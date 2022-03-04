Live streams, scores from the college skiing championships

Last Updated 12:56 PM, March 04, 2022NCAA.comLive streams, scores from the college skiing championshipsShare 2021 NC skiing championship: freestyle recap 4:47 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:34 pm, March 4, 2022Live scoring links for the 2022 championship Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Denver's Amelia Smart wins the women's slalom race in 2021. Here are the links to live scoring for the 2022 championship. All will open in a new window or tab: Live team scores Women’s giant slalom | Men’s giant slalom Women’s classic | Men’s classic Women’s slalom | Men’s slalom Women’s freestyle | Men’s freestyle share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:04 pm, March 1, 2022National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee selects 2022 championship field The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee announced today the 74 men and 74 women selected to participate in the 2022 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships, to be held March 9-12 at Park City Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah and Solider Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah. The championships will be hosted by the University of Utah. Participants are selected on a regional basis from two designated regions for Alpine skiing (East and West Regions) and three designated regions for Nordic skiing (Central, East and West Regions). Bids are awarded to regions using a formula determined by the skiing committee. A maximum of 12 student-athletes (three per gender per discipline) may be selected from an institution. Alpine events will be held Wednesday, March 9 and Friday, March 11 at Park City. Nordic events will run Thursday, March 10 and Saturday March 12 at Solider Hollow. This year’s skiing championships will be webcast live on NCAA.com. This year’s skiing championships will be webcast live on NCAA.com. Visit http://www.ncaa.com/liveschedule to watch all the action. UPDATES: Follow every round of the 2022 NC skiing championships Nordic participants by region: East regional qualifiers Central regional qualifiers West regional qualifiers Alpine participants by region: East regional qualifiers West regional qualifiers INSTITUTION NORDIC (M) NORDIC (W) ALPINE (M) ALPINE (W) TOTAL Boston College 1 1 Bowdoin College 1 1 2 Colby College 3 1 5 Dartmouth College 3 3 3 3 12 Denver University 3 3 3 3 12 Harvard University 1 1 2 Michigan Tech University 3 3 6 Middlebury College 3 2 3 3 11 Montana State University 2 2 3 3 10 Northern Michigan University 3 3 6 Plymouth State University 2 2 St. Lawerence University 1 1 1 3 St. Michael's University 3 1 4 College of St. Scholastica 1 1 2 Univ. of Alaska Anchorage 3 3 2 2 10 Univ. of Alaska Fairbanks 3 3 6 Univ. of Colorado 3 3 3 3 12 Univ. of New Hampshire 3 3 3 2 11 Univ. of Utah 3 3 3 3 12 Univ. of Vermont 3 3 3 3 12 Univ. of Wisconsin Green Bay 1 1 Westminster College (Utah) 3 3 6 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:38 pm, February 27, 20222022 NC skiing selection date and time The 2022 NC skiing selections will be announced on Tuesday, March 1 via press release right here on NCAA.com. The 2022 NC skiing championships will run from March 9-12 from the Park City Mountain Resort & Soldier Hollow in Park City, UT. Buy NCAA championship tickets | More championship information share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:35 pm, February 27, 2022NC skiing championship historyUtah has won the last two NC Skiing national championships, winning in 2021 and 2019. Given the cancellation of the 2020 championships, the Utes have won the title every other year dating back to 2017. See the complete championship history below. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Utah Fredrik Landstead 554.0 Colorado 522.5 New Hampsire (Cannon Mountain and Jackson Nordic Center) 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Utah Fredrik Landstead 530.5 Vermont 476 Stowe Mountain Resort, Vermont 2018 Denver Andy LeRoy 603 Colorado 563 Steamboat, Colo. (Howelsen Hill) 2017 Utah Kevin Sweeney 541.5 Colorado 525 New Hampshire (Jackson) 2016 Denver Andy LeRoy 567.5 Colorado 491.5 Colorado (Steamboat Springs) 2015 Colorado Richard Rokos 505 Denver 478 St. Lawrence (Lake Placid) 2014 Denver Andy LeRoy 556 Vermont 487.5 Utah 2013 Colorado Richard Rokos 708 Utah 665 Middlebury 2012 Vermont Bill Reichelt 832 Utah 671 Bridger Bowl 2011 Colorado Richard Rokos 831 Utah 750 Stowe 2010 Denver Andy LeRoy 785.5 Colorado 714 Colorado (Steamboat Springs) 2009 Denver Andy LeRoy 659 Colorado 602.5 Bates 2008 Denver Andy LeRoy 649.6 Colorado 619 Montana State 2007 Dartmouth Cami Thompson 698 Denver 648 New Hampshire 2006 Colorado Richard Rokos 654 New Mexico 556 Colorado (Steamboat Springs) 2005 Denver Jurt Smitz 622.5 Vermont 575 Vermont 2004 New Mexico George Brooks 623 Utah 581 Nevada (Truckee, Calif.) 2003 Utah Kevin Sweeney 682 Vermont 551 Dartmouth 2002 Denver Kurt Smitz 656 Colorado 612 Alaska Anchorage 2001 Denver Kurt Smitz 649 Vermont 605 Middlebury 2000 Denver Kurt Smitz 720 Colorado 621 Park City 1999 Colorado Richard Rokos 650 Denver 636 Bates 1998 Colorado Richard Rokos 654 Utah 651.5 Bozeman 1997 Utah Pat Miller 686 Vermont 646.5 Vermont 1996 Utah Pat Miller 719 Denver 635.5 Bozeman 1995 Colorado Richard Rokos 720.5 Utah 711 New Hampshire 1994 Vermont Chip LaCasse 688 Utah 667 Sugarloaf Mountain 1993 Utah Pat Miller 783 Vermont 700.5 Steamboat Springs 1992 Vermont Chip LaCasse 693.5 New Mexico 642.5 New Hampshire 1991 Colorado Richard Rokos 713 Vermont 682 Park City 1990 Vermont Chip LaCasse 671 Utah 571 Vermont 1989 Vermont Chip LaCasse 672 Utah 668 Jackson Hole 1988 Utah Pat Miller 651 Vermont 614 Middlebury 1987 Utah Pat Miller 710 Vermont 627 Anchorage 1986 Utah Pat Miller 612 Vermont 602 Vermont 1985 Wyoming Tim Ameel 764 Utah 744 Bozeman 1984 Utah Pat Miller 750.5 Vermont 684 New Hampshire 1983 Utah Pat Miller 696 Vermont 650 Bozeman 1982 Colorado Tim Hinderman 461 Vermont 436.5 Lake Placid 1981 Utah Pat Miller 183 Vermont 172 Park City 1980 Vermont Chip LaCasse 171 Utah 151 Lake Placid and Stowe 1979 Colorado Tim Hinderman 153 Utah 130 Steamboat Springs 1978 Colorado Bill Marolt 152.5 Wyoming 121.5 Cannon Mountain 1977 Colorado Bill Marolt 179 Wyoming 154.5 Winter Park 1976 Colorado/Dartmouth Bill Marolt/Jim Page 112 1975 Colorado Bill Marolt 183 Vermont 115 Bates 1974 Colorado Bill Marolt 176 Wyoming 162 Fort Lewis 1973 Colorado Bill Marolt 381.89 Wyoming 377.83 Jackson Hole 1972 Colorado Bill Marolt 385.3 Denver 380.1 Middlebury 1971 Denver Peder Pytte 394.7 Colorado 373.1 Winter Park 1970 Denver Willy Schaeffler 386.6 Dartmouth 378.8 Terry Peak 1969 Denver Willy Schaeffler 388.6 Dartmouth 372 Mount Werner 1968 Wyoming John Cress 383.9 Denver 376.2 Mount Werner 1967 Denver Willy Schaeffler 376.7 Wyoming 375.9 Sugarloaf Mountain 1966 Denver Willy Schaeffler 381.02 Western State 365.92 Crested Butte 1965 Denver Willy Schaeffler 380.5 Utah 378.4 Crystal Mountain 1964 Denver Willy Schaeffler 370.2 Dartmouth 368.7 Franconia Notch 1963 Denver Willy Schaeffler 384.6 Colorado 381.6 Solitude 1962 Denver Willy Schaeffler 390.08 Colorado 374.3 Squaw Valley 1961 Denver Willy Schaeffler 376.19 Middlebury 366.94 Middlebury 1960 Colorado Bob Beattie 571.4 Denver 568.6 Bridger Bowl 1959 Colorado Bob Beattie 549.4 Denver 543.6 Winter Park 1958 Dartmouth Al Merrill 561.2 Denver 550.6 Dartmouth 1957 Denver Willy Schaeffler 577.95 Colorado 545.29 Ogden Snow Basin 1956 Denver Willy Schaeffler 582.01 Dartmouth 541.77 Winter Park 1955 Denver Willy Schaeffler 567.05 Dartmouth 558.935 Norwich 1954 Denver Willy Schaeffler 384 Seattle 349.6 Nevada share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link