The 2022 DIII rowing selection show is set for May 10

The 2022 NCAA Division III rowing championship field will be announced on Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. ET in a selection show here on NCAA.com. The championship will take place from May 27-29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

In 2021, Bates College won the DIII rowing championship, its fourth in a row. You can watch the full replay here.

Click or tap here to view the complete list of past national champions, dating back to 2002.

The DII selection show is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Monday, May 16, while the DI rowing selection show will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 17. The DI and DII rowing championships will also take place in Sarasota from May 27-29.