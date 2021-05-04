DIII rowing championship: Selections set for May 11

Last Updated 12:29 PM, May 04, 2021NCAA.comDIII rowing championship: Selections set for May 11Share 2019 Rowing Championship Day Two: Full Replay 3:39:07 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:47 pm, April 26, 2021The DIII rowing championship selections are May 11 The 2021 NCAA Division III rowing championship selections will be announced here on NCAA.com at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 11. The championship is May 28-29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPast DIII rowing championsHere is a list of past NCAA DIII rowing champions. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2019 Bates Peter Steenstra 46 WPI 41 Indianapolis, Ind. 2018 Bates Peter Steenstra 56 Wellesley 45 Sarasota, Fla. 2017 Bates Peter Steenstra 39 Williams 38 West Windsor, N.J. 2016 Wellesley Tessa Spillane 40 Bates 36 Gold River, Calif. 2015 Bates Peter Steenstra 39 Trinity (Conn.) 38 Gold River, Calif. 2014 Trinity (Conn.) Wesley Ng 40 Williams 33 Indianapolis, Ind. 2013 Williams Kate Maloney 42 Bates 35 Indianapolis, Ind. 2012 Williams Kate Maloney 42 Bates 37 West Windsor, N.J. 2011 Williams Brad Hemmerly 19 Bates 16 Gold River, Calif. 2010 Williams Justin Moore 26 Bates 19 Gold River, Calif. 2009 Williams Justin Moore 24 Bates 19 Cherry Hill, N.J. 2008 Williams Justin Moore 25 Trinity (Conn.) 21 Gold River, Calif. 2007 Williams Justin Moore 18 Trinity (Conn.) 16 Oak Ridge, Tenn. 2006 Williams Justin Moore 21 Ithaca 15 West Windsor, N.J. 2005 *Ithaca Becky Robinson 10 Smith 10 Gold River, Calif. 2004 Ithaca Becky Robinson 7 Smith 10 Gold River, Calif. 2003 Colby Stew Stokes 10 Puget Sound 12 Indianapolis, Ind. 2002 Williams Justin Moore 9 Colby 11 Indianapolis, Ind. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link