NCAA rifle championship: Selections, qualifiers, schedule

On Tuesday, Feb. 22 the 2022 NC rifle championship selection were revealed. These teams qualified for the championships.

Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle)

Air Force

Alaska Fairbanks

Kentucky

Murray State

Navy

Ole Miss

TCU

West Virginia

To view all the individual qualifiers, click here.

This year's rifle championships will take place Mar. 11-12 at the United States Air Force Academy's Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, CO.

Individual and team competition in smallbore is scheduled for Friday, March 11 while air rifle competition will be on Saturday, March 12.