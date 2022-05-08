The 2022 DIII rowing selection show is set for May 10

Last Updated 3:04 PM, May 08, 2022The 2022 DIII rowing selection show is set for May 10Share 2021 rowing championship: day three recap 2:37 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:11 pm, May 8, 2022Division III rowing selections to be announced Tuesday, May 10 The 2022 NCAA Division III rowing championship field will be announced on Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. ET in a selection show here on NCAA.com. The championship will take place from May 27-29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. In 2021, Bates College won the DIII rowing championship, its fourth in a row. You can watch the full replay here. Click or tap here to view the complete list of past national champions, dating back to 2002. The DII selection show is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Monday, May 16, while the DI rowing selection show will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 17. The DI and DII rowing championships will also take place in Sarasota from May 27-29. 6:29 pm, May 8, 2022DI rowing championship history Year Champion Points Runner-Up Points Host or Site 2021 Texas 126 Stanford 126 Sarasota, Fla. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Washington 132 Texas 125 Indianapolis 2018 California 130 Washington 128 Sarasota, Fla. 2017 Washington 132 California 123 West Windsor, N.J. 2016 California 129 Ohio State 126 Gold River, Calif. 2015 Ohio State 126 California 114 Gold River, Calif. 2014 Ohio State 126 California 118 Indianapolis 2013 Ohio State 126 California 124 Indianapolis 2012 Virginia 87 Michigan 82 West Windsor, N.J. 2011 Brown 85 Stanford 85 Gold River, Calif. 2010 Virginia 87 California 82 Lake Natoma, Calif. 2009 Stanford 88 California 85 Cherry Hill, N.J. 2008 Brown 67 Washington 59 Sacramento, Calif. 2007 Brown 58 Virginia 54 Knoxville, Tenn. 2006 California 66 Brown 66 West Windsor, N.J. 2005 California 67 Virginia 63 Sacramento, Calif. 2004 Brown 70 Yale 58 Sacramento, Calif. 2003 Harvard 59 Brown 57 Indianapolis, Ind. 2002 Brown 67 Washington 63 Indianapolis, Ind. 2001 Washington 58 Michigan 53 Gainesville, Ga. 2000 Brown 59 Washington 55 Cherry Hill, N.J. 1999 Brown 56 Virginia 56 Sacramento, Calif. 1998 Washington 91 Brown 85 Gainesville, Ga. 1997 Washington 201 Princeton 184 Sacramento, Calif. 6:27 pm, May 8, 2022DII rowing championship history Year Champion Points Runner-Up Points Host or Site 2021 Central Oklahoma 20 Mercyhurst 15 Sarasota, Fla. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Central Oklahoma 30 Florida Tech 23 Indianapolis 2018 Central Oklahoma 18 Western Washington 14 Sarasota, Fla. 2017 Western Washington 17 Central Oklahoma 16 West Windsor, N.J. 2016 Barry 20 Central Oklahoma 15 Gold River, Calif. 2015 Barry 20 Mercyhurst 15 Gold River, Calif. 2014 Humboldt State 16 Nova Southeastern 15 Indianapolis 2013 Nova Southeastern 20 Barry 15 Indianapolis 2012 Humboldt State 20 Western Washington 13 West Windsor, N.J. 2011 Western Washington 20 Mercyhurst 13 Gold River, Calif. 2010 Western Washington 20 Seattle Pacific 11 Lake Natoma, Calif. 2009 Western Washington 18 Mercyhurst 13 Cherry Hill, N.J. 2008 Western Washington 20 UC San Diego 15 Lake Natoma, Calif. 2007 Western Washington 20 UC San Diego 11 Knoxville, Tenn. 2006 Western Washington 20 Barry 15 West Windsor, N.J. 2005 Western Washington 20 Mercyhurst 12 Sacramento 2004 Mercyhurst 18 Humboldt State 17 Sacramento 2003 UC Davis 20 Western Washington 15 Indianapolis 2002 UC Davis 50 Western Washington 45 Indianapolis 6:26 pm, May 8, 2022DIII rowing championship history Year Champion Coach Points Runner-Up Points Host or Site 2021 Bates Peter Steenstra 42 Hamilton 33 Sarasota, Fla. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 2019 Bates Peter Steenstra 46 WPI 41 Indianapolis, Ind. 2018 Bates Peter Steenstra 56 Wellesley 45 Sarasota, Fla. 2017 Bates Peter Steenstra 39 Williams 38 West Windsor, N.J. 2016 Wellesley Tessa Spillane 40 Bates 36 Gold River, Calif. 2015 Bates Peter Steenstra 39 Trinity (Conn.) 38 Gold River, Calif. 2014 Trinity (Conn.) Wesley Ng 40 Williams 33 Indianapolis 2013 Williams Kate Maloney 42 Bates 35 Indianapolis 2012 Williams Kate Maloney 42 Bates 37 West Windsor, N.J. 2011 Williams Brad Hemmerly 19 Bates 16 Gold River, Calif. 2010 Williams Justin Moore 26 Bates 19 Gold River, Calif. 2009 Williams Justin Moore 24 Bates 19 Cherry Hill, N.J. 2008 Williams Justin Moore 25 Trinity (Conn.) 21 Gold River, Calif. 2007 Williams Justin Moore 18 Trinity (Conn.) 16 Oak Ridge, Tenn. 2006 Williams Justin Moore 21 Ithaca 15 West Windsor, N.J. 2005 *Ithaca Becky Robinson 10 Smith 10 Gold River, Calif. 2004 Ithaca Becky Robinson 7 Smith 10 Gold River, Calif. 2003 Colby Stew Stokes 10 Puget Sound 12 Indianapolis 2002 Williams Justin Moore 9 Colby 11 Indianapolis *Awarded championship based on higher finish in grand final.