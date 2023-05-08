Last Updated 11:35 AM, May 08, 2023
NCAA.com

Live updates: 2023 college rowing championships

Share
Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)Rowers compete in the 2022 NCAA championships.Rowers compete in the 2022 NCAA championships.
2:57 pm, May 8, 2023

Championship selections are May 16

The selections for the 2023 NCAA rowing championships will stream live here on NCAA.com on Tuesday, May 16. Full selections will also be published in articles on NCAA.com after the show.

Here's the schedule for the selection live streams, all times Eastern:

The championships for all divisions, which also stream live on NCAA.com, are May 26-28 at Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

3:25 pm, May 8, 2023
2022 rowing championship: day two recap
3:05