Live coverage of the 2021 college skiing championship

The 2021 NC skiing championships run from March 10-13 at Cannon Mountain and Jackson Nordic Center in New Hampshire. Qualifiers will be revealed on Tuesday, March 2. Live-stream coverage of all four days will be available right here on NCAA.com.

Below is the full event schedule. Links to all live stream events will be made available soon.

*All times listed in ET

March 10

Giant slalom | 9 a.m.

MARCH 11

Classical | 10 a.m.

MARCH 12

Slalom | 9 a.m.

MARCH 13

Freestyle | 10 a.m.