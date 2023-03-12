Utah wins the 2023 NCAA skiing championship

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee announced today the 74 men and 74 women selected to participate in the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships, to be held March 8-11 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg and Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, New York. The championships will be hosted by St. Lawrence University.

Participants are selected on a regional basis from two designated regions for Alpine skiing (East and West Regions) and three designated regions for Nordic skiing (Central, East and West Regions). Bids are awarded to regions using a formula determined by the skiing committee. A maximum of 12 student-athletes (three per gender per discipline) may be selected from an institution.

Alpine events will be held Wednesday, March 8 and Friday, March 10 at Whiteface Mountain. Nordic events will run Thursday, March 9 and Saturday March 11 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

This year’s skiing championships will be webcast live on NCAA.com. Visit ncaa.com/liveschedule to watch all the action.



Click or tap here to see the full field