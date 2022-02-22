Last Updated 3:41 PM, February 22, 2022
NCAA rifle championship: Selections, qualifiers, schedule

See who made the cut in the 2022 NC rifle selection show
February 22, 2022

2022 NC men's and women's rifle selections reveal team and individual qualifiers

2022 NC rifle championships

On Tuesday, Feb. 22 the 2022 NC rifle championship selection were revealed. These teams qualified for the championships. 

Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle)
Air Force
Alaska Fairbanks 
Kentucky
Murray State
Navy
Ole Miss
TCU
West Virginia

To view all the individual qualifiers, click here

This year's rifle championships will take place Mar. 11-12 at the United States Air Force Academy's Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Individual and team competition in smallbore is scheduled for Friday, March 11 while air rifle competition will be on Saturday, March 12.

February 20, 2022

How to watch the 2022 NC rifle selection show

The 2022 NC rifle selection show will take place Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it right here on NCAA.com. Shortly after, we will have the full field listed right here. A maximum of 48 competitors will be selected to attend the championships.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Live on NCAA.com

February 20, 2022

NC Rifle Championship History

Below is the history of team titles in the NCAA rifle championships, since 1980. Kentucky won its third title in program history at the 2021 championships.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2021 Kentucky Harry Mullins 4,731 TCU 4,722 Ohio State
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 TCU Karen Monez 4,699 West Virginia 4,692 West Virginia
2018 Kentucky Harry Mullins 4,717 West Virginia 4,708 The Citadel
2017 West Virginia Jon Hammond 4,723 TCU 4,706 Ohio State
2016 West Virginia Jon Hammond 4,703 TCU 4,694 Akron
2015 West Virginia Jon Hammond 4,702 Alaska-Fairbanks 4,700 Alaska-Fairbanks
2014 West Virginia Jon Hammond 4,705 Alaska-Fairbanks 4,677 Murray State
2013 West Virginia Jon Hammond 4,679 Kentucky 4,670 Ohio State
2012 TCU Karen Monez 4,676 Kentucky 4,661 Ohio State
2011 Kentucky Harry Mullins 4,700 West Virginia 4,697 Columbus State
2010 TCU Karen Monez 4,675 Alaska-Fairbanks 4,653 TCU
2009 West Virginia Jon Hammond 4,643 Kentucky 4,638 TCU
2008 Alaska-Fairbanks Dan Jordan 4,662 Army 4,652 Army
2007 Alaska-Fairbanks Dan Jordan 4,662 Army 4,644 Alaska-Fairbanks
2006 Alaska-Fairbanks Dan Jordan 4,682 Nebraska 4,666 Air Force
2005 Army Ron Wigger 4,659 Jacksonville State 4,658 Nevada
2004 Alaska-Fairbanks Glen Dubis 6,273 Nevada 6,185 Murray State
2003 Alaska-Fairbanks Dave Johnson 6,287 Xavier 6,197 Army
2002 Alaska-Fairbanks Dave Johnson 6,241 Kentucky 6,209 Murray State
2001 Alaska-Fairbanks Dave Johnson 6,283 Kentucky 6,175 Ohio State
2000 Alaska-Fairbanks Randy Pitney 6,285 Xavier 6,156 VMI
1999 Alaska-Fairbanks Randy Pitney 6,276 Navy 6,168 Norwich
1998 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,214 Alaska-Fairbanks 6,211 Murray State
1997 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,223 Kentucky 6,175 Murray State
1996 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,179 Air Force 6,168 Air Force
1995 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,241 Air Force 6,187 Navy
1994 Alaska-Fairbanks Randy Pitney 6,194 West Virginia 6,187 Murray State
1993 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,179 Alaska-Fairbanks 6,169 VMI
1992 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,214 Alaska-Fairbanks 6,166 Murray State
1991 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,171 Alaska-Fairbanks 6,110 Army
1990 West Virginia Marsha Beasley 6,205 Navy 6,101 Navy
1989 West Virginia Edward Etzel 6,234 South Florida 6,180 Murray State
1988 West Virginia Greg Perrine 6,192 Murray State 6,183 VMI
1987 Murray State Elvis Green 6,205 West Virginia 6,203 Xavier
1986 West Virginia Edward Etzel 6,229 Murray State 6,163 Navy
1985 Murray State Elvis Green 6,150 West Virginia 6,149 Army
1984 West Virginia Edward Etzel 6,206 East Tennessee State 6,142 Murray State
1983 West Virginia Edward Etzel 6,166 Tennessee Tech 6,148 Xavier
1982 Tennessee Tech James Newkirk 6,138 West Virginia 6,136 VMI
1981 Tennessee Tech James Newkirk 6,139 West Virginia 6,136 Army
1980 Tennessee Tech James Newkirk 6,201 West Virginia 6,150 East Tennessee State

From 1980 to 2004, the championship consisted of 120 shots by each competitor in smallbore, and 40 shots per competitor in air rifle. Since 2005, the championship has consisted of 60 shots for both smallbore and air rifle, equaling a total of 120 shots per team member.

February 19, 2022
