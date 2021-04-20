Live coverage of the 2020-21 DI men's soccer championship

Last Updated 12:58 PM, April 20, 2021Live coverage of the 2020-21 DI men's soccer championshipShare DI men's soccer: 2020 selection show 17:10 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:09 pm, April 19, 20212020 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship bracket announced NCAA.org The field and bracket for the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee, which awarded the tournament’s No. 1 seed to Clemson. Get a printable bracket here See the interactive bracket here The Tigers won the Atlantic Coast Conference Automatic Qualifier Match, 2-0, over Pittsburgh on Saturday night to lock up their 33rd berth in the NCAA Tournament, while extending their home unbeaten streak to 25 matches. The 2015 national runner-up, Clemson is a two-time national champion winning in 1984 and 1987. There are no first-time participants in the 2020 field, but a few may feel like newcomers. Bowling Green is back in the tournament for the first time since 1997, while American and Seton Hall return after last making the field in 2004 and 2005, respectively. The Hoosiers lead the field making their 45th appearance. They are two titles shy of reaching Saint Louis’ NCAA record of 10 national championships. The 36-team field is made up of champions from 22 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 14 teams that were selected at-large. Preliminary round games of the tournament will take place at the campus venues of University of North Carolina Wilmington, UNC Greensboro and Wake Forest, in addition to Bryan Park (Greensboro, North Carolina), J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex (Wilson, North Carolina), Sportsplex (Matthews, North Carolina) and WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, North Carolina). Four first-round games will be played Thursday, April 29, while all second-round action will take place Sunday, May 2. The third round will be played May 6, while the quarterfinals will be played May 10. TEAMS RECEIVING CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC BIDS (22): Conference school American Athletic Conference UCF America East Conference New Hampshire Atlantic Coast Conference Clemson ASUN Conference Jacksonville Atlantic 10 Conference Fordham Big East Conference Seton Hall Big South Conference High Point Big Ten Conference Indiana Colonial Athletic Association James Madison Conference USA Marshall Horizon League Milwaukee Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Monmouth Mid-American Conference Bowling Green Missouri Valley Conference Missouri State Northeast Conference St. Francis Brooklyn Pac-12 Conference Stanford Patriot League American Southern Conference UNC Greensboro Summit League Denver Sun Belt Conference Coastal Carolina West Coast Conference LMU (CA) Western Athletic Conference Air Force TEAMS RECEIVING AT-LARGE BIDS (14): school Charlotte Georgetown Grand Canyon Kentucky Marquette Maryland Massachusetts North Carolina Oregon State Penn State Pittsburgh Virginia Tech Wake Forest Washington 1:58 pm, April 9, 2021Everything you need to know for the selection show When: The 2021 DI men's soccer championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, April 19 at Noon ET. Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DI men's soccer championship will take place from April 29-May 17 in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas. 36 teams will be selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for this year's College Cup. Below is the full championship schedule ROUND DAY DATE Selection Show Monday April 19 First round Thursday April 29 Second round Sunday May 2 Third round Thursday May 6 Quarterfinals Monday May 10 National semifinals Friday May 14 National championship Monday May 17 1:42 pm, April 9, 2021Attendance policy for men's soccer championship The Division I Men's Soccer committee intends to provide some opportunity for family and friends to attend the championships. They will follow the NCAA Medical Advisory Group guidelines, and the maximum allowable capacity will be 25 percent. 1:40 pm, April 9, 2021Championship HistoryGeorgetown defeated Virginia to take home the men's soccer national championship last season. It was the Hoyas' first College Cup. The thrilling match came down to penalty kicks in the highest-scoring national championship game since 1980. Georgetown wins their 1st Men's Soccer National Championship Click or tap here for the full final scores from the 2019 championships. The Fall 2020 championship was postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1959. Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site 2019 Georgetown (20-1-3) Brian Wiese 3-3 (2ot, pk) Virginia Cary, N.C. 2018 Maryland (13-6-4) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 Akron Santa Barbara, Calif. 2017 Stanford (19-2-2) Jeremy Gunn 1-0 (2ot) Indiana Philadelphia 2016 Stanford (15-3-5) Jeremy Gunn 0-0 (2ot, pk) Wake Forest Houston 2015 Stanford (18-2-3) Jeremy Gunn 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan. 2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2013 Notre Dame (17-1-6) Bobby Clark 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa. 2012 Indiana (16-5-3) Todd Yeagley 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala. 2011 North Carolina (21-2-3) Carlos Somoano 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala. 2010 Akron (22-1-2) Caleb Porter 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif. 2009 *Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) Akron Cary, N.C. 2008 Maryland (23-3) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas 2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C. 2006 UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1) Tim Vom Steeg 2-1 UCLA St. Louis 2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C. 2004 *Indiana (19-4-1) Mike Freitag 1-1 (2ot, pk) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif. 2003 Indiana (17-3-5) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 St. John's (N.Y) Columbus, Ohio 2002 UCLA (18-3-3) Tom Fitzgerald 1-0 Stanford Dallas 2001 North Carolina (20-3-2) Elmar Bolowich 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio 2000 Connecticut (20-3-2) Ray Reid 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C. 1999 Indiana (21-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C. 1998 Indiana (23-2) Jerry Yeagley 3-1 Stanford Richmond 1997 UCLA (22-2) Sigi Schmid 2-0 Virginia Richmond 1996 St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2) Dave Masur 4-1 FIU Richmond 1995 Wisconsin (20-4-1) Jim Launder 2-0 Duke Richmond 1994 Virginia (22-3-1) Bruce Arena 1-0 Indiana Davidson 1993 Virginia (22-3) Bruce Arena 2-0 South Carolina Davidson 1992 Virginia (21-2-1) Bruce Arena 2-0 San Diego Davidson 1991 *Virginia (19-1-2) Bruce Arena 0-0 (4ot, pk) Santa Clara South Florida 1990 *UCLA (19-1-2) Sigi Schmid 0-0 (4ot, pk) Rutgers South Florida 1989 Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2) Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena 1-1 (2ot) Rutgers 1988 Indiana (19-3-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Howard Indiana 1987 Clemson (18-5-1) I.M. Ibrahim 2-0 San Diego State Clemson 1986 Duke (18-5-1) John Rennie 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash. 1985 UCLA (20-1-4) Sigi Schmid 1-0 (8ot) American Seattle 1984 Clemson (22-4) I.M. Ibrahim 2-1 Indiana Seattle 1983 Indiana (21-1-4) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 (2ot) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1982 Indiana (21-3-2) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 (8ot) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1981 Connecticut (20-3-2) Joe Morrone 2-1 (ot) Alabama A&M Stanford 1980 San Francisco (24-0-2) Steve Negoesco 4-3 (ot) Indiana Tampa, Fla. 1979 SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3) Bob Guelker 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla. 1978 San Francisco# (28-1) Steve Negoesco 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla. 1977 Hartwick (16-0-2) Jim Lennox 2-1 San Francisco California 1976 San Francisco (20-2-3) Steve Negoesco 1-0 Indiana Penn 1975 San Francisco (21-1-2) Steve Negoesco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville 1974 Howard (19-0) Lincoln Phillips 2-1 (4ot) St. Louis St. Louis 1973 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 2-1 (ot) UCLA Miami, Fla. 1972 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla. 1971 Howard# (15-0) Lincoln Phillips 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla. 1970 St. Louis (14-0-1) Harry Keough 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville 1969 St. Louis (13-0) Harry Keough 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State 1968 Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3) Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney 2-2 (2ot) Georgia Tech-Emory 1967 Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2) Gene Kenney/Harry Keough 0-0 (Game called due to weather St. Louis 1966 San Francisco (11-0-1) Steve Negoesco 5-2 Long Island California 1965 St. Louis (14-0) Bob Guelker 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis 1964 Navy (15-0) F.H. Warner 1-0 Michigan State Brown 1963 St. Louis (13-1) Bob Guelker 3-0 Navy Rutgers 1962 St. Louis (12-0-1) Bob Guelker 4-3 Maryland St. Louis 1961 West Chester (12-0) Mel Lorback 2-0 St. Louis St. Louis 1960 St. Louis (14-1) Bob Guelker 3-2 Maryland Brooklyn 1959 St. Louis (11-1) Bob Guelker 5-2 Bridgeport Connecticut *Penalty kicks #Later vacated