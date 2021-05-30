UCO Bronchos claim 2021 DII women's rowing championship

The 2021 DII rowing championships conclude Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. Catch all of the action right here on NCAA.com.

Note: This year's stream is shared between Division II and Division I.

Florida Tech won in the Eights Repechage and Fours Repechage, defeating Florida Tech in both races Saturday to secure the final spots in Sunday's finals. Here are the full results from Friday and Saturday's schedule.

On Friday, Central Oklahoma, Embry-Riddle (Florida), Florida Tech and Mercyhurst competed in preliminary Varsity 8+ and Varsity 4+ rounds with two teams each securing a spot in Sunday's final. Central Oklahoma and Mercyhurst put up strong performances in both the eights and fours, with each team locking in their spot in Sunday's final. Embry-Riddle and Florida Tech will compete Sunday morning in an elimination repechage.