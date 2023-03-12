Utah wins the 2023 NCAA skiing championship
Utah wins the 2023 NC skiing championship
Utah won the NCAA skiing title for the 16th time in program history, winning the 2023 crown.
Here are the full results following Day 4 of the 2023 NC skiing championships.
- Utah: 526.0 points
- Colorado: 491.5 points
- Denver: 416.5 points
- Vermont: 343.0 points
- Dartmouth: 335.5 points
- Montana State: 280.0 points
- Alaska Fairbanks: 268.0 points
- New Hampshire: 234.0 points
- Westminster: 225.0 points
- Middlebury: 215.0 points
-
Novie McCabe, Utah
- Hanna Abrahamsson, Colorado
- Sophia Laukli, Utah
- Mariel Pulles, Alaska Fairbanks
- Sydney Palmer-Leger, Utah
- Jasmine Lyons, New Hampshire
- Ava Thurston, Dartmouth
- Jasmine Drolet, Dartmouth
- Weronika Kaleta, Colorado
- Waverly Gebhardt, Vermont
- Remi Drolet, Harvard
- John Hagenbuch, Dartmouth
- Jacob Nystedt, Vermont
- Samuel Hendry, Utah
- Magnus Boee, Colorado
- Joe Davies, Alaska Fairbanks
- Mike Ophoff, Alaska Fairbanks
- Bernhard Flaschberger, Denver
- Jack Lange, Dartmouth
- Will Koch, Colorado
The championships will be held March 8-11 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg and Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, New York. Below is the daily schedule.
|DATE
|EVENT
|Wednesday, March 8
|Women’s Giant Slalom; Men’s Giant Slalom
|Thursday, March 9
|Women’s 5 km Individual Freestyle; Men’s 10 km Individual Freestyle
|Friday, March 10
|Men’s Slalom; Women’s Slalom
|Saturday, March 11
|Men’s 20 km Mass Start Classical; Women’s 20 km Mass Start Classical
NCAA skiing championship history
Below is the championship history for NCAA skiing since 1954:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Utah
|Fredrik Landstead
|578.0
|Vermont
|511.5
|Park City Mountain Resort & Soldier Hollow | Park City, UT
|2021
|Utah
|Fredrik Landstead
|554.0
|Colorado
|522.5
|New Hampsire (Cannon Mountain and Jackson Nordic Center)
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Utah
|Fredrik Landstead
|530.5
|Vermont
|476
|Stowe Mountain Resort, Vermont
|2018
|Denver
|Andy LeRoy
|603
|Colorado
|563
|Steamboat, Colo. (Howelsen Hill)
|2017
|Utah
|Kevin Sweeney
|541.5
|Colorado
|525
|New Hampshire (Jackson)
|2016
|Denver
|Andy LeRoy
|567.5
|Colorado
|491.5
|Colorado (Steamboat Springs)
|2015
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|505
|Denver
|478
|St. Lawrence (Lake Placid)
|2014
|Denver
|Andy LeRoy
|556
|Vermont
|487.5
|Utah
|2013
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|708
|Utah
|665
|Middlebury
|2012
|Vermont
|Bill Reichelt
|832
|Utah
|671
|Bridger Bowl
|2011
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|831
|Utah
|750
|Stowe
|2010
|Denver
|Andy LeRoy
|785.5
|Colorado
|714
|Colorado (Steamboat Springs)
|2009
|Denver
|Andy LeRoy
|659
|Colorado
|602.5
|Bates
|2008
|Denver
|Andy LeRoy
|649.6
|Colorado
|619
|Montana State
|2007
|Dartmouth
|Cami Thompson
|698
|Denver
|648
|New Hampshire
|2006
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|654
|New Mexico
|556
|Colorado (Steamboat Springs)
|2005
|Denver
|Jurt Smitz
|622.5
|Vermont
|575
|Vermont
|2004
|New Mexico
|George Brooks
|623
|Utah
|581
|Nevada (Truckee, Calif.)
|2003
|Utah
|Kevin Sweeney
|682
|Vermont
|551
|Dartmouth
|2002
|Denver
|Kurt Smitz
|656
|Colorado
|612
|Alaska Anchorage
|2001
|Denver
|Kurt Smitz
|649
|Vermont
|605
|Middlebury
|2000
|Denver
|Kurt Smitz
|720
|Colorado
|621
|Park City
|1999
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|650
|Denver
|636
|Bates
|1998
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|654
|Utah
|651.5
|Bozeman
|1997
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|686
|Vermont
|646.5
|Vermont
|1996
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|719
|Denver
|635.5
|Bozeman
|1995
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|720.5
|Utah
|711
|New Hampshire
|1994
|Vermont
|Chip LaCasse
|688
|Utah
|667
|Sugarloaf Mountain
|1993
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|783
|Vermont
|700.5
|Steamboat Springs
|1992
|Vermont
|Chip LaCasse
|693.5
|New Mexico
|642.5
|New Hampshire
|1991
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|713
|Vermont
|682
|Park City
|1990
|Vermont
|Chip LaCasse
|671
|Utah
|571
|Vermont
|1989
|Vermont
|Chip LaCasse
|672
|Utah
|668
|Jackson Hole
|1988
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|651
|Vermont
|614
|Middlebury
|1987
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|710
|Vermont
|627
|Anchorage
|1986
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|612
|Vermont
|602
|Vermont
|1985
|Wyoming
|Tim Ameel
|764
|Utah
|744
|Bozeman
|1984
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|750.5
|Vermont
|684
|New Hampshire
|1983
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|696
|Vermont
|650
|Bozeman
|1982
|Colorado
|Tim Hinderman
|461
|Vermont
|436.5
|Lake Placid
|1981
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|183
|Vermont
|172
|Park City
|1980
|Vermont
|Chip LaCasse
|171
|Utah
|151
|Lake Placid and Stowe
|1979
|Colorado
|Tim Hinderman
|153
|Utah
|130
|Steamboat Springs
|1978
|Colorado
|Bill Marolt
|152.5
|Wyoming
|121.5
|Cannon Mountain
|1977
|Colorado
|Bill Marolt
|179
|Wyoming
|154.5
|Winter Park
|1976
|Colorado/Dartmouth
|Bill Marolt/Jim Page
|112
|1975
|Colorado
|Bill Marolt
|183
|Vermont
|115
|Bates
|1974
|Colorado
|Bill Marolt
|176
|Wyoming
|162
|Fort Lewis
|1973
|Colorado
|Bill Marolt
|381.89
|Wyoming
|377.83
|Jackson Hole
|1972
|Colorado
|Bill Marolt
|385.3
|Denver
|380.1
|Middlebury
|1971
|Denver
|Peder Pytte
|394.7
|Colorado
|373.1
|Winter Park
|1970
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|386.6
|Dartmouth
|378.8
|Terry Peak
|1969
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|388.6
|Dartmouth
|372
|Mount Werner
|1968
|Wyoming
|John Cress
|383.9
|Denver
|376.2
|Mount Werner
|1967
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|376.7
|Wyoming
|375.9
|Sugarloaf Mountain
|1966
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|381.02
|Western State
|365.92
|Crested Butte
|1965
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|380.5
|Utah
|378.4
|Crystal Mountain
|1964
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|370.2
|Dartmouth
|368.7
|Franconia Notch
|1963
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|384.6
|Colorado
|381.6
|Solitude
|1962
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|390.08
|Colorado
|374.3
|Squaw Valley
|1961
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|376.19
|Middlebury
|366.94
|Middlebury
|1960
|Colorado
|Bob Beattie
|571.4
|Denver
|568.6
|Bridger Bowl
|1959
|Colorado
|Bob Beattie
|549.4
|Denver
|543.6
|Winter Park
|1958
|Dartmouth
|Al Merrill
|561.2
|Denver
|550.6
|Dartmouth
|1957
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|577.95
|Colorado
|545.29
|Ogden Snow Basin
|1956
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|582.01
|Dartmouth
|541.77
|Winter Park
|1955
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|567.05
|Dartmouth
|558.935
|Norwich
|1954
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|384
|Seattle
|349.6
|Nevada