2021 DI rowing championship selections are May 18

The DI rowing selections are May 18

The field for the 2021 NCAA DI rowing championships will be announced Thursday, May 18 on NCAA.com. The championship finals are May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. Washington is the defending champion. The Huskies defeated Texas, 132-125, in Indianapolis.

The DI rowing championship history

These are the programs that have won the DI rowing championship. Washington is the defending champion.

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2019 Washington 132 Texas 125 Indianapolis 2018 California 130 Washington 128 Sarasota, Fla. 2017 Washington 132 California 123 West Windsor, N.J. 2016 California 129 Ohio State 126 Gold River, Calif. 2015 Ohio State 126 California 114 Gold River, Calif. 2014 Ohio State 126 California 118 Indianapolis 2013 Ohio State 126 California 124 Indianapolis 2012 Virginia 87 Michigan 82 West Windsor, N.J. 2011 Brown 85 Stanford 85 Gold River, Calif. 2010 Virginia 87 California 82 Lake Natoma, Calif. 2009 Stanford 88 California 85 Cherry Hill, N.J. 2008 Brown 67 Washington 59 Sacramento, Calif. 2007 Brown 58 Virginia 54 Knoxville, Tenn. 2006 California 66 Brown 66 West Windsor, N.J. 2005 California 67 Virginia 63 Sacramento, Calif. 2004 Brown 70 Yale 58 Sacramento, Calif. 2003 Harvard 59 Brown 57 Indianapolis, Ind. 2002 Brown 67 Washington 63 Indianapolis, Ind. 2001 Washington 58 Michigan 53 Gainesville, Ga. 2000 Brown 59 Washington 55 Cherry Hill, N.J. 1999 Brown 56 Virginia 56 Sacramento, Calif. 1998 Washington 91 Brown 85 Gainesville, Ga. 1997 Washington 201 Princeton 184 Sacramento, Calif.