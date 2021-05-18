Live coverage of the 2021 DI rowing championship

The NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee has announced the 22 teams selected to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships. To view the full release, click or tap here.

This year's championship will be held May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. The championship field is made up of 10 automatic qualifiers as well as 12 at large selections. Qualifying teams are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers.

Click or tap here for the complete heat sheet.

The complete seeding for each boat classification is below.