Texas, Mercyhurst, Wellesley win NCAA rowing championships

Last Updated 1:37 PM, May 29, 2022Texas, Mercyhurst, Wellesley win NCAA rowing championshipsShare Texas wins the 2022 DI rowing championship 2:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:53 pm, May 29, 2022Here are the 2022 NCAA rowing national champions The 2022 NCAA rowing championships concluded Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla., where Texas won the Division I rowing championship one day after Mercyhurst and Wellesley claimed the DII and DIII national titles, respectively. In the final event on Sunday, Texas won the first eights final with a time of 6:10.733, as the Longhorns beat Stanford in the final by nearly five seconds. TEXAS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VBSFAWawxE — Texas Rowing (@TexasRowing) May 29, 2022 While both Texas and Stanford finished with 124 points, the Longhorns won the tiebreaker because they won the first eights final. You can watch the replay of the final day of the championships here and click here for the recap of the final day. It was the Longhorns' second consecutive national championship. Click or tap here to view the DI rowing championship history. BACK-TO-BACK 2022 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!#HereComesTexas | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/YpbpzpJA8w — Texas Rowing (@TexasRowing) May 29, 2022 Division I 1. Texas 2. Stanford 3. Princeton Division II 1. Mercyhurst T2. Western Washington T2. Embry-Riddle Division III 1. Wellesley 2. Bates 3. WPI Click or tap here to view the final results for each event. Below you can watch the Day Two recap, when Mercyhurst and Wellesley won national championships. 2022 rowing championship: day two recap share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:02 pm, May 28, 2022Division I rowing championship finals on Sunday The 2022 NCAA Division I rowing championships wrapped up Sunday after Mercyhurst won the DII rowing championship and Wellesley won the DIII title on Saturday. You can watch the Day Two replay below. 2022 rowing championship: day two full replay There are 12 event finals scheduled for Sunday, May 29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. The winners of each event are listed below: Division I | Fours Final 4 | Northeastern: 7:37.620 Division I | Fours Final 3 | SMU: 7:14.960 Division I | II Eights Final 4 | Gonzaga: 6:56.523 Division I | II Eights Final 3 | Rutgers: 6:37.800 Division I | Eights Final 4 | Boston University: 6:39.290 Division I | Eights Final 3 | Rutgers: 6:31.963 Division I | Fours Final 2 | California: 7:16.233 Division I | Fours Final 1 | Princeton: 7:05.231 Division I | II Eights Final 2 | Brown: 6:29.35 Division I | II Eights Final 1 | Yale: 6:21.17 Division I | Eights Final 2 | Ohio State: 6:19.654 Division I | Eights Final 1 | Texas: 6:10.733 Click or tap here to view the complete schedule and list of results. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:37 pm, May 28, 2022Mercyhurst wins DII rowing championship, Wellesley wins DIII Mercyhurst won the 2022 NCAA Division II Rowing Championship Saturday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla., after it won the fours final one in a time of 7:47.465 and eights final one in 7:03.709. It was Mercyhurst's second national championship. Mercyhurst finished with 30 points, beating Western Washington and Embry-Riddle, which tied for second with 19 points. Wellesley won the DIII title — its second — with 51 points, one point ahead of Bates (50 points) and three ahead of WPI (48). Click or tap here to view the final team scores. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:58 pm, May 28, 2022Day Two of the NCAA rowing championships concludes Day Two of the 2022 NCAA rowing championships wrapped up at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla., where the day's competition started with the Division I eights semifinals. The complete schedule and the official winners of each event are listed below. Click or tap here to view the complete results for each event. Division I I Eights semifinal 3 | Oregon State: 6:25.254 I Eights semifinal 4 | Rutgers: 6:23.961 I Eights semifinal 1 | Texas: 6:18.459 I Eights semifinal 2 | Stanford: 6:22.185 II Eights semifinal 3 | Rutgers: 6:44.097 II Eights semifinal 4 | Duke: 6:42.344 II Eights semifinal 1 | Texas: 6:23.878 II Eights semifinal 2 | Stanford: 6:26.132 Fours semifinal 3 | Syracuse: 7:27.609 Fours semifinal 4 | SMU: 7:23.452 Fours semifinal 1 | Washington: 7:09.214 Fours semifinal 2 | Stanford: 7:08.583 Division III II Eights final 2 | Pacific Lutheran: 7:52.907 II Eights final 1 | Bates: 7:04.156 Division II Fours final 2 | Western Washington: 8:21.102 Fours final 1 | Mercyhurst: 7:47.465 Division III I Eights final 2 | Pacific Lutheran: 7:15.620 I Eights final 1 | WPI: 6:55.265 Division II Eights final 2 | Central Oklahoma: 7:00.384 Eights final 1 | Mercyhurst: 7:03.709 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:52 pm, May 27, 2022Results from Day one of the DI, DII, DIII rowing championships The first day of the DI, DII and DIII rowing championships are in the book. You can click here to see all the results from the first day of action. Saturday's events will begin bright and early. The DI stream will start at 8 a.m. ET, followed by DIII at 10:30 a.m. ET and DII will be at 11 a.m. ET. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:56 pm, May 27, 2022Follow the afternoon session of Day Two for the NCAA Rowing Championships The afternoon session of Day One of the NCAA rowing championships is underway at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. Below are the winners of each event and you can click or tap here to view the complete results. Division III II Eights Repechage I | Tufts: 7:06.414 I Eights Repechage I | Williams: 6:48.032 Division I I Eights Repechage I | Penn: 6:17.591 I Eights Repechage II | Michigan: 6:15.564 II Eights Repechage I | Penn: 6:22.838 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:16 pm, May 27, 2022Results from the morning session of the NCAA rowing championships The first day of competition at the 2022 NCAA rowing championships is underway at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla., and the morning session for Day One has wrapped up. Below are the winners of each heat. Click or tap here for the complete results. Division III II Eights Heat 1 | Bates: 6:54.598 II Eights Heat 2 | Wellesley: 6:51.975 I Eights Heat 1 | WPI: 6:41.567 I Eights Heat 2 | Bates: 6:40.082 Division I I Eights Heat 1 | Texas: 6:08.328 I Eights Heat 2 | Princeton: 6:09.912 I Eights Heat 3 | Stanford: 6:11.674 I Eights Heat 4 | Brown: 6:13.306 II Eights Heat 1 | Texas: 6:18.360 II Eights Heat 2 | Yale: 6:12.014 II Eights Heat 3 | Washington: 6:14.647 II Eights Heat 4 | Stanford: 6:14.782 Fours Heat 1 | Texas: 6:56.663 Fours Heat 2 | Stanford: 6:54.374 Fours Heat 3 | Princeton: 6:54.445 Fours Heat 4 | Washington: 6:52.822 Division II Eights Heat 1 | Mercyhurst: 6:37.140 Eights Heat 2 | Jefferson: 6:38.671 Fours Heat 1 | Embry-Riddle: 7:37.272 Fours Heat 2 | Mercyhurst: 7:32.224 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:13 pm, May 17, 2022Selections announced for the 2022 DI women's rowing championship INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I women’s rowing championships. The championships will be held May 27-29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida with University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, serving as hosts. The team championship is composed of 22 teams. Eleven conferences were awarded automatic qualification and the remaining 11 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field. Teams qualifying for the championship are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. For the I Eights, II Eights and Fours, all 22 boats will be seeded into four heats. Click or tap here to view the selections. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:06 pm, May 17, 2022Division I rowing selections to be announced today The 2022 NCAA Division I rowing championship field will be announced on Tuesday, May 17 at 5 p.m. ET in a selection show here on NCAA.com. DI-DIII rowing championships will all take place from May 27-29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. In 2021, Texas won the DI rowing championship. You can watch the full replay here. Click or tap here to view the complete list of past national champions, dating back to 1997. The DI selection show is scheduled 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 17. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:01 pm, May 16, 2022DII rowing championship selections announced INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II women’s rowing championships. The championships will be held May 27-28 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, with University of Central Florida and Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy, serving as hosts. The championships are composed of six teams and each team is required to field one boat of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. The institutions selected were: Central Oklahoma; Embry-Riddle (Florida), Thomas Jefferson University, Mercyhurst, Seattle Pacific; and Western Washington. In 2021, Central Oklahoma captured its third consecutive national title at the NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship racing, go to www.ncaa.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:33 pm, May 14, 2022Division II rowing selections to be announced Monday, May 16 The 2022 NCAA Division II rowing championship field will be announced on Monday, May 16 at 5 p.m. ET in a selection show here on NCAA.com. DI-DIII rowing championships will all take place from May 27-29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. In 2021, Central Oklahoma won the DII rowing championship. You can watch the full replay here. Click or tap here to view the complete list of past national champions, dating back to 2002. The DI selection show is scheduled 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 17. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:01 pm, May 10, 2022DIII rowing championship selections revealed INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III women’s rowing championships. The championships will be held May 27-28 at the Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, hosted by the University of Central Florida and Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy. LIVE UPDATES: Stay in the loop for all NCAA rowing championship action For 2022, the championships will be composed of eight teams. Each team is required to field two boats of eight rowers and a coxswain. The following are the berths that are allocated: Pool A – four (Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded automatic qualification); Pool B/C – four (Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s automatic qualification.). Teams: Pool A Liberty League — * Ithaca Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference — * St. Mary’s (Maryland) New England Small College Athletic Conference — * Bates New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference — * Wellesley *Automatic qualifier Pool B/C - Pacific Lutheran - Tufts - WPI - Williams In 2021, Bates captured its fourth consecutive national title at the NCAA Division III women’s rowing championships held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. Bates dominated in both the Grand Finals for its fifth national championship. HISTORY: A look back at all of the champions since 2002 For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship racing, log on to www.ncaa.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:15 pm, May 10, 2022Division III rowing selections to be announced Tuesday, May 10 The 2022 NCAA Division III rowing championship field will be announced on Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. ET in a selection show here on NCAA.com. The championship will take place from May 27-29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. In 2021, Bates College won the DIII rowing championship, its fourth in a row. You can watch the full replay here. Click or tap here to view the complete list of past national champions, dating back to 2002. The DII selection show is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Monday, May 16, while the DI rowing selection show will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 17. The DI and DII rowing championships will also take place in Sarasota from May 27-29. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:29 pm, May 8, 2022DI rowing championship history Year Champion Points Runner-Up Points Host or Site 2021 Texas 126 Stanford 126 Sarasota, Fla. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Washington 132 Texas 125 Indianapolis 2018 California 130 Washington 128 Sarasota, Fla. 2017 Washington 132 California 123 West Windsor, N.J. 2016 California 129 Ohio State 126 Gold River, Calif. 2015 Ohio State 126 California 114 Gold River, Calif. 2014 Ohio State 126 California 118 Indianapolis 2013 Ohio State 126 California 124 Indianapolis 2012 Virginia 87 Michigan 82 West Windsor, N.J. 2011 Brown 85 Stanford 85 Gold River, Calif. 2010 Virginia 87 California 82 Lake Natoma, Calif. 2009 Stanford 88 California 85 Cherry Hill, N.J. 2008 Brown 67 Washington 59 Sacramento, Calif. 2007 Brown 58 Virginia 54 Knoxville, Tenn. 2006 California 66 Brown 66 West Windsor, N.J. 2005 California 67 Virginia 63 Sacramento, Calif. 2004 Brown 70 Yale 58 Sacramento, Calif. 2003 Harvard 59 Brown 57 Indianapolis, Ind. 2002 Brown 67 Washington 63 Indianapolis, Ind. 2001 Washington 58 Michigan 53 Gainesville, Ga. 2000 Brown 59 Washington 55 Cherry Hill, N.J. 1999 Brown 56 Virginia 56 Sacramento, Calif. 1998 Washington 91 Brown 85 Gainesville, Ga. 1997 Washington 201 Princeton 184 Sacramento, Calif. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:27 pm, May 8, 2022DII rowing championship history Year Champion Points Runner-Up Points Host or Site 2021 Central Oklahoma 20 Mercyhurst 15 Sarasota, Fla. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Central Oklahoma 30 Florida Tech 23 Indianapolis 2018 Central Oklahoma 18 Western Washington 14 Sarasota, Fla. 2017 Western Washington 17 Central Oklahoma 16 West Windsor, N.J. 2016 Barry 20 Central Oklahoma 15 Gold River, Calif. 2015 Barry 20 Mercyhurst 15 Gold River, Calif. 2014 Humboldt State 16 Nova Southeastern 15 Indianapolis 2013 Nova Southeastern 20 Barry 15 Indianapolis 2012 Humboldt State 20 Western Washington 13 West Windsor, N.J. 2011 Western Washington 20 Mercyhurst 13 Gold River, Calif. 2010 Western Washington 20 Seattle Pacific 11 Lake Natoma, Calif. 2009 Western Washington 18 Mercyhurst 13 Cherry Hill, N.J. 2008 Western Washington 20 UC San Diego 15 Lake Natoma, Calif. 2007 Western Washington 20 UC San Diego 11 Knoxville, Tenn. 2006 Western Washington 20 Barry 15 West Windsor, N.J. 2005 Western Washington 20 Mercyhurst 12 Sacramento 2004 Mercyhurst 18 Humboldt State 17 Sacramento 2003 UC Davis 20 Western Washington 15 Indianapolis 2002 UC Davis 50 Western Washington 45 Indianapolis share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +