifle competition will be on Saturday, March 12. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:00 pm, February 20, 2022NC Rifle Championship HistoryBelow is the history of team titles in the NCAA rifle championships, since 1980. Kentucky won its third title in program history at the 2021 championships. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Kentucky Harry Mullins 4,731 TCU 4,722 Ohio State 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 TCU Karen Monez 4,699 West Virginia 4,692 West Virginia 2018 Kentucky Harry Mullins 4,717 West Virginia 4,708 The Citadel 2017 West Virginia Jon Hammond 4,723 TCU 4,706 Ohio State 2016 West Virginia Jon Hammond 4,703 TCU 4,694 Akron 2015 West Virginia Jon Hammond 4,702 Alaska-Fairbanks 4,700 Alaska-Fairbanks 2014 West Virginia Jon Hammond 4,705 Alaska-Fairbanks 4,677 Murray State 2013 West Virginia Jon Hammond 4,679 Kentucky 4,670 Ohio State 2012 TCU Karen Monez 4,676 Kentucky 4,661 Ohio State 2011 Kentucky Harry Mullins 4,700 West Virginia 4,697 Columbus State 2010 TCU Karen Monez 4,675 Alaska-Fairbanks 4,653 TCU 2009 West Virginia Jon Hammond 4,643 Kentucky 4,638 TCU 2008 Alaska-Fairbanks Dan Jordan 4,662 Army 4,652 Army 2007 Alaska-Fairbanks Dan Jordan 4,662 Army 4,644 Alaska-Fairbanks 2006 Alaska-Fairbanks Dan Jordan 4,682 Nebraska 4,666 Air Force 2005 Army Ron Wigger 4,659 Jacksonville State 4,658 Nevada 2004 Alaska-Fairbanks Glen Dubis 6,273 Nevada 6,185 Murray State 2003 Alaska-Fairbanks Dave Johnson 6,287 Xavier 6,197 Army 2002 Alaska-Fairbanks Dave Johnson 6,241 Kentucky 6,209 Murray State 2001 Alaska-Fairbanks Dave Johnson 6,283 Kentucky 6,175 Ohio State 2000 Alaska-Fairbanks Randy Pitney 6,285 Xavier 6,156 VMI 1999 Alaska-Fairbanks Randy Pitney 6,276 Navy 6,168 Norwich 1998 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,214 Alaska-Fairbanks 6,211 Murray State 1997 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,223 Kentucky 6,175 Murray State 1996 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,179 Air Force 6,168 Air Force 1995 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,241 Air Force 6,187 Navy 1994 Alaska-Fairbanks Randy Pitney 6,194 West Virginia 6,187 Murray State 1993 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,179 Alaska-Fairbanks 6,169 VMI 1992 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,214 Alaska-Fairbanks 6,166 Murray State 1991 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,171 Alaska-Fairbanks 6,110 Army 1990 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,205 Navy 6,101 Navy 1989 West Virginia Edward Etzel 6,234 South Florida 6,180 Murray State 1988 West Virginia Greg Perrine 6,192 Murray State 6,183 VMI 1987 Murray State Elvis Green 6,205 West Virginia 6,203 Xavier 1986 West Virginia Edward Etzel 6,229 Murray State 6,163 Navy 1985 Murray State Elvis Green 6,150 West Virginia 6,149 Army 1984 West Virginia Edward Etzel 6,206 East Tennessee State 6,142 Murray State 1983 West Virginia Edward Etzel 6,166 Tennessee Tech 6,148 Xavier 1982 Tennessee Tech James Newkirk 6,138 West Virginia 6,136 VMI 1981 Tennessee Tech James Newkirk 6,139 West Virginia 6,136 Army 1980 Tennessee Tech James Newkirk 6,201 West Virginia 6,150 East Tennessee State From 1980 to 2004, the championship consisted of 120 shots by each competitor in smallbore, and 40 shots per competitor in air rifle. Since 2005, the championship has consisted of 60 shots for both smallbore and air rifle, equaling a total of 120 shots per team member. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:00 pm, February 19, 2022 2021 rifle smallbore finals: full replay 55:49 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link