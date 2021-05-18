Live coverage of the 2021 DI rowing championship

Last Updated 5:30 PM, May 18, 2021NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2021 DI rowing championshipShare DI rowing: 2021 selection show 10:17 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:30 pm, May 18, 20212021 DI rowing championship selections announcedThe NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee has announced the 22 teams selected to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships. To view the full release, click or tap here. This year's championship will be held May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. The championship field is made up of 10 automatic qualifiers as well as 12 at large selections. Qualifying teams are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. Click or tap here for the complete heat sheet. The complete seeding for each boat classification is below. I Eights II Eights Fours 1 Texas 1 Washington 1 Stanford 2 Washington 2 Texas 2 Texas 3 Stanford 3 Virginia 3 Michigan 4 Virginia 4 Stanford 4 Virginia 5 Michigan 5 Michigan 5 Washington 6 Rutgers 6 Ohio State 6 Ohio State 7 Ohio State 7 Rutgers 7 Brown 8 California 8 Brown 8 Duke 9 Princeton 9 Southern Methodist 9 Rutgers 10 Southern Methodist 10 California 10 Princeton 11 Alabama 11 Syracuse 11 Syracuse 12 Duke 12 Duke 12 Washington State 13 Washington State 13 Tennessee 13 Alabama 14 Syracuse 14 Wisconsin 14 California 15 Wisconsin 15 Washington State 15 Tennessee 16 Tennessee 16 Princeton 16 Southern Methodist 17 Brown 17 Alabama 17 Wisconsin 18 Gonzaga 18 Navy 18 Gonzaga 19 Navy 19 Rhode Island 19 Rhode Island 20 Northeastern 20 Northeastern 20 Navy 21 Rhode Island 21 Gonzaga 21 Northeastern 22 Marist 22 Marist 22 Marist share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:11 pm, May 18, 2021NC Rowing Championship selections announced today by 5 p.m. ET Washington Athletics The day is here. Today, Tuesday, May 18, the National Collegiate Rowing Championship selections will be announced by 5 p.m. EDT on NCAA.com. The championship finals will take place from May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. Washington defeated Texas, 132-125, in Indianapolis in the 2019 championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:07 pm, May 11, 2021The DI rowing selections are May 18 Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Image The field for the 2021 NCAA DI rowing championships will be announced Tuesday, May 18 on NCAA.com. The championship finals are May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. Washington (above) is the defending champion. The Huskies defeated Texas, 132-125, in Indianapolis. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:57 pm, May 11, 2021The DI rowing championship history NCAA Photos via Getty Images These are the programs that have won the DI rowing championship. Washington (above) is the defending champion. YEAR CHAMPION POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2019 Washington 132 Texas 125 Indianapolis 2018 California 130 Washington 128 Sarasota, Fla. 2017 Washington 132 California 123 West Windsor, N.J. 2016 California 129 Ohio State 126 Gold River, Calif. 2015 Ohio State 126 California 114 Gold River, Calif. 2014 Ohio State 126 California 118 Indianapolis 2013 Ohio State 126 California 124 Indianapolis 2012 Virginia 87 Michigan 82 West Windsor, N.J. 2011 Brown 85 Stanford 85 Gold River, Calif. 2010 Virginia 87 California 82 Lake Natoma, Calif. 2009 Stanford 88 California 85 Cherry Hill, N.J. 2008 Brown 67 Washington 59 Sacramento, Calif. 2007 Brown 58 Virginia 54 Knoxville, Tenn. 2006 California 66 Brown 66 West Windsor, N.J. 2005 California 67 Virginia 63 Sacramento, Calif. 2004 Brown 70 Yale 58 Sacramento, Calif. 2003 Harvard 59 Brown 57 Indianapolis, Ind. 2002 Brown 67 Washington 63 Indianapolis, Ind. 2001 Washington 58 Michigan 53 Gainesville, Ga. 2000 Brown 59 Washington 55 Cherry Hill, N.J. 1999 Brown 56 Virginia 56 Sacramento, Calif. 1998 Washington 91 Brown 85 Gainesville, Ga. 1997 Washington 201 Princeton 184 Sacramento, Calif. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link