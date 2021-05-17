Live coverage of the 2021 DII women's rowing championships

Central Oklahoma Athletics

The NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2021 DII women’s rowing championships.

The championships are composed of four teams and each team is required to field one boat of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. Those four institutions are Central Oklahoma, Embry-Riddle (Florida), Florida Tech and Mercyhurst.

The championships will be held May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, with University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Association, serving as hosts.