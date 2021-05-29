Bates wins 2021 DIII rowing championship

Welcome to the 2021 DIII rowing championships. Day 2 action picks up Saturday at 11 a.m. ET at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. This year, all three divisions are competing at the same location, meaning there will be one stream to broadcast all of the action.

Click or tap here to view the results from day 1.

Saturday, all of the action will be streamed right here on NCAA.com. The stream will run throughout the morning so you have access to every division's events. It also means you'll be able to see your favorite team compete even if you're tuning in a few minutes behind. If you missed any action from today, you can watch a day 1 recap here.