2021 DII rowing championship: Selections set for May 17

Justin Tafoya | NCAA Photos

When: The 2021 DII rowing selection show is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 17.

Where: The show will stream live on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DII rowing championship is May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. Central Oklahoma (above) has won the last two national championships.

Below is the full championship schedule

Friday, May 28 | 11:24 a.m. (Eights Heats); 11:48 a.m. (Fours Heats) on NCAA.com

Saturday, May 29 | 10:36 a.m. (Eights Repechage); 10:48 a.m. (Fours Repechage) on NCAA.com

Sunday, May 30 | 9:24 a.m. (Fours Finals); 9:48 a.m. (Eights Finals); 11:30 a.m. ET (Awards) on NCAA.com

All times Eastern