Last Updated 7:04 PM, May 10, 2021

2021 DII rowing championship: Selections set for May 17

2019 Rowing Championship Recap: Day Three 1:44

The DII rowing selections are May 17

When: The 2021 DII rowing selection show is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 17.

Where: The show will stream live on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DII rowing championship is May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida.

Central Oklahoma (above) has won the last two national championships.

Below is the full championship schedule

Friday, May 28 | 11:24 a.m. (Eights Heats); 11:48 a.m. (Fours Heats) on NCAA.com
Saturday, May 29 | 10:36 a.m. (Eights Repechage); 10:48 a.m. (Fours Repechage) on NCAA.com
Sunday, May 30 | 9:24 a.m. (Fours Finals); 9:48 a.m. (Eights Finals); 11:30 a.m. ET (Awards) on NCAA.com

All times Eastern

DII rowing championship history

2019 Rowing Championship Day Three: Full Replay

Central Oklahoma has won the last two national championships in DII rowing. Here is the complete championship history for DII rowing.

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 Central Oklahoma 30 Florida Tech 23 Indianapolis
2018 Central Oklahoma 18 Western Washington 14 Sarasota, Fla.
2017 Western Washington 17 Central Oklahoma 16 West Windsor, N.J.
2016 Barry 20 Central Oklahoma 15 Gold River, Calif.
2015 Barry 20 Mercyhurst 15 Gold River, Calif.
2014 Humboldt State 16 Nova Southeastern 15 Indianapolis
2013 Nova Southeastern 20 Barry 15 Indianapolis
2012 Humboldt State 20 Western Washington 13 West Windsor, N.J.
2011 Western Washington 20 Mercyhurst 13 Gold River, Calif.
2010 Western Washington 20 Seattle Pacific 11 Lake Natoma, Calif.
2009 Western Washington 18 Mercyhurst 13 Cherry Hill, N.J.
2008 Western Washington 20 UC San Diego 15 Lake Natoma, Calif.
2007 Western Washington 20 UC San Diego 11 Knoxville, Tenn.
2006 Western Washington 20 Barry 15 West Windsor, N.J.
2005 Western Washington 20 Mercyhurst 12 Sacramento
2004 Mercyhurst 18 Humboldt State 17 Sacramento
2003 UC Davis 20 Western Washington 15 Indianapolis
2002 UC Davis 50 Western Washington 45 Indianapolis