DIII rowing championship: Schedule, selections, results, updates

The NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championships. The championships will be held May 28-29 at the Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, hosted by the University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates.

For 2021, the championships will be composed of six teams. Each team is required to field two boats of eight rowers and a coxswain. The following are the berths that are allocated: Pool A – three (Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded automatic qualification); Pool B/C – three (Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s automatic qualification.).

Pool A

ConfereNce Team Liberty League Ithaca* Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Washington College* New England Small College Athletic Conference Bates*

*Automatic qualifier

Pool B/C