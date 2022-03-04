Live streams, scores from the college skiing championships

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee announced today the 74 men and 74 women selected to participate in the 2022 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships, to be held March 9-12 at Park City Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah and Solider Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah. The championships will be hosted by the University of Utah.

Participants are selected on a regional basis from two designated regions for Alpine skiing (East and West Regions) and three designated regions for Nordic skiing (Central, East and West Regions). Bids are awarded to regions using a formula determined by the skiing committee. A maximum of 12 student-athletes (three per gender per discipline) may be selected from an institution.

Alpine events will be held Wednesday, March 9 and Friday, March 11 at Park City. Nordic events will run Thursday, March 10 and Saturday March 12 at Solider Hollow.

This year’s skiing championships will be webcast live on NCAA.com. This year’s skiing championships will be webcast live on NCAA.com. Visit http://www.ncaa.com/liveschedule to watch all the action.

UPDATES: Follow every round of the 2022 NC skiing championships

Nordic participants by region:

East regional qualifiers

Central regional qualifiers

West regional qualifiers

Alpine participants by region:

East regional qualifiers

West regional qualifiers